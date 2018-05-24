Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces a 10.3% increase to Quarterly Common Dividend

About Extra Space Storage Inc.

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,523 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1,050,000 units and approximately 115 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

