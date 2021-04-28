Extra Space Storage Inc. Reports 2021 First Quarter Results

SALT LAKE CITY, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) (the "Company"), a leading owner and operator of self-storage facilities in the United States and a member of the S&P 500, announced operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2021 :

Achieved net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.53 per diluted share, representing a 84.3% increase compared to the same period in 2020.

per diluted share, representing a 84.3% increase compared to the same period in 2020. Achieved funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders ("FFO") of $1.50 per diluted share. FFO, excluding adjustments for non-cash interest ("Core FFO"), was $1.50 per diluted share, representing a 21.0% increase compared to the same period in 2020.

per diluted share. FFO, excluding adjustments for non-cash interest ("Core FFO"), was per diluted share, representing a 21.0% increase compared to the same period in 2020. Increased same-store revenue by 4.6% and same-store net operating income ("NOI") by 6.5% compared to the same period in 2020.

Reported same-store occupancy of 95.7% as of March 31, 2021 , compared to 90.9% as of March 31, 2020 .

, compared to 90.9% as of . Acquired nine operating stores for a total cost of approximately $148.4 million .

. Sold 16 wholly-owned stores into a new joint venture for a total sales price of $168.9 million , resulting in a gain on real estate transactions of $64.5 million .

, resulting in a gain on real estate transactions of . Closed $27.1 million in mortgage and mezzanine bridge loans, and sold $81.8 million in mortgage bridge loans.

in mortgage and mezzanine bridge loans, and sold in mortgage bridge loans. Sold 1,600,000 shares of common stock through an overnight offering and an additional 585,685 shares of common stock using the Company's "at the market" ("ATM") program resulting in total net proceeds of approximately $273.7 million .

. Received a Baa2 issuer credit rating with a stable outlook from Moody's Investors Service.

Added 61 stores (gross) to the Company's third-party management platform. As of March 31, 2021 , the Company managed 763 stores for third parties and 269 stores in joint ventures, for a total of 1,032 managed stores.

, the Company managed 763 stores for third parties and 269 stores in joint ventures, for a total of 1,032 managed stores. Paid a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share.

Joe Margolis, CEO of Extra Space Storage Inc., commented: "We are off to a great start in 2021, with the strongest first quarter occupancy in our history, resulting in strong same-store NOI growth, and excellent FFO growth of 21.0%. Our record-high occupancy is resulting in greater pricing power, and we are well positioned for a strong summer leasing season. Our year-to-date performance, the resilience of storage fundamentals and our accretive external growth have allowed us to raise our 2021 annual FFO guidance."

FFO Per Share:

The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's FFO and Core FFO for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020. The table also provides a reconciliation to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per diluted share for each period presented (amounts shown in thousands, except share and per share data):



For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020





(per share)1





(per share)1 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 202,998



$ 1.53



$ 108,179



$ 0.83

Impact of the difference in weighted average number of shares – diluted2



(0.08)







(0.05)

Adjustments:













Real estate depreciation 55,815



0.40



52,926



0.38

Amortization of intangibles 693



—



617



—

Gain on real estate transactions (63,883)



(0.46)



—



—

Unconsolidated joint venture real estate depreciation and amortization 2,505



0.02



2,164



0.02

Distributions paid on Series A Preferred Operating Partnership units (572)



—



(572)



—

Income allocated to Operating Partnership noncontrolling interests 12,503



0.09



7,983



0.06

FFO $ 210,059



$ 1.50



$ 171,297



$ 1.24

















Adjustments:













Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on equity portion of exchangeable senior notes —



—



1,209



—

CORE FFO $ 210,059



$ 1.50



$ 172,506



$ 1.24

















Weighted average number of shares – diluted3 140,014,387







138,695,196







(1) Per share amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.



(2) Adjustment to account for the difference between the number of shares used to calculate earnings per share and the number of shares used to calculate FFO per share. Earnings per share is calculated using the two-class method, which uses a lower number of shares than the calculation for FFO per share and Core FFO per share, which are calculated assuming full redemption of all OP units as described in note (3).



(3) Extra Space Storage LP (the "Operating Partnership") has outstanding preferred and common Operating Partnership units ("OP units"). These OP units can be redeemed for cash or, at the Company's election, shares of the Company's common stock. Redemption of all OP units for common stock has been assumed for purposes of calculating the weighted average number of shares — diluted, as presented above. The computation of weighted average number of shares — diluted, for FFO per share and Core FFO per share also includes the effect of share-based compensation plans and our exchangeable senior notes using the treasury stock method.

