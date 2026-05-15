Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces 2nd Quarter 2026 Dividend

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Extra Space Storage Inc.

May 15, 2026, 16:15 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: EXR) announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a second quarter 2026 dividend of $1.62 per share on the common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2026.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2026, the Company owned and/or operated 4,344 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 3.0 million units and approximately 335.6 million square feet of rentable storage space operating under the Extra Space brand. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

For more information, please visit www.extraspace.com.

SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.

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