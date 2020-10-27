Extra Space Storage Closed by the Storage Acquisition Group

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Storage Acquisition Group (TSAG) is pleased to announce the closing of Extra Space in Snellville, Georgia. The facility is located at 3220 Centerville Hwy on 10.8 acres with 14 buildings and 823 units across 94,954 net rentable square feet. The facility offers both climate and non-climate controlled space with an additional 110 spaces and 50,000 SF of uncovered outdoor parking.

The Storage Acquisition Group

David Spencer, Vice President and Senior Advisor with The Storage Acquisition Group and agent at Keller Williams Commercial in Atlanta, GA, and TSAG CEO & President Cowles M. "Monty" Spencer, Jr. negotiated the transaction.

The Storage Acquisition Group specializes in purchasing storage facilities and portfolios nationwide. Uniquely, they allow owners to sell direct without having to list their facility. With their four-tiered approach, Market Analysis, Acquisitions, Underwriting, & Closing Support, The Storage Acquisition Group is able to help owners navigate a simple sales process while netting the highest possible profit.

Media Contact:

The Storage Acquisition Group

110 Mid Atlantic Place Yorktown, VA

thestorageacquisitiongroup.com

757-867-8777

[email protected]

Related Images

extra-space-storage.jpg

Extra Space Storage

SOURCE The Storage Acquisition Group