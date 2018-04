Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces Date of Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss 1st Quarter 2018 Results

During the conference call, company officers will review operating performance, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period. The question-and-answer period will be limited to registered financial analysts. All other participants will have listen-only capability.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Domestic: 855-791-2026 International: 631-485-4899

Conference ID: 2887645

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 855-859-2056 International: 404-537-3406

Conference ID: 2887645

The playback can be accessed beginning on May 2, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time through May 7, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will also be available on the Company's website under Investor Relations at www.ir.extraspace.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 30 days on the Company's website.

Full Text of the Earnings Report and Supplemental Data

The full text of the earnings report and supplemental data will be available at the Company's website at http://ir.extraspace.com/ immediately following the earnings release to the wire services after the market close on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

For those without Internet access, the earnings release will be available by mail or fax, on request. To receive a copy, please call Extra Space Storage Investor Relations at (801) 365-1759.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. As of December 31, 2017, the Company owned and/or operated 1,483 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1,020,000 units and approximately 112 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

For more information, please visit www.extraspace.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extra-space-storage-inc-announces-date-of-earnings-release-and-conference-call-to-discuss-1st-quarter-2018-results-300628426.html

SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.

