Extra Space Storage Inc. Reports 2018 First Quarter Results

Highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2018:

Achieved net income attributable to common stockholders of $0.70 per diluted share, representing a 9.4% increase compared to the same period in 2017.

per diluted share, representing a 9.4% increase compared to the same period in 2017. Achieved funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders ("FFO") of $1.08 per diluted share. FFO, excluding adjustments for non-cash interest, ("Core FFO") was $1.09 per diluted share, representing an 5.8% increase compared to the same period in 2017.

per diluted share. FFO, excluding adjustments for non-cash interest, ("Core FFO") was per diluted share, representing an 5.8% increase compared to the same period in 2017. Increased same-store revenue by 5.2% and same-store net operating income ("NOI") by 4.5% compared to the same period in 2017.

Reported same-store occupancy of 92.1% as of March 31, 2018 , compared to 92.0% as of March 31, 2017 .

, compared to 92.0% as of . Acquired three operating stores, one store at completion of construction (a "Certificate of Occupancy store" or "C of O store") and purchased our joint venture partner's interest in one store for a total investment of approximately $69.9 million .

. Acquired one Certificate of Occupancy store and completed one development with joint venture partners for a total cost of approximately $22.8 million , of which the Company invested $14.9 million .

, of which the Company invested . Added 41 properties to our third-party management platform, resulting in 456 third-party managed stores, plus an additional 216 stores in joint ventures, for a total of 672 managed stores as of March 31, 2018 .

. Paid a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share.

Joe Margolis, CEO of Extra Space Storage Inc., commented: "We are off to a solid start in 2018, with year-to-date performance progressing as planned. We continue to have pricing power and maintained very high occupancy through the winter, which positions us well heading into our leasing season. Our geographically diversified portfolio and best-in-class platform continue to produce consistent same-store revenue growth, which was 5.2% in the quarter. External growth has also been steady, with the addition of 41 third-party managed stores in the quarter, and $316.5 million invested in acquisitions year to date."

FFO Per Share:

The following table outlines the Company's FFO and Core FFO for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017. The table also provides a reconciliation to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per diluted share for each period presented (amounts shown in thousands, except share and per share data1 — unaudited):



For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017





(per share)





(per share) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 88,256



$ 0.70



$ 82,282



$ 0.64

Impact of the difference in weighted average number of shares – diluted2



(0.05)







(0.03)

Adjustments:













Real estate depreciation 47,238



0.35



41,913



0.30

Amortization of intangibles 2,639



0.02



6,161



0.05

Unconsolidated joint venture real estate depreciation and amortization 1,512



0.01



1,363



0.01

Distributions paid on Series A Preferred Operating Partnership units (572)



—



(1,271)



(0.01)

Income allocated to Operating Partnership noncontrolling interests 7,174



0.05



7,453



0.06

FFO attributable to common stockholders and unit holders $ 146,247



$ 1.08



$ 137,901



$ 1.02

Adjustments:













Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on equity portion of exchangeable senior notes 1,209



0.01



1,269



0.01

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and unit holders $ 147,456



$ 1.09



$ 139,170



$ 1.03

Weighted average number of shares – diluted3 134,888,798







134,930,050











(1) Per share amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.



(2) Adjustment to account for the difference between the number of shares used to calculate earnings per share and the number of shares used to calculate FFO per share. Earnings per share is calculated using the two-class method, which uses a lower number of shares than the calculation for FFO per share and Core FFO per share, which are calculated assuming full redemption of all OP units as described in note (3).



(3) Extra Space Storage LP (the "Operating Partnership") has outstanding preferred and common Operating Partnership units ("OP units"). These OP units can be redeemed for cash or, at the Company's election, shares of the Company's common stock. Redemption of all OP units for common stock has been assumed for purposes of calculating the weighted average number of shares — diluted as presented above. The computation of weighted average number of shares — diluted for FFO per share and Core FFO per share also includes the effect of share-based compensation plans and shares related to the exchangeable senior notes using the treasury stock method.

