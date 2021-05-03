EXTRA® Gum Unveils Uplifting Preview Film That Foreshadows A Post-Pandemic Fresh Start

NEWARK, N.J., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars Wrigley's EXTRA® Gum is launching a new marketing campaign spotlighting the post-pandemic world where personal connections and celebrations are once again possible, inspiring optimism for the future. The Mars Wrigley gum brand's new preview film, titled "For When It's Time," highlights the desire for better moments and is guaranteed to bring more smiles by dramatizing a joyous return to "normalcy" when it's safe, contrasting it with oddly familiar scenarios experienced by many over the last year.

Featuring Celine Dion's "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" as its distinctive soundtrack, the uplifting spot shows neighbors connecting and embracing outside, a woman shutting down her virtual meeting and enthusiastically celebrating her return to the office, first post-pandemic kisses and someone comically emerging from the mountain of empty pizza boxes amassed throughout the year.

With this video, EXTRA leans into Mars Wrigley's purpose of Better Moments, More Smiles by evoking feelings of optimism, positivity, and comforting nostalgia of pre-pandemic life. When the time is right, many won't just exit their homes quietly, pick up the newspaper and whistle their way back to the office. No, they're going to throw on their favorite pair of jeans, freshen up with a stick of gum and take to the streets to celebrate —awkwardly hugging, kissing, and socializing to their heart's content!

"Before 2020, we took for granted just how fantastic it was to connect and celebrate in large groups or to simply be able to share a moment with another person," said Ivonne Andreu, Senior Director of Gum & Mints, Mars Wrigley US. "Many of us have forgotten what it's even like to move about safely and freely in society. As a company and as a brand, we are committed to creating better moments and more smiles for consumers. With increased vaccinations and consistent dedication to staying vigilant, we hope this film reminds everyone there are brighter days ahead – and when the moment is right and your big moment comes to reclaim what you've been missing, EXTRA Gum will be there to help give you a fresh start during your first in-person meeting, first post-pandemic kiss and first social activities as you re-enter life."

Created by advertising agency Energy BBDO, the campaign debuts with a 2:00 preview film and can be seen on YouTube and EXTRA's social channels. Additional :60, :30 and :15 spots will run across television, digital and social channels. Similar Mars Wrigley gum video content can be seen rolling out in other global markets throughout the year, including the United Kingdom, Germany, and France.