Operating Results and Same-Store Performance:

The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's same-store performance for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (amounts shown in thousands, except store count data)1:



For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

Percent

2021

2020

Change Same-store rental revenues2 $ 278,881



$ 266,733



4.6% Same-store operating expenses2 77,889



78,008



(0.2)% Same-store net operating income2 $ 200,992



$ 188,725



6.5%











Same-store square foot occupancy as of quarter end 95.7%

90.9%















Properties included in same-store 860

860









(1) A reconciliation of net income to same-store net operating income is provided later in this release, entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Total Same-Store Net Operating Income."



(2) Same-store revenues, operating expenses and net operating income do not include tenant reinsurance revenue or expense.

Same-store revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2021 increased due to higher average occupancy and higher average rates to customers for the quarter, partially offset by lower late fees.

Same-store expenses were lower for the three months ended March 31, 2021 due to decreases in payroll and marketing expense, partially offset by increases in property taxes and repairs and maintenance due to elevated snow removal expense.

Details related to the same-store performance of stores by metropolitan statistical area ("MSA") for the three months ended March 31, 2021 are provided in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.

Investment and Property Management Activity:

The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's acquisitions and developments that are closed, completed or under agreement (dollars in thousands):





Closed through

March 31, 2021

Closed/Completed

Subsequent to

March 31, 2021

Scheduled to Still

Close/Complete in

2021

Total 2021 Wholly-Owned Investment

Stores

Price

Stores

Price

Stores

Price

Stores

Price Operating Stores

9

$ 148,400



2

$ 20,650



8

$ 90,875



19

$ 259,925

C of O and Development Stores1

—

—



—

—



4

38,634



4

38,634

EXR Investment in Wholly-Owned Stores

9

148,400



2

20,650



12

129,509



23

298,559



































Joint Venture Investment































EXR Investment in JV Acquisition of Operating Stores1

—

—



1

1,600



1

1,013



2

2,613

EXR Investment in JV C of O and Development Stores1

—

—



—

—



2

10,286



2

10,286

EXR Investment in Joint Ventures

—

—



1

1,600



3

11,299



4

12,899

Total EXR Investment

9

$ 148,400



3

$ 22,250



15

$ 140,808



27

$ 311,458







(1) The locations of C of O and development stores and joint venture ownership interest details are included in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.

The projected developments and acquisitions under agreement described above are subject to customary closing conditions and no assurance can be provided that these developments and acquisitions will be completed on the terms described, or at all.

Bridge Loans:

During the three months ended March 31, 2021 the Company closed $27.1 million in bridge loans, with an additional $224.8 million under agreement to close in 2021 and 2022. The Company sold $81.8 million in loans during the three months ended March 31, 2021. Additional details related to the Company's loan activity and balances held are included in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.

Dispositions:

On March 1, 2021, the Company sold 16 properties into a new unconsolidated joint venture for a total sales price of $168.9 million and retained management of the properties. The Company currently owns a 55% interest in the unconsolidated joint venture. The Company anticipates selling an interest of approximately 39% to a third joint venture partner, which would reduce the Company's final interest to 16%.

Property Management:

As of March 31, 2021, the Company managed 763 stores for third-party owners and 269 stores owned in joint ventures, for a total of 1,032 stores under management. The Company is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

Balance Sheet:

During the three months ended March 31, 2021, the Company sold 1,600,000 shares of common stock through an overnight offering at a sales price of $129.13 per share and an additional 585,685 shares of common stock using the Company's ATM program at an average sales price of $115.90 per share, resulting in total net proceeds of approximately $273.7 million. As of March 31, 2021, the Company did not have any shares available for issuance under its ATM program, and anticipates filing a new plan in the second quarter of 2021.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company's percentage of fixed-rate debt to total debt was 67.0%. The weighted average interest rates of the Company's fixed and variable-rate debt were 3.4% and 1.5%, respectively. The combined weighted average interest rate was 2.7% with a weighted average maturity of approximately 4.4 years.

During the three months ended March 31, 2021, Moody's Investors Service assigned a Baa2 issuer credit rating with a stable outlook to Extra Space Storage LP, the Company's operating partnership subsidiary.