Operating Results and Same-Store Performance:

The following table outlines the Company's same-store performance for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 (amounts shown in thousands, except store count data—unaudited)1:



For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

Percent

2018

2017

Change Same-store rental revenues2 $ 234,085



$ 222,566



5.2% Same-store operating expenses2 66,872



62,549



6.9% Same-store net operating income2 $ 167,213



$ 160,017



4.5%











Same-store square foot occupancy as of quarter end 92.1%



92.0%

















Properties included in same-store 787



787











(1) A reconciliation of net income to same-store net operating income is provided later in this release, entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Total Same-Store Net Operating Income."



(2) Same-store revenues, same-store operating expenses and same-store net operating income do not include tenant reinsurance revenue or expense.

The same-store pool was updated on January 1, 2018 increasing from 701 to 787 stores. Same-store revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2018 increased due to higher rental rates for both new and existing customers. Expenses were higher for the three months ended March 31, 2018, primarily due to increases in property taxes, payroll, snow removal and utilities.

Major markets with revenue growth above the Company's portfolio average for the three months ended March 31, 2018 included Atlanta, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Sacramento. Major markets performing below the Company's portfolio average included Charleston, Dallas, Houston, Norfolk/Virginia Beach and West Palm Beach/Boca Raton.

Investment and Third-Party Management Activity:

The following table outlines the Company's acquisitions and developments that are closed, completed or under agreement (dollars in thousands – unaudited):





Closed/Completed

through

March 31, 2018

Closed/Completed

subsequent to

March 31, 2018

Scheduled to

Close/Complete in

2018

Total to

Close/Complete in

2018

To Close/Complete

in 2019-2020



Stores

Price

Stores

Price

Stores

Price

Stores

Price

Stores

Price Operating Stores

3

$ 41,100



1

$ 16,250



3

$ 28,700



7

$ 86,150



—

$ —

C of O and Development Stores1

1

19,541



—

—



5

69,758



6

89,299



4

48,928

Buyout of JV Partners' Interest In Operating Stores2

1

9,211



14

204,000



—

—



15

213,211



—

—

Total Wholly-Owned and Buyout of JV Partners' Interest

5

69,852



15

220,250



8

98,458



28

388,660



4

48,928











































JV C of O and Development Stores (total purchase price)1

2

22,800



2

18,960



12

270,502



16

312,262



4

81,624

(Less) Joint Venture Partner Investment





(7,920)







(7,470)







(203,348)







(218,738)







(50,532)

Total EXR Investment in JV C of O and Development Stores 2

14,880



2

11,490



12

67,154



16

93,524



4

31,092

Total EXR Investment 7

$ 84,732



17

$ 231,740



20

$ 165,612



44

$ 482,184



8

$ 80,020







(1) The locations of C of O and development stores and joint venture ownership interest details are included in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's website at www.extraspace.com.



(2) The buyout of JV partners' interest in stores is reported at the value paid for the partners' remaining ownership interest.

The projected developments and acquisitions under agreement described above are subject to customary closing conditions and no assurance can be provided that these developments and acquisitions will be completed on the terms described, or at all.

Property Management:

As of March 31, 2018, the Company managed 456 stores for third-party owners. With an additional 216 stores owned and operated in joint ventures, the Company had a total of 672 stores under management. The Company continues to be the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

Balance Sheet:

During the three months ended March 31, 2018, the Company did not sell any shares of common stock using its "at the market" ("ATM") equity program. As of March 31, 2018, the Company had $349.4 million available for issuance under the ATM program.

As of March 31, 2018, the Company's percentage of fixed-rate debt to total debt was 74.4%. The weighted average interest rates of the Company's fixed and variable-rate debt were 3.3% and 3.4%, respectively. The combined weighted average interest rate was 3.4% with a weighted average maturity of approximately 4.5 years.

Dividends:

On March 29, 2018, the Company paid a first quarter common stock dividend of $0.78 per share to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2018.

