Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2025 Distributions

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) (the "Company") announced today the tax allocations of the Company's 2025 dividend distributions on its common stock. The allocations, as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, are as follows for common shares CUSIP# 30225T102:

Ex-Dividend

Date Record

Date Payable

Date Total

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Dividend

Per Share (Box 1a) Qualified

Dividend

Per Share (Box 1b) Capital Gain

Distribution

Per Share (Box 2a)1 Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gain Per Share (Box 2b) Section

199A

Dividend Per Share (Box 5) Section

897

Capital

Gain Per Share (Box 2f) 03/14/2025 03/14/2025 03/31/2025 $1.620000 $1.388329 $0.129181 $0.231671 $0.053724 $1.259148 $0.231671 06/16/2025 06/16/2025 06/30/2025 $1.620000 $1.388329 $0.129181 $0.231671 $0.053724 $1.259148 $0.231671 09/15/2025 09/15/2025 09/30/2025 $1.620000 $1.388329 $0.129181 $0.231671 $0.053724 $1.259148 $0.231671 12/15/2025 12/15/2025 12/31/2025 $1.620000 $1.388329 $0.129181 $0.231671 $0.053724 $1.259148 $0.231671



Totals $6.480000 $5.553315 $0.516722 $0.926685 $0.214897 $5.036593 $0.926685





1. Of the Total Capital Gain Distribution in box 2a, 76.38% is excluded under Treas. Reg. §1.1061-4(b)(7). The remaining 23.62% is a Three Year Amount under Treas. Reg. §1.1061-6(c).

This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the Company's tax filings and may be subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. The Company is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the Company's distributions. No material change in the classification is expected.

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Company distributions.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2025, the Company owned and/or operated 4,238 self-storage stores in 43 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.9 million units and approximately 326.9 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space brand. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

