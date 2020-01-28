Extra Holidays Celebrates National Plan For Vacation Day with 30 Percent Off

Extra Holidays offers travelers resort stays featuring condo-style suites at hotel prices without sacrificing resort-quality services like recreation programs, pools, fitness centers and more. Vacationers who book through Extra Holidays will enjoy the comfort of roomy suites -- some as large as four bedrooms -- with separate bedrooms, living rooms, dining areas and fully-equipped kitchens.

According to the U.S. Travel Association, more than half (55%) of American workers reported not using all their days off last year—totaling 768 million unused vacation days. This year, Extra Holidays wants to ensure Americans don't miss the chance to take a load off and create vacation memories that last a lifetime. The site's Flip Flop Sale invites travelers to "Flip" their routine and save big on resort suites in some of the most sought-after beaches, vibrant cities, theme park meccas and other top travel destinations.

Book now for huge travel deals to some of the most coveted destinations across the U.S and beyond, including:

Club Wyndham Star Island : Guests of Club Wyndham Star Island can experience an Orlando adventure with all the extras. Ten minutes from Walt Disney World® Resort in popular Kissimmee , this resort redefines vacation accommodations with its tranquil garden setting, an abundance of amenities and elegant accommodations set alongside a scenic fountain lake. A central location is one of the reasons guests continuously choose Club Wyndham Star Island as their vacation resort. The resort is also a short drive away from all of Orlando's hot spots, including SeaWorld® Orlando , Universal Orlando® Resort, the Florida Mall and the Mall at Millenia.

: Guests of Club Wyndham Star Island can experience an adventure with all the extras. Ten minutes from Walt Disney World® Resort in popular , this resort redefines vacation accommodations with its tranquil garden setting, an abundance of amenities and elegant accommodations set alongside a scenic fountain lake. A central location is one of the reasons guests continuously choose Club Wyndham Star Island as their vacation resort. The resort is also a short drive away from all of hot spots, including SeaWorld® , Universal Orlando® Resort, the Florida Mall and the Mall at Millenia. Club Wyndham Great Smokies Lodge: Club Wyndham Great Smokies Lodge is a premier Tennessee mountain getaway surrounded by spectacular mountains, streams and the majestic beauty of the Smoky Mountains. At this vacation resort, guests will find an endless array of family fun and entertainment. The thrilling indoor/outdoor water park is a main draw, as are plenty of opportunities for premier golf, dining and exercising. Travelers can also easily experience big thrills and adventures minutes away, including theme parks, museums, zoos and other local attractions.

mountain getaway surrounded by spectacular mountains, streams and the majestic beauty of the Smoky Mountains. At this vacation resort, guests will find an endless array of family fun and entertainment. The thrilling indoor/outdoor water park is a main draw, as are plenty of opportunities for premier golf, dining and exercising. Travelers can also easily experience big thrills and adventures minutes away, including theme parks, museums, zoos and other local attractions. Club Wyndham Grand Desert: Three well-designed towers offer exceptional views of the dazzling Las Vegas skyline, desert mountains and the resort's lush oasis courtyard. Built with families in mind, Club Wyndham Grand Desert is a perfect home base to explore Las Vegas and beyond. Guests can also visit the Hoover Dam, Lake Mead, climb Red Rock Canyon's unique rock formations or take the free shuttle to the Las Vegas Strip, where attractions galore await for all ages.

skyline, desert mountains and the resort's lush oasis courtyard. Built with families in mind, Club Wyndham Grand Desert is a perfect home base to explore and beyond. Guests can also visit the Hoover Dam, Lake Mead, climb Red Rock Canyon's unique rock formations or take the free shuttle to the Las Vegas Strip, where attractions galore await for all ages. WorldMark Portland - Waterfront Park: Portland's first ever timeshare resort, WorldMark Portland – Waterfront Park, offers modern condo-style suites in the heart of the city's historic district. The property's prime location across from the Willamette River places guests steps away from Tom McCall Waterfront Park, home to a variety of outdoor events, including the Saturday Market – the largest arts and craft outdoor market in the U.S. Guests will also be just a few blocks away from the popular Pine Street Market, an array of restaurants, and a short drive from the Pearl shopping district and the iconic Multnomah Falls. In 2019, Portland was No. 2 on Thrillist's "Best U.S. Cities to Spend a Weekend" list.

Additional resorts include WorldMark Reno in Reno, Nev.; Club Wyndham Bali Hai Villas in Kauai, Hawaii; Carriage Ridge Resort & Carriage Hills Resort in Oro-Medonte, ON; Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham - St. Thomas in St. Thomas, USVI, and more.

Guests can also book all of the "extras" regarding travel on the site, including airfare, car rentals, must-see places and must-do activities. This means travelers can say goodbye to their numerous open tabs and start booking everything they need for a fantastic vacation all on one travel website.

To book a suite or for additional destinations, visit ExtraHolidays.com/Flip.

OFFER DETAILS: Book by March 2, 2020. Travel by April 30, 2020. Mention promo code FLIP2020. Two- or three-night minimum length of stay depending on resort selected and dates of stay. Valid for new reservations only. Reservations are subject to availability. Reservations not valid over holidays and special events. Cannot be combined with any other offer. All monetary amounts are noted in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.

About Extra Holidays

Extra Holidays is an online rental agency offering vacation condos and suites — many as large as four-bedrooms -- throughout the United States, including Hawai'i, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. The site also offers booking for all of the "extras" regarding travel, including airfare, car rentals, must-see places and must-do activities. As part of Wyndham Destinations, the world's largest vacation ownership and vacation exchange company, Extra Holidays specializes in providing condo vacations at hotel prices.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE: WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own or exchange their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers. The company's global presence in approximately 110 countries means more vacation choices for its more than four million members and owner families, with more than 220 resorts which offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model – including vacation club brands Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham – and 4,300+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world's leader in vacation exchange. Year after year, a worldwide team of more than 23,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at WyndhamDestinations.com. Connect with us on Twitter: @WynDestinations; Facebook: @WyndhamDestinations; Instagram: @WyndhamDestinations; YouTube: @WyndhamDestinations; and LinkedIn: @WyndhamDestinations.