Outlook:

The following table outlines the Company's FFO estimates and annual assumptions for the year ending December 31, 20181:



Ranges for 2018 Annual

Assumptions

Notes

Low

High



Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders $ 4.53



$ 4.62





Core funds from operations attributable to common stockholders $ 4.57



$ 4.66





Dilution per share from C of O and value add acquisitions $ 0.21



$ 0.21





Same-store property revenue growth 3.50 %

4.25 %

Assumes a same-store pool of 787 stores and excludes tenant reinsurance Same-store property expense growth 3.50 %

4.25 %

Assumes a same-store pool of 787 stores and excludes tenant reinsurance Same-store property NOI growth 3.25 %

4.50 %

Assumes a same-store pool of 787 stores and excludes tenant reinsurance Weighted average one-month LIBOR 2.22 %

2.22 %















Net tenant reinsurance income $ 89,500,000



$ 90,500,000





Management fees, other income and interest income $ 46,000,000



$ 47,000,000





General and administrative expenses $ 82,500,000



$ 83,500,000



Includes non-cash compensation expense Average monthly cash balance $ 55,000,000



$ 55,000,000





Equity in earnings of real estate ventures $ 15,000,000



$ 15,000,000





Acquisition of operating stores (wholly-owned) $ 390,000,000



$ 390,000,000





Development and C of O stores (wholly-owned) $ 90,000,000



$ 90,000,000





Investment in Development and C of O stores in joint venture $ 120,000,000



$ 120,000,000



Represents the Company's investment Interest expense $ 177,000,000



$ 179,000,000





Non-cash interest expense related to exchangeable senior notes $ 5,000,000



$ 5,000,000



Excluded from Core FFO Taxes associated with the Company's taxable REIT subsidiary $ 9,000,000



$ 9,000,000





Weighted average share count 135,100,000



135,100,000



Assumes redemption of all OP units for common stock





(1) A reconciliation of net income outlook to same-store net operating income outlook is provided later in this release entitled "Reconciliation of Estimated GAAP Net Income to Estimated Same-Store Net Operating Income." The reconciliation includes details related to same-store revenue and same-store expense outlooks. A reconciliation of net income per share outlook to funds from operations per share outlook is provided later in this release entitled "Reconciliation of the Range of Estimated GAAP Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share to Estimated Fully Diluted FFO Per Share."

FFO estimates for the year are fully diluted for an estimated average number of shares and OP units outstanding during the year. The Company's estimates are forward-looking and based on management's view of current and future market conditions. The Company's actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

Supplemental Financial Information:

Supplemental unaudited financial information regarding the Company's performance can be found on the Company's website at www.extraspace.com. Under the "Company Info" navigation menu on the home page, click on "Investor Relations," then under the "Financials & Stock Info" navigation menu click on "Quarterly Results." This supplemental information provides additional detail on items that include store occupancy and financial performance by portfolio and market, debt maturity schedules and performance of lease-up assets.

Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, to discuss its financial results. To participate in the conference call, please dial 855-791-2026 or 631-485-4899 for international participants; conference ID: 2887645. The conference call will also be available on the Company's website at www.extraspace.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available for 30 days on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section.

A replay of the call will also be available by telephone, from 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 2, 2018, until 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 7, 2018. The replay dial-in numbers are 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 for international callers; conference ID: 2887645.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information set forth in this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the benefits of store acquisitions, developments, favorable market conditions, our outlook and estimates for the year and other statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions and developments and other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "estimates," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," or "intends," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. We may also make additional forward-looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, by us or on our behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in or contemplated by this release. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the risks referenced in the "Risk Factors" section included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such factors include, but are not limited to:

adverse changes in general economic conditions, the real estate industry and the markets in which we operate;

failure to close pending acquisitions and developments on expected terms, or at all;

the effect of competition from new and existing stores or other storage alternatives, which could cause rents and occupancy rates to decline;

potential liability for uninsured losses and environmental contamination;

the impact of the regulatory environment as well as national, state and local laws and regulations, including, without limitation, those governing real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), tenant reinsurance and other aspects of our business, which could adversely affect our results;

disruptions in credit and financial markets and resulting difficulties in raising capital or obtaining credit at reasonable rates or at all, which could impede our ability to grow;

increases in interest rates;

reductions in asset valuations and related impairment charges;

our lack of sole decision-making authority with respect to our joint venture investments;

the effect of recent changes to U.S. tax laws;

the failure to maintain our REIT status for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and

economic uncertainty due to the impact of natural disasters, war or terrorism, which could adversely affect our business plan.

