Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2021 Distributions

Ex-Dividend Date Record Date Payable Date Total Distribution Per Share Ordinary Dividend Per Share (Box 1a) Qualified Dividend Per Share (Box 1b) Capital Gain Distribution Per Share (Box 2a)1 Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain Per Share (Box 2b) Section 199A Dividend Per Share (Box 5) Section 897 Capital Gain Per Share (Box 2f) 03/12/2021 03/15/2021 03/31/2021 $1.000000 $0.983008 $0.001864 $0.016992 $0.004483 $0.981144 $0.016992 06/14/2021 06/15/2021 06/30/2021 $1.000000 $0.983008 $0.001864 $0.016992 $0.004483 $0.981144 $0.016992 09/14/2021 09/15/2021 09/30/2021 $1.250000 $1.228759 $0.002329 $0.021241 $0.005604 $1.226430 $0.021241 12/14/2021 12/15/2021 12/31/2021 $1.250000 $1.228759 $0.002329 $0.021241 $0.005604 $1.226430 $0.021241



Totals $4.500000 $4.423534 $0.008386 $0.076466 $0.020173 $4.415148 $0.076466

1. Of the Total Capital Gain Distribution in box 2a, 76.83% is excluded under Treas. Reg. §1.1061-4(b)(7). The remaining 23.17% is a Three Year Amount under Treas. Reg. §1.1061-6(c).

This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the Company's tax filings and may be subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. The Company is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the Company's distributions. No material change in the classification is expected.

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Company distributions.

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2021, the Company owned and/or operated 2,096 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.5 million units and approximately 160.9 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States. For more information, please visit www.extraspace.com.

