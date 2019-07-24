Extra Selling Day to Give Auto Sales a Boost in July, Edmunds Forecasts

July auto sales expected to come in slightly higher than last year; however, analysts caution this is not a sign that the market is on the rebound

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The car shopping experts at Edmunds forecast that 1,380,771 new cars and trucks will be sold in the U.S. in July for an estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 16.5 million. This reflects a 9.3% decrease in sales from June 2019, but a 0.5% increase from July 2018. July is expected to be the first month in 2019 to show a boost in monthly auto sales compared to 2018; however, Edmunds experts caution this is not the first sign of a turnaround.

"A lot of people are enjoying vacations and family time in July, so it's generally not a strong month for auto sales. The fact that automakers could eke out a slight gain is encouraging but not necessarily indicative of a positive trend," said Jeremy Acevedo, Edmunds' senior manager of insights. "The extra selling day makes things look a little better than they really are, and we still believe sales will continue to trend downward through the back half of the year."

Edmunds analysts note that dealers are starting to get more motivated to move aging inventory off their lots, which is also expected to augment July sales.   

"The model-year selldown is in full swing," said Acevedo. "We're seeing old cars lingering on dealer lots a bit longer than they should, which means that shoppers could see more attractive sales events as we head into the end of summer."

SALES VOLUME FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER

Sales
Volume

July 2019
Forecast

July 2018

June
2019

Change from July
2018

Change from June
2019

GM*

232,320

220,000

255,785

5.6%

-9.2%

Toyota

202,495

208,770

201,887

-3.0%

0.3%

Ford*

189,858

192,743

217,000

-1.5%

-12.5%

Fiat Chrysler

167,230

170,970

206,083

-2.2%

-18.9%

Honda

137,516

138,602

135,901

-0.8%

1.2%

Hyundai/Kia

115,243

104,864

122,890

9.9%

-6.2%

Nissan

105,214

108,792

123,504

-3.3%

-14.8%

VW/Audi

48,018

49,741

51,134

-3.5%

-6.1%

Tesla

16,792

-

-

-

-

Industry

1,380,771

1,374,007

1,522,817

0.5%

-9.3%

*GM sales totals for July 2018 are estimated, GM & Ford sales totals for June 2019 are estimated

**NOTE: July 2019 had 25 selling days, July 2018 had 24 and June 2019 had 26.

Edmunds estimates that retail SAAR will come in at 14.2 million vehicles in July 2019, with fleet transactions accounting for 14.0% of total sales. An estimated 3.4 million used vehicles will be sold in July 2019, for a SAAR of 39.6 million (compared to 3.3 million — or a SAAR of 39.5 million — in June).

MARKET SHARE FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER

Market
Share

July 2019
Forecast

July 2018

June
2019

Change from July
2018

Change from June
2019

GM*

16.8%

16.0%

16.8%

0.8%

0.0%

Toyota

14.7%

15.2%

13.3%

-0.5%

1.4%

Ford*

13.8%

14.0%

14.2%

-0.3%

-0.5%

Fiat Chrysler

12.1%

12.4%

13.5%

-0.3%

-1.4%

Honda

10.0%

10.1%

8.9%

-0.1%

1.0%

Hyundai/Kia

8.3%

7.6%

8.1%

0.7%

0.3%

Nissan

7.6%

7.9%

8.1%

-0.3%

-0.5%

VW/Audi

3.5%

3.6%

3.4%

-0.1%

0.1%

Tesla

1.2%

-

-

-

-

About Edmunds
Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Fortune and Great Place to Work, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California, and has a satellite office in Detroit, Michigan. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

CONTACT:
Talia James-Armand
Senior Manager, Public Relations
PR@Edmunds.com 
310-309-4900
http://edmunds.com/about/press

SOURCE Edmunds