Dividends:

On March 31, 2021, the Company paid a first quarter common stock dividend of $1.00 per share, which represents an 11.1% increase over the previous quarter, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2021.

Outlook:

The following table outlines the Company's FFO estimates and annual assumptions for the year ending December 31, 20211:



Ranges for 2021 Annual Assumptions

Notes

Low

High



FFO $ 5.95



$ 6.10





Core FFO $ 5.95



$ 6.10





Dilution per share from C of O and value add acquisitions $ 0.14



$ 0.14





Same-store revenue growth 5.00 %

6.00 %

Same-store pool of 860 stores Same-store expense growth 2.00 %

3.00 %

Same-store pool of 860 stores Same-store NOI growth 6.00 %

8.00 %

Same-store pool of 860 stores Weighted average one-month LIBOR 0.14 %

0.14 %















Net tenant reinsurance income $ 132,500,000



$ 134,000,000





Management fees and other income $ 59,000,000



$ 60,000,000





Interest income $ 51,000,000



$ 52,000,000



Includes dividends from JCAP preferred investment General and administrative expenses $ 96,500,000



$ 97,500,000



Includes non-cash compensation Average monthly cash balance $ 35,000,000



$ 35,000,000





Equity in earnings of real estate ventures $ 27,000,000



$ 28,000,000



Includes dividends from SmartStop preferred investment Acquisitions $ 350,000,000



$ 350,000,000



Represents the Company's investment Bridge loans $ 100,000,000



$ 100,000,000



Represents the Company's share of loans retained net of loan sales Interest expense $ 162,000,000



$ 164,000,000





Taxes associated with the Company's taxable REIT subsidiary $ 19,500,000



$ 20,500,000





Weighted average share count 141,300,000



141,300,000



Assumes redemption of all OP units for common stock





(1) A reconciliation of net income outlook to same-store net operating income outlook is provided later in this release entitled "Reconciliation of Estimated GAAP Net Income to Estimated Same-Store Net Operating Income." The reconciliation includes details related to same-store revenue and same-store expense outlooks. A reconciliation of net income per share outlook to funds from operations per share outlook is provided later in this release entitled "Reconciliation of the Range of Estimated GAAP Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share to Estimated Fully Diluted FFO Per Share."

FFO estimates for the year are fully diluted for an estimated average number of shares and OP units outstanding during the year. The Company's estimates are forward-looking and based on management's view of current and future market conditions. The Company's actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

Supplemental Financial Information:

Supplemental unaudited financial information regarding the Company's performance can be found on the Company's website at www.extraspace.com. Under the "Company Info" navigation menu on the home page, click on "Investor Relations," then under the "Financials & Stock Info" navigation menu click on "Quarterly Earnings." This supplemental information provides additional detail on items that include store occupancy and financial performance by portfolio and market, debt maturity schedules and performance of lease-up assets.

Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 29, 2021, to discuss its financial results. To participate in the conference call, please dial 855-791-2026 or 631-485-4899 for international participants; audience passcode: 8708307. The conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available for 30 days on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section.

A replay of the call will also be available by telephone, from 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on April 29, 2021, until 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on May 6, 2021. The replay dial-in numbers are 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 for international callers; passcode: 8708307.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information set forth in this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the benefits of store acquisitions, developments, favorable market conditions, our outlook and estimates for the year and other statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, the competitive landscape, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions and developments and other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "estimates," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," or "intends," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. We may also make additional forward-looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, by us or on our behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in or contemplated by this release. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the risks referenced in the "Risk Factors" section included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such factors include, but are not limited to:

adverse changes in general economic conditions, the real estate industry and the markets in which we operate;

failure to close pending acquisitions and developments on expected terms, or at all;

the effect of competition from new and existing stores or other storage alternatives, which could cause rents and occupancy rates to decline;

potential liability for uninsured losses and environmental contamination;

the impact of the regulatory environment as well as national, state and local laws and regulations, including, without limitation, those governing real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), tenant reinsurance and other aspects of our business, which could adversely affect our results;

disruptions in credit and financial markets and resulting difficulties in raising capital or obtaining credit at reasonable rates or at all, which could impede our ability to grow;

impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic or the future outbreak of other highly infectious or contagious diseases, including reduced demand for self-storage space and ancillary products and services such as tenant reinsurance, and potential decreases in occupancy and rental rates and staffing levels, which could adversely affect our results;

increases in interest rates;

reductions in asset valuations and related impairment charges;

our lack of sole decision-making authority with respect to our joint venture investments;

the effect of recent or future changes to U.S. tax laws;

the failure to maintain our REIT status for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and

economic uncertainty due to the impact of natural disasters, war or terrorism, which could adversely affect our business plan.

