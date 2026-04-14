EXTRA® Partners with Dancer Hailey Bills to Unveil New SOURS by EXTRA Gum and Transform Its Unexpected Twist of Flavor into a Dance Challenge

Fans can enter the SOURS by EXTRA Cheworkout Sweepstakes by sharing their own twist on Hailey's dance moves on TikTok or Instagram using #CheworkoutSweepstakes

NEWARK, N.J., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EXTRA® Gum announced the launch of its newest innovation: SOURS by EXTRA, a bold new take on gum that delivers an unexpected twist of sweet and sour flavor. To celebrate the launch, the brand is partnering with fan-favorite TV dancer Hailey Bills to debut the SOURS by EXTRA Cheworkout Sweepstakes, a social-first dance challenge inspired by the product's dynamic flavor.

SOURS by EXTRA® gum is available nationwide in two bold new flavors, Blue Raspberry and Strawberry.

SOURS by EXTRA introduces a playful, unexpected twist designed to make everyday moments more enjoyable, turning the ordinary into something more flavorful and exciting. Created for consumers drawn to bold flavors and new experiences, the innovation brings a burst of fun and spontaneity to any moment.

"With SOURS by EXTRA, we're bringing a bold new twist of flavor to the gum category," said Maria Urista, Marketing Vice President at Mars Snacking North America. "Through this social-first launch with dancer Hailey Bills, we're inviting fans to experience the unexpected flavor in a fun, creative way - turning everyday moments into a more flavorful and fully present occasion."

The SOURS by EXTRA Cheworkout Sweepstakes translates the gum's unexpected flavor into a playful, social behavior that fans can learn, remix and share. Fans are encouraged to share their take on Hailey's Cheworkout on TikTok or Instagram using #CheworkoutSweepstakes for a chance to win a private virtual dance tutorial with the professional dancer herself, plus a reshare on Hailey's social channels.

Treat your tastebuds to a bold new twist. SOURS by EXTRA is now available nationwide in two mouthwatering flavors: Blue Raspberry and Strawberry. Both flavors come in 15-stick single packs, with Blue Raspberry also available in a 3-pack multipack.

How to Enter the #CheworkoutSweepstakes

Comment on Hailey's Cheworkout video on TikTok or Instagram, sharing how you add an extra twist to your everyday routines, with the hashtag #CheworkoutSweepstakes.

For 10 bonus entries, share an original video on TikTok or Instagram inspired by Hailey's Cheworkout, showing off your own creative twist.

UGV video entries must use the hashtag #CheworkoutSweepstakes and tag @extragum in the caption.

Visit the link in the @extragum TikTok profile to complete your entry.

The grand prize winner will be selected at random and will receive a private dance tutorial with Hailey Bills. Additionally, 100 randomly selected secondary prize winners will each receive one pack of both new SOURS by EXTRA gum flavors.

Full terms and conditions are available at https://www.extragum.com/T&Cs.

Fans can follow along for updates and announcements by visiting www.EXTRAgum.com and following @extragum on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contact

Erin DeAngelo | Mars Snacking | [email protected]

Nirmala Singh | Weber Shandwick | [email protected]

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated