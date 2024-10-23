Extra Mile Day (November 1) Claps for Inspired Volunteers in 500+ Cities

Mission Celebrates Volunteers "Going the Extra Mile" to Make a Difference

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 1, in association with Extra Mile America, mayors from over 500 U.S. cities will embrace the Extra Mile Day movement and acknowledge the difference-making impact of volunteers in their community.

Extra Mile Day was created in 2009 with 23 inaugural cities making the declaration. On November 1, 2024, 520 cities are expected to declare "Extra Mile Day."

At a time when existing budgets are continuously challenged to meet requests for local services, Extra Mile Day celebrates the individuals and organizations who are unselfishly "going the extra mile" and serving and volunteering in their local communities. The vision of motivational author Shawn Anderson, Extra Mile Day was created in 2009 with 23 inaugural cities. Since then, in various years, over 800 cities across America have made the unique declaration and participated.

"There are a million amazing people doing a million amazing things in our communities who get too little recognition," Anderson shares. "My primary intention with creating Extra Mile Day was to clap loudly for these inspiring volunteers who unselfishly add silent value to our communities. On a secondary level, I also wanted to throw a reminder out there to all of us that positive change is created in our own lives whenever we go the extra mile."

Mayor Charles "Chaz" Molder has made the November 1 declaration in Columbia, Tennessee. Mayor Molder shares, "Going the extra mile is about more than just effort - it's about heart, commitment, and a dedication to making a lasting impact. In Columbia, we are fortunate to have so many individuals who embrace this mindset every day, giving of themselves in ways that uplift our community and inspire those around them."

Anderson, a seven-time author, continues: "Going the extra mile happens in hundreds of ways. It's the person who picks up groceries for her neighbor. It's the superstar employees giving their jobs all they have. It's the exhausted parents who still find their best energy to help their kids with homework. It's the kind heart who helps the lost pet find a home. It's us finding the energy to still get to the gym after an exhausting day at work."

Anderson concludes: "I love the 'go the extra mile' message. It has the unique power to impact everything about our lives. I'm so grateful there are hundreds of mayors supporting Extra Mile Day who believe the same. I am even more appreciative of the inspiring volunteers across America whose stories keep me walking my own extra mile steps daily."

