Extra Space Storage Inc. Reports 2023 First Quarter Results

SALT LAKE CITY, May 2, 2023 -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) (the "Company"), a leading owner and operator of self-storage facilities in the United States and a constituent of the S&P 500, announced operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Highlights for the three months ended March 31, 2023:

Achieved net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.46 per diluted share, representing a 3.3% decrease compared to the same period in the prior year.



per diluted share, representing a 3.3% decrease compared to the same period in the prior year. Achieved funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders ("FFO") of $2.02 per diluted share. FFO, excluding adjustments ("Core FFO"), was also $2.02 per diluted share, representing a 0.5% increase compared to the same period in the prior year.



per diluted share. FFO, excluding adjustments ("Core FFO"), was also per diluted share, representing a 0.5% increase compared to the same period in the prior year. Increased same-store revenue by 7.4% and same-store net operating income ("NOI") by 8.7% compared to the same period in the prior year.



Reported same-store occupancy of 93.5% as of March 31, 2023 , compared to 94.3% as of March 31, 2022 .



, compared to 94.3% as of . Acquired one store at completion of construction (a "Certificate of Occupancy store" or "C of O store") for a total cost of approximately $13.1 million .



. In conjunction with joint venture partners, acquired five operating stores for a total cost of approximately $101.2 million , of which the Company invested $20.2 million .



, of which the Company invested . Originated $53.0 million in mortgage and mezzanine bridge loans and sold $34.2 million in mortgage bridge loans.



in mortgage and mezzanine bridge loans and sold in mortgage bridge loans. Completed a public bond offering issuing $500.0 million of 5.7% senior unsecured notes due 2028.



of 5.7% senior unsecured notes due 2028. Added 48 stores (44 stores net) to the Company's third-party management platform. As of March 31, 2023 , the Company managed 931 stores for third parties and 323 stores in unconsolidated joint ventures, for a total of 1,254 managed stores.



, the Company managed 931 stores for third parties and 323 stores in unconsolidated joint ventures, for a total of 1,254 managed stores. Paid a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share.

Joe Margolis, CEO of Extra Space Storage Inc., commented: "We maintained strong first quarter occupancy, driving first quarter same-store net operating income growth of 8.7%, despite exceptionally difficult year over year comparables. We are excited about our announcement subsequent to quarter end of our strategic combination with Life Storage, Inc. in a leverage neutral, all-stock transaction. The pending merger will create a preeminent storage platform, which we expect to create significant synergies and unlock additional value for both companies' stockholders."

FFO Per Share:

The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's FFO and Core FFO for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022. The table also provides a reconciliation to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per diluted share for each period presented (amounts shown in thousands, except share and per share data):



For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022





(per share)1





(per share)1 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 196,304

$ 1.46

$ 203,579

$ 1.51 Impact of the difference in weighted average number of shares – diluted2



(0.09)





(0.08) Adjustments:













Real estate depreciation 71,248

0.50

62,692

0.43 Amortization of intangibles 4,170

0.03

2,766

0.02 Unconsolidated joint venture real estate depreciation and amortization 4,939

0.03

3,853

0.03 Distributions paid on Series A Preferred Operating Partnership units (159)

—

(572)

— Income allocated to Operating Partnership and other noncontrolling interests 12,574

0.09

14,138

0.10 FFO $ 289,076

$ 2.02

$ 286,456

$ 2.01















Adjustments:





























CORE FFO $ 289,076

$ 2.02

$ 286,456

$ 2.01















Weighted average number of shares – diluted3 143,357,961





142,798,058









(1) Per share amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.



(2) Adjustment to account for the difference between the number of shares used to calculate earnings per share and the number of shares used to calculate FFO per share. Earnings per share is calculated using the two-class method, which uses a lower number of shares than the calculation for FFO per share and Core FFO per share, which are calculated assuming full redemption of all OP units as described in note (3).



(3) Extra Space Storage LP (the "Operating Partnership") has outstanding preferred and common Operating Partnership units ("OP units"). These OP units can be redeemed for cash or, at the Company's election, shares of the Company's common stock. Redemption of all OP units for common stock has been assumed for purposes of calculating the weighted average number of shares — diluted, as presented above. The computation of weighted average number of shares — diluted, for FFO per share and Core FFO per share also includes the effect of share-based compensation plans.

Operating Results and Same-Store Performance:

The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's same-store performance for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (amounts shown in thousands, except store count data)1:



For the Three Months

Ended March 31,

Percent

2023

2022

Change Same-store property revenues2









Net rental income $ 370,630

$ 345,875

7.2 % Other income 13,462

11,748

14.6 % Total same-store revenues $ 384,092

$ 357,623

7.4 %











Same-store operating expenses2









Payroll and benefits $ 20,842

$ 20,060

3.9 % Marketing 6,172

5,560

11.0 % Office expense3 11,979

10,679

12.2 % Property operating expense4 9,863

8,828

11.7 % Repairs and maintenance 6,417

7,486

(14.3) % Property taxes 34,346

34,790

(1.3) % Insurance 3,622

2,713

33.5 % Total same-store operating expenses $ 93,241

$ 90,116

3.5 %











Same-store net operating income2 $ 290,851

$ 267,507

8.7 %











Same-store square foot occupancy as of quarter end 93.5 %

94.3 %















Properties included in same-store 914

914









(1) A reconciliation of net income to same-store net operating income is provided later in this release, entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Total Same-Store Net Operating Income." (2) Same-store revenues, operating expenses and net operating income do not include tenant reinsurance revenue or expense. (3) Includes general office expenses, computer, bank fees, and credit card merchant fees. (4) Includes utilities and miscellaneous other store expenses.

