Extra Holidays Offers Huge Discounts at Resorts with Spectacular July Fourth Fireworks Views

During its current "Stay Longer and Save More" Sale, travelers can take advantage of huge resort savings this summer, based on how many days they book. A stay of 3 to 4 nights unlocks savings of up to 35 percent, 5 to 6-night stays save up to 40 percent and stays of 7 nights or more offers savings of up to 50 percent. Guests can book now to take advantage of huge discounts at 60 resorts in popular destinations across the United States and Canada, including the islands of Hawaii and the Caribbean:

Enjoy Fourth of July fireworks and celebrations based from these resorts

Wyndham Bonnet Creek Resort in Orlando Fla. : Club Wyndham Bonnet Creek Resort offers a beautiful vantage point for watching one of the world's most famous fireworks displays, produced by crews from the happiest place on earth— the Walt Disney World ® Resort—which is a convenient 10-minute drive away. Guests can marvel at the wonders in the sky from a resort suite balcony, one of its five outdoor swimming pools, or from Back Bay Pool Bar & Grill, an onsite restaurant that overlooks the pond in the center of the resort.

Wyndham Vacation Resorts at National Harbor in National Harbor, Md.: Why not visit the nation's capital on its birthday? Just minutes from Historic Constitution Avenue and the Monuments in Washington, D.C. , Wyndham Vacation Resorts at National Harbor offers easy access to the annual National Independence Parade and all of the other annual festivities the area has to offer, including the "A Capitol Fourth" concert on the West Lawn of the Capitol and the National Building Museum's Summer Block Party installation.

Wyndham Midtown 45 at New York City : Few fireworks shows can compete with the Macy's Fourth of July display—the largest display in the U.S. Guests who stay at Club Wyndham Midtown 45 are a short drive, or metro ride to all the fun. Want to avoid the crowds? The rooftop deck at the resort offers an intimate setting to gaze at the colorful explosions in the night sky with loved ones.

Wyndham Austin : Texas' capital city offers a plethora of local events and festivals surrounding America's birthday. Guests who choose Club Wyndham Austin as their home base are right in the middle of all the action. The Long Center for the Performing Arts' Austin Symphony H-E-B July 4th Concert & Fireworks Show and Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic are a few popular events that includes fun for the entire family. Guests can also view many of the area's beautiful fireworks displays from their suite or from the outdoor, zero-edge infinity pool, while they kick back on the rooftop sun deck. Stay at this brand new, all-suite resort in Austin for an authentic Texan July Fourth celebration.

Additional resorts in awesome destinations to celebrate Fourth of July and experience stellar fireworks views includes Peacock Suites in Anaheim, Calif.: Wyndham Patriots' Place in Williamsburg Va.; Wyndham Skyline Tower in Atlantic City, N.J.; and more. To book a suite or for additional destinations, visit ExtraHolidays.com/summer.

OFFER DETAILS: Book by August 19, 2019. Travel by September 2, 2019. Mention promo code SUM19. Offer varies based on length of stay. Valid for new reservations only. Reservations subject to availability. Cannot be combined with any other offer. All monetary amounts are noted in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Stay longer during your summer vacation and save up to 50 percent when you book now

This year's family summer vacation doesn't have to break the bank. In fact, travelers can enjoy an even longer vacation for less, when they book a spacious resort suite through Extra Holidays.

Wyndham Bentley Brook in Hancock, Mass.: Club Wyndham Bentley Brook is settled in the midst of the Taconic Mountains. During summer, travelers can enjoy hiking, horseback riding, strolls through scenic foliage and more. The area's rich cultural attractions, museums, historic landmarks, shops and restaurants, make Wyndham Bentley Brook the perfect home base for exploring nearby Berkshire County.

Desert Rose Resort in Las Vegas: A stay at Desert Rose Resort offers travelers the best of both worlds when visiting Las Vegas. About a 5-minute walk from the Las Vegas strip, this resort caters to those who seek a family-friendly vacation, as well as travelers who want to take advantage of all of the hustle and bustle "Sin City" has to offer. Guests can book a spacious one- or two-bedroom suite within close proximity to an abundance of nearby entertainment, including golfing, helicopter tours of the Hoover Dam, rafting in the Grand Canyon, an expedition at Red Rock Canyon and more.

Wyndham Vacation Resorts Shawnee Village in East Stroudsburg, Pa.: This resort is the ideal setting for an east coast summer getaway in the Pocono Mountains. Guests who stay at Wyndham Vacation Resorts Shawnee Village are minutes away from an array of entertaining indoor and outdoor activities, such as backcountry tours to the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, premier golfing, fishing, dining and more. The resort also features many onsite amenities that keep guests entertained and relaxed, including miniature golf, an activities program, children's playground, picnic & barbecue areas, a game room and more.

WorldMark Reno in Reno, Nev.: This urban resort consists of stylish one- and two-bedroom resort suites and features outdoor pools, an outdoor hot tub and a Sun Deck. Summer is the perfect time to visit "The Biggest Little City in the World" and with WorldMark Reno a walk or short drive away from many of the area's most popular entertainment activities, guests have easy access to marvel at the natural wonders at Lake Tahoe, spend the day sightseeing through Downtown Reno's beautifully updated Riverwalk area, visit the casinos and much more.

Wyndham Smoky Mountains in Sevierville, Tenn.: The panoramic views of the Smoky Mountains and surrounding countryside will astound and delight. Located on the gentle green slopes of Sevierville, these one-, two-, and three-bedroom resort suites are the perfect way to get away from it all. Spend the day discovering Great Smoky Mountain National Park or experience any of the other exciting family attractions in Sevierville, including Dollywood®, Splash Country® and NASCAR SpeedPark Smoky Mountains —all less than a half hour drive away from the resort.

Additional summer getaways resorts include Wyndham Ka 'Eo Kai in Kauai, Hawaii; Wyndham Margaritaville St. Thomas in St. Thomas, USVI; Carriage Ridge & Carriage Hills Resorts in Oro-Medonte, Ontario and more. To book a suite or for additional destinations, visit ExtraHolidays.com/summer.

About Extra Holidays

Extra Holidays is an online rental agency offering vacation condos and suites — many as large as four-bedrooms -- throughout the United States, including Hawai'i, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. As part of Wyndham Destinations, the world's largest vacation ownership and vacation exchange company, Extra Holidays specializes in providing condo vacations at hotel prices.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own, exchange or rent their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers. The company's global presence in approximately 110 countries means more vacation choices for its four million members and owner families, with more than 220 resorts which offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model – including vacation club brands Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham – 4,300+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world's leader in vacation exchange, and 9,000 rental properties from coast to coast through Wyndham Vacation Rentals, North America's largest professionally managed vacation rental business. Year after year, a worldwide team of 25,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at WyndhamDestinations.com. Connect with us on Twitter: @WynDestinations; Facebook: @WyndhamDestinations; Instagram: @WyndhamDestinations; YouTube: @WyndhamDestinations; and LinkedIn: @WyndhamDestinations.