All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them, but there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. All forward-looking statements apply only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Definition of FFO:

FFO provides relevant and meaningful information about the Company's operating performance that is necessary, along with net income and cash flows, for an understanding of the Company's operating results. The Company believes FFO is a meaningful disclosure as a supplement to net income. Net income assumes that the values of real estate assets diminish predictably over time as reflected through depreciation and amortization expenses. The values of real estate assets fluctuate due to market conditions and the Company believes FFO more accurately reflects the value of the Company's real estate assets. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("NAREIT") as net income computed in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), excluding gains or losses on sales of operating stores and impairment write downs of depreciable real estate assets, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate and after adjustments to record unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures on the same basis. The Company believes that to further understand the Company's performance, FFO should be considered along with the reported net income and cash flows in accordance with GAAP, as presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements. FFO should not be considered a replacement of net income computed in accordance with GAAP.

For informational purposes, the Company also presents Core FFO. Core FFO excludes revenues and expenses not core to our operations and non-cash interest. Although the Company's calculation of Core FFO differs from NAREIT's definition of FFO and may not be comparable to that of other REITs and real estate companies, the Company believes it provides a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance. The Company believes that by excluding revenues and expenses not core to our operations and non-cash interest charges, stockholders and potential investors are presented with an indicator of our operating performance that more closely achieves the objectives of the real estate industry in presenting FFO. Core FFO by the Company should not be considered a replacement of the NAREIT definition of FFO. The computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs or real estate companies that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indication of the Company's performance, as an alternative to net cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an indicator of the Company's ability to make cash distributions.

Definition of Same-Store:

The Company's same-store pool for the periods presented consists of 860 stores that are wholly-owned and operated and that were stabilized by the first day of the earliest calendar year presented. The Company considers a store to be stabilized once it has been open for three years or has sustained average square foot occupancy of 80.0% or more for one calendar year. The Company believes that by providing same-store results from a stabilized pool of stores, with accompanying operating metrics including, but not limited to occupancy, rental revenue (growth), operating expenses (growth), net operating income (growth), etc., stockholders and potential investors are able to evaluate operating performance without the effects of non-stabilized occupancy levels, rent levels, expense levels, acquisitions or completed developments. Same-store results should not be used as a basis for future same-store performance or for the performance of the Company's stores as a whole.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.:

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2021, the Company owned and/or operated 1,969 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 153.4 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

Extra Space Storage Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data)



March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Unaudited)



Assets:





Real estate assets, net $ 7,944,395



$ 7,893,802

Real estate assets - operating lease right-of-use assets 238,927



252,172

Investments in unconsolidated real estate entities 413,503



397,444

Investments in debt securities and notes receivable 543,725



593,810

Cash and cash equivalents 60,330



109,124

Restricted cash 2,465



18,885

Other assets, net 133,267



130,611

Total assets $ 9,336,612



$ 9,395,848

Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests and Equity:





Notes payable, net $ 4,947,417



$ 4,797,303

Revolving lines of credit 353,000



949,000

Operating lease liabilities 242,952



263,485

Cash distributions in unconsolidated real estate ventures 62,089



47,126

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 129,044



130,012

Other liabilities 287,461



272,798

Total liabilities 6,021,963



6,459,724

Commitments and contingencies





Noncontrolling Interests and Equity:





Extra Space Storage Inc. stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding —



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 133,692,662 and 131,357,961 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 1,336



1,314

Additional paid-in capital 3,282,255



3,000,458

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (77,180)



(99,093)

Accumulated deficit (284,442)



(354,900)

Total Extra Space Storage Inc. stockholders' equity 2,921,969



2,547,779

Noncontrolling interest represented by Preferred Operating Partnership units, net 172,652



172,052

Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership, net and other noncontrolling interests 220,028



