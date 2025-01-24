Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2024 Distributions

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) (the "Company") announced today the tax allocations of the Company's 2024 dividend distributions on its common stock. The allocations, as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, are as follows for common shares CUSIP# 30225T102:

Ex-

Dividend

Date Record

Date Payable

Date Total

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Dividend

Per Share (Box 1a) Qualified

Dividend

Per Share (Box 1b) Capital Gain

Distribution

Per Share (Box 2a)1 Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain Per Share (Box 2b) Section

199A

Dividend Per Share (Box 5) Section

897

Capital Gain Per Share (Box 2f) 03/14/2024 03/15/2024 03/29/2024 $1.620000 $1.582206 $0.294917 $0.037794 $0.015530 $1.287289 $0.037794 06/14/2024 06/14/2024 06/28/2024 $1.620000 $1.582206 $0.294917 $0.037794 $0.015530 $1.287289 $0.037794 09/16/2024 09/16/2024 09/30/2024 $1.620000 $1.582206 $0.294917 $0.037794 $0.015530 $1.287289 $0.037794 12/16/2024 12/16/2024 12/31/2024 $1.620000 $1.582206 $0.294917 $0.037794 $0.015530 $1.287289 $0.037794



Totals $6.480000 $6.328823 $1.179667 $0.151177 $0.062120 $5.149156 $0.151177



1. Of the Total Capital Gain Distribution in box 2a, 90.42% is excluded under Treas. Reg. §1.1061-4(b)(7). The remaining 9.58% is a Three-Year Amount under Treas. Reg. §1.1061-6(c).

This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the Company's tax filings and may be subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. The Company is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the Company's distributions. No material change in the classification is expected.

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Company distributions.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2024, the Company owned and/or operated 3,862 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 2.7 million units and approximately 296.0 million square feet of rentable storage space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

SOURCE Extra Space Storage, Inc.