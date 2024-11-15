Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces 4th Quarter 2024 Dividend

News provided by

Extra Space Storage Inc.

Nov 15, 2024, 16:15 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: EXR) announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a fourth quarter 2024 dividend of $1.62 per share on the common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2024. 

About Extra Space Storage Inc.

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2024, the Company owned and/or operated 3,862 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 2.7 million units and approximately 296.0 million square feet of rentable storage space operating under the Extra Space brand. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

For more information, please visit www.extraspace.com.

SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.