216,293

Total noncontrolling interests and equity 3,314,649



2,936,124

Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and equity $ 9,336,612



$ 9,395,848



Consolidated Statement of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (In thousands, except share and per share data)



For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020 Revenues: (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Property rental $ 303,593



$ 286,703

Tenant reinsurance 39,619



33,613

Management fees and other income 15,645



12,136

Total revenues 358,857



332,452

Expenses:





Property operations 92,367



90,297

Tenant reinsurance 7,161



6,678

General and administrative 23,540



23,011

Depreciation and amortization 58,599



55,275

Total expenses 181,667



175,261

Gain on real estate transactions 63,883



—

Income from operations 241,073



157,191

Interest expense (40,695)



(44,358)

Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on equity component of exchangeable senior notes —



(1,209)

Interest income 12,304



1,674

Income before equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real estate ventures and income tax expense 212,682



113,298

Equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real estate entities 6,956



5,043

Income tax expense (4,137)



(2,179)

Net income 215,501



116,162

Net income allocated to Preferred Operating Partnership noncontrolling interests (3,680)



(3,111)

Net income allocated to Operating Partnership and other noncontrolling interests (8,823)



(4,872)

Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 202,998



$ 108,179

Earnings per common share





Basic $ 1.54



$ 0.84

Diluted $ 1.53



$ 0.83

Weighted average number of shares





Basic 132,007,556



129,288,629

Diluted 139,676,548



137,139,560

Cash dividends paid per common share $ 1.00



$ 0.90



Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Total Same-Store Net Operating Income — for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 (In thousands, unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020 Net Income $ 215,501



$ 116,162

Adjusted to exclude:





Gain on real estate transactions (63,883)



—

Equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real estate entities (6,956)



(5,043)

Interest expense 40,695



45,567

Depreciation and amortization 58,599



55,275

Income tax expense 4,137



2,179

General and administrative 23,540



23,011

Management fees, other income and interest income (27,949)



(13,810)

Net tenant insurance (32,458)



(26,935)

Non-same store rental revenue (24,712)



(19,970)

Non-same store operating expense 14,478



12,289

Total Same-store net operating income $ 200,992



$ 188,725









Same-store rental revenues 278,881



266,733

Same-store operating expenses 77,889



78,008

Same-store net operating income $ 200,992



$ 188,725



Reconciliation of the Range of Estimated GAAP Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share to Estimated Fully Diluted FFO Per Share — for the Year Ending December 31, 2021 (Unaudited)





For the Year Ending December 31, 2021



Low End

High End Net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share

$ 4.44



$ 4.59

Income allocated to noncontrolling interest - Preferred Operating Partnership and Operating Partnership

0.30



0.30

Fixed component of income allocated to non-controlling interest - Preferred Operating Partnership

(0.02)



(0.02)

Net income attributable to common stockholders for diluted computations

4.72



4.87











Adjustments:







Real estate depreciation

1.61



1.61

Amortization of intangibles

0.01



0.01

Unconsolidated joint venture real estate depreciation and amortization

0.07



0.07

Loss (gain) on real estate transactions and impairment of real estate

(0.46)



(0.46)

Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders

5.95



6.10











Core funds from operations attributable to common stockholders

$ 5.95



$ 6.10



Reconciliation of Estimated GAAP Net Income to Estimated Same-Store Net Operating Income — for the Year Ending December 31, 2021 (In thousands, unaudited)



For the Year Ending December 31, 2021

Low

High







Net Income $ 604,000



$ 627,000

Adjusted to exclude:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures (27,000)



(28,000)

Interest expense 164,000



162,000

Depreciation and amortization 237,000



237,000

Income tax expense 20,500



19,500

General and administrative 97,500



96,500

Management fees and other income (59,000)



(60,000)

Interest income (51,000)



(52,000)

Net tenant insurance income (132,500)



(134,000)

Non same-store rental revenues (106,000)



(106,000)

Non same-store operating expenses 59,000



59,000

Total same-store net operating income1 $ 806,500



$ 821,000









Same-store rental revenues1 1,125,000



1,136,000

Same-store operating expenses1 (318,500)



(315,000)

Total same-store net operating income1 $ 806,500



$ 821,000







(1) Estimated same-store rental revenues, operating expenses and net operating income are for the Company's 2021 same-store pool of 860 stores.

SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.