All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them, but there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. All forward-looking statements apply only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Definition of FFO:

FFO provides relevant and meaningful information about the Company's operating performance that is necessary, along with net income and cash flows, for an understanding of the Company's operating results. The Company believes FFO is a meaningful disclosure as a supplement to net income. Net income assumes that the values of real estate assets diminish predictably over time as reflected through depreciation and amortization expenses. The values of real estate assets fluctuate due to market conditions and the Company believes FFO more accurately reflects the value of the Company's real estate assets. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("NAREIT") as net income computed in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), excluding gains or losses on sales of operating stores and impairment write downs of depreciable real estate assets, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate and after adjustments to record unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures on the same basis. The Company believes that to further understand the Company's performance, FFO should be considered along with the reported net income and cash flows in accordance with GAAP, as presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements. FFO should not be considered a replacement of net income computed in accordance with GAAP.

For informational purposes, the Company also presents Core FFO, which in previous quarters was referred to as FFO as adjusted. There have been no definitional changes between FFO as adjusted and Core FFO. Core FFO excludes revenues and expenses not core to our operations and non-cash interest. Although the Company's calculation of Core FFO differs from NAREIT's definition of FFO and may not be comparable to that of other REITs and real estate companies, the Company believes it provides a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance. The Company believes that by excluding revenues and expenses not core to our operations and non-cash interest charges, stockholders and potential investors are presented with an indicator of our operating performance that more closely achieves the objectives of the real estate industry in presenting FFO. Core FFO by the Company should not be considered a replacement of the NAREIT definition of FFO. The computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs or real estate companies that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indication of the Company's performance, as an alternative to net cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an indicator of the Company's ability to make cash distributions.

Definition of Same-Store:

The Company's same-store pool for the periods presented consists of 787 stores that are wholly-owned and operated and that were stabilized by the first day of the earliest calendar year presented. The Company considers a store to be stabilized once it has been open for three years or has sustained average square foot occupancy of 80.0% or more for one calendar year. The Company believes that by providing same-store results from a stabilized pool of stores, with accompanying operating metrics including, but not limited to occupancy, rental revenue (growth), operating expenses (growth), net operating income (growth), etc., stockholders and potential investors are able to evaluate operating performance without the effects of non-stabilized occupancy levels, rent levels, expense levels, acquisitions or completed developments. Same-store results should not be used as a basis for future same-store performance or for the performance of the Company's stores as a whole.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.:

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,523 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,050,000 units and approximately 115 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

Extra Space Storage Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data)



March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

(Unaudited)



Assets:





Real estate assets, net $ 7,171,599



$ 7,132,431

Investments in unconsolidated real estate ventures 63,868



75,907

Cash and cash equivalents 35,527



55,683

Restricted cash 18,537



30,361

Other assets, net 181,093



166,571

Total assets $ 7,470,624



$ 7,460,953

Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests and Equity:





Notes payable, net $ 3,727,744



$ 3,738,497

Exchangeable senior notes, net 568,644



604,276

Notes payable to trusts, net 117,475



117,444

Revolving lines of credit 100,500



94,000

Cash distributions in unconsolidated real estate ventures 43,273



5,816

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 108,931



96,087

Other liabilities 87,411



81,026

Total liabilities 4,753,978



4,737,146









Commitments and contingencies













Noncontrolling Interests and Equity:





Extra Space Storage Inc. stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding —



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 126,068,982 and 126,007,091 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 1,260



1,260

Additional paid-in capital 2,550,578



2,569,485

Accumulated other comprehensive income 55,271



33,290

Accumulated deficit (263,355)



(253,284)

Total Extra Space Storage Inc. stockholders' equity 2,343,754



2,350,751

Noncontrolling interest represented by Preferred Operating Partnership units, net of $119,735 notes receivable 160,177



159,636

Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership 212,476



213,301

Other noncontrolling interests 239



119

Total noncontrolling interests and equity 2,716,646



2,723,807

Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and equity $ 7,470,624



$ 7,460,953



Consolidated Statement of Operations for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 (In thousands, except share and per share data) - Unaudited



For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Revenues:





Property rental $ 247,886



$ 231,493

Tenant reinsurance 27,034



22,855

Management fees and other income 10,565



8,660

Total revenues 285,485



263,008

Expenses:





Property operations 72,753



66,645

Tenant reinsurance 5,607



3,920

General and administrative 21,464



18,808

Depreciation and amortization 51,749



49,432

Total expenses 151,573



138,805

Income from operations 133,912



124,203

Interest expense (40,966)



(35,970)

Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on equity component of exchangeable senior notes (1,209)



(1,269)

Interest income 1,438



2,315

Income before equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate ventures and income tax expense 93,175



89,279

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate ventures 3,597



3,579

Income tax expense (1,342)



(3,124)

Net income 95,430



89,734

Net income allocated to Preferred Operating Partnership noncontrolling interests (3,390)



(3,951)

Net income allocated to Operating Partnership and other noncontrolling interests (3,784)



(3,501)

Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 88,256



$ 82,282

Earnings per common share





Basic $ 0.70



$ 0.65

Diluted $ 0.70



$ 0.64

Weighted average number of shares





Basic 125,772,439



125,605,403

Diluted 132,682,560



132,618,644



Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Total Same-Store Net Operating Income — for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 (In thousands) — Unaudited



For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Net income $ 95,430



$ 89,734

Adjusted to exclude:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures (3,597)



(3,579)

Interest expense 42,175



37,239

Depreciation and amortization 51,749



49,432

Income tax expense 1,342



3,124

General and administrative (includes stock compensation) 21,464



18,808

Management fees, other income and interest income (12,003)



(10,975)

Net tenant insurance (21,427)



(18,935)

Non same-store revenue (13,801)



(8,927)

Non same-store expense 5,881



4,096

Total same-store net operating income $ 167,213



$ 160,017









Same-store rental and tenant reinsurance revenues 234,085



222,566

Same-store operating and tenant reinsurance expenses 66,872



62,549

Same-store net operating income $ 167,213



$ 160,017



Reconciliation of the Range of Estimated GAAP Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share to Estimated Fully Diluted FFO Per Share — for the three months ending June 30, 2018 and year ending December 31, 2018 — Unaudited



For the Three Months Ending

June 30, 2018

For the Year Ending

December 31, 2018

Low End

High End

Low End

High End Net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share $ 0.66



$ 0.68



$ 2.70



$ 2.79

Income allocated to noncontrolling interest - Preferred Operating Partnership and Operating Partnership 0.06



0.06



0.24



0.24

Fixed component of income allocated to non-controlling interest - Preferred Operating Partnership —



—



(0.02)



(0.02)

Net income attributable to common stockholders for diluted computations 0.72



0.74



2.92



3.01

















Adjustments:













Real estate depreciation 0.36



0.36



1.48



1.48

Amortization of intangibles 0.02



0.02



0.08



0.08

Unconsolidated joint venture real estate depreciation and amortization 0.01



0.01



0.05



0.05

Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders $ 1.11



$ 1.13



$ 4.53



$ 4.62

















Adjustments:













Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on equity portion of exchangeable senior notes 0.01



$ 0.01



0.04



0.04

Core funds from operations attributable to common stockholders $ 1.12



$ 1.14



$ 4.57



$ 4.66



Reconciliation of Estimated GAAP Net Income to Estimated Same-store Net Operating Income — for the year ending December 31, 2018 (In thousands) — Unaudited



For the Year Ending December 31, 2018

Low

High Net Income $ 400,000



$ 413,500

Adjusted to exclude:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures (15,000)



(15,000)

Interest expense (includes non-cash) 184,000



182,000

Depreciation and amortization 218,000



218,000

Income tax expense 9,000



9,000

General and administrative (includes stock compensation) 83,500



82,500

Management fees, other income and interest income (46,000)



(47,000)

Net tenant insurance (89,500)



(90,500)

Non same-store revenue (77,000)



(77,000)

Non same-store expense 27,000



27,000

Total same-store NOI $ 694,000



$ 702,500









Same-store revenue $ 958,000



$ 964,500

Same-store expense (264,000)



(262,000)

Total same-store NOI $ 694,000



$ 702,500



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extra-space-storage-inc-reports-2018-first-quarter-results-300640417.html

SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.

Related Links

http://www.extraspace.com

