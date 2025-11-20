Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces 4th Quarter 2025 Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: EXR) announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a fourth quarter 2025 dividend of $1.62 per share on the common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2025.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2025, the Company owned and/or operated 4,238 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 2.9 million units and approximately 326.9 million square feet of rentable storage space operating under the Extra Space brand. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

