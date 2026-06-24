EXTRA® Gum Drops an "EXTRA Time Anthem" with Artist Izzy Escobar, Inspiring Soccer Fans to Stay Present During High-Stakes Matches

The new campaign gives fans the chance to win $120,000 and a year's supply of EXTRA Gum

NEWARK, N.J., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world filled with endless notifications, competing priorities and constant distractions, finding moments that truly capture our attention has become increasingly rare. Yet for soccer fans, one moment consistently breaks through the noise: extra time. Today, EXTRA® gum is celebrating one of sport's most captivating moments with the launch of an EXTRA Time anthem, titled "Hotshot (Extra Time)," an original song created to help fans lock in and embrace every high-stakes minute of the match.

Musician Izzy Escobar partners with EXTRA® Gum to create “Hotshot (Extra Time),” a new track designed to inspire fans to be present during the moments that matter the most.

Created in partnership with emerging singer-songwriter Izzy Escobar, the original song is designed to help fans lock into the anticipation and excitement of soccer's most pivotal moments. Inspired by the immersive nature of extra time, the anthem serves as a reminder to tune out distractions, chew into it and fully experience every minute as it unfolds.

The EXTRA Time anthem is the latest expression of "Chew Into It," the brand's recently launched platform inspired by a simple truth: People are increasingly seeking ways to be more present and fully engaged with the moments that matter most. "Chew Into It" celebrates those moments and the everyday rituals that often accompany them, including something as simple and familiar as reaching for a piece of gum.

"When I started working on the song, I wasn't thinking about creating a traditional sports anthem," said Izzy Escobar. "I wanted to capture the feeling of being completely absorbed in a moment. The anticipation, the energy and the emotion that comes with not knowing what's going to happen next. That's what extra time feels like, and that's what I hope fans feel when they hear 'Hotshot (Extra Time).'"

Few moments capture that feeling better than soccer's extra time. When the match hangs in the balance, everyday distractions disappear. Every pass feels bigger. Every opportunity matters. Fans lean forward, emotions run higher and attention shifts entirely to the action on the field. It's one of the few moments in modern life that pulls us fully into the present.

"In today's overstimulated world, it's increasingly rare to find moments that command our full attention," said Maria Urista, Vice President, Marketing at Mars Snacking North America. "For soccer fans, extra time is one of those moments. That's the spirit behind EXTRA gum's 'Chew Into It' platform — embracing the experiences that draw us in completely — and what inspired us to create the EXTRA Time anthem."

Whether they're watching from the stands or the couch, fans are invited to turn up the volume, grab a pack of EXTRA gum and chew into every unforgettable moment of extra time.

Chew Into Extra Time for a Chance to Win $120,000

To increase the excitement around the EXTRA Time anthem, EXTRA is giving fans a rewarding reason to chew into it. Fans who interact with the EXTRA Time anthem on social media by using the sound, posting how they lock in for extra time, tagging #ChewIntoItSweepstakes and completing their entry by filling out the form at extragum.com/ChewIntoItSweepstakes will be entered for a chance to win a $120,000 grand prize — inspired by soccer's 120 minutes of play when a match goes into extra time — along with a year's supply of EXTRA gum.

The EXTRA Time anthem is available now, courtesy of Artist House, across major digital platforms.

Stream "Hotshot (Extra Time)" by Izzy Escobar: https://found.ee/hotshot

https://found.ee/hotshot Enter to Win: extragum.com/ChewIntoItSweepstakes

For full sweepstakes rules and to learn more about how EXTRA is inspiring fans to chew into the moment, visit www.EXTRAgum.com/ChewIntoItSweepstakes and follow @extragum on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Based on combined Mars and Kellanova 2025 net sales, we are now a $65bn+ family-owned business, with a diverse portfolio of quality snacking and food products that delight millions of people every day, and leading pet care products and veterinary services that support pets all around the world. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, EXTRA®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our approximately 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contact

Erin DeAngelo | Mars Snacking | [email protected]

Nirmala Singh | Weber Shandwick | [email protected]

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated