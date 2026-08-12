Extra Space Storage CEO Joe Margolis Named One of Glassdoor's Best CEOs of 2026

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) today announced that CEO Joe Margolis has been named a 2026 Glassdoor Best CEOs Award recipient. The award recognizes chief executives whose leadership has earned high marks directly from employees.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) CEO Joe Margolis – Winner of Glassdoor’s Best CEOs Award

Unlike many workplace honors, the Glassdoor award does not include a self-nomination process. Winners are determined solely through voluntary, anonymous reviews submitted by current and former employees. Margolis ranked No. 25 among the chief executives recognized, based on reviews submitted between May 16, 2025, and May 16, 2026. Additional details about the award methodology are available on Glassdoor's awards website.

"This recognition belongs to our entire team and reflects the extraordinary culture we have built together at Extra Space," Margolis said. "Every team member plays an important role in strengthening our culture and living our core values of Excellence, Teamwork, Innovation, Integrity and Passion. I am grateful to work alongside such talented people who make Extra Space an exceptional place to work and position us for a bright future."

To learn more about working at Extra Space and explore current career opportunities, visit careers.extraspace.com. Extra Space has received multiple honors recognizing its workplace and company culture, see the full list here.

About Extra Space Storage Inc .

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2026, the Company owned and/or operated 4,410 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 3.0 million units and approximately 341.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space brand. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is transforming how people find jobs and companies they love by providing greater workplace transparency. Professionals use Glassdoor to research company ratings, reviews, salaries and more across millions of employers, and to participate in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer-branding and employee-insights products. Glassdoor is part of Indeed, a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings and a global leader in human resources technology and business solutions.

SOURCE Extra Space Storage, Inc.