Same-store revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2023 increased compared to the same period in 2022 due to higher average rates to existing customers and higher other operating income partially offset by lower occupancy.

Same-store expenses increased for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 due to increases in payroll, marketing, credit card processing fees, utilities and insurance, partially offset by savings in repairs and maintenance and property taxes.

Details related to the same-store performance of stores by metropolitan statistical area ("MSA") for the three months ended March 31, 2023 are provided in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.

Investment and Property Management Activity:

The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's acquisitions and developments that are closed, completed or under agreement (dollars in thousands):





Closed/Completed

through

March 31, 2023

Closed/Completed

Subsequent to March 31, 2023

Scheduled to Still

Close/Complete

in 2023

Total 2023

To Close/Complete

in 2024 Wholly-Owned Investment

Stores

Price

Stores

Price

Stores

Price

Stores

Price

Stores

Price Operating Stores1

—

$ —

—

$ —

1

$ 4,650

1

$ 4,650

—

$ — C of O and Development Stores2

1

13,073

—

—

5

69,492

6

82,565

6

74,614 EXR Investment in Wholly-Owned Stores

1

13,073

—

—

6

74,142

7

87,215

6

74,614









































Joint Venture Investment







































EXR Investment in JV Acquisition of Operating Stores2

5

20,243

—

—

—

—

5

20,243

—

— EXR Investment in JV Development and C of O2

—

—

—

—

3

28,095

3

28,095

4

57,025 EXR Investment in Joint Ventures

5

20,243

—

—

3

28,095

8

48,338

4

57,025 Total EXR Investment

6

$ 33,316

—

$ —

9

$ 102,237

15

$ 135,553

10

$ 131,639





(1) Totals do not include the store totals or values associated with the proposed merger with Life Storage. (2) The locations of C of O and development stores and joint venture ownership interest details are included in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.

The projected developments and acquisitions under agreement described above are subject to customary closing conditions and no assurance can be provided that these developments and acquisitions will be completed on the terms described, or at all.

Life Storage Merger:

On April 3, 2023, the Company announced that it entered a definitive merger agreement (the "Agreement") with Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE: LSI) ("Life Storage") in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the Agreement, Life Storage stockholders will receive 0.895 of a share of common stock of the Company for each issued and outstanding share of Life Storage they own for estimated total consideration of $12.7 billion, based on Life Storage's closing share price on March 31, 2023. Following the merger, the combined company will have a portfolio of over 3,500 locations and over 264.0 million net rentable square feet. The transaction is currently expected to close in the second half of 2023, subject to the approval of the Company's and Life Storage's stockholders and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

Preferred Stock Investment:

On May 1, 2023, the Company invested $150.0 million in shares of newly issued convertible preferred stock of Strategic Storage Trust VI, Inc., an affiliate of SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. The dividend rate for the preferred shares is 8.35% per annum, subject to increase after five years. The preferred shares are generally not redeemable for three years, except in the case of a change of control, initial listing or certain other events, and are redeemable thereafter subject to a redemption premium.

Bridge Loans:

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company originated $53.0 million in bridge loans and sold $34.2 million in bridge loans. The Company has an additional $229.8 million in bridge loans that closed subsequent to quarter end or are under agreement to close in 2023 and an additional $50.0 million under agreement to close in 2024. Additional details related to the Company's loan activity and balances held are included in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.

Property Management:

As of March 31, 2023, the Company managed 931 stores for third-party owners and 323 stores owned in unconsolidated joint ventures, for a total of 1,254 stores under management. The Company is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

Balance Sheet:

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company completed a public bond offering issuing $500.0 million of 5.7% senior unsecured notes due 2028. Full details related to the Company's debt schedule are included in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company did not issue any shares on its ATM program, and it currently has $800.0 million available for issuance. The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock using its stock repurchase program during the quarter, and as of March 31, 2023, the Company had authorization to purchase up to an additional $337.0 million under the plan.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company's percentage of fixed-rate debt to total debt was 70.7%. Net of the impact of variable rate receivables, the effective fixed-rate debt to total debt was 77.6%. The weighted average interest rates of the Company's fixed and variable-rate debt were 3.6% and 6.0%, respectively. The combined weighted average interest rate was 4.3% with a weighted average maturity of approximately 5.0 years.

Subsequent to quarter end, on April 4, 2023, S&P Global placed all of its ratings on the Company, including its BBB issuer rating, to CreditWatch with positive implications, stating that the CreditWatch placement reflects S&P Global's view that the pending merger with Life Storage will enhance the Company's credit profile, given the expected increase in scale and synergy opportunities following the merger.

Dividends:

On March 31, 2023, the Company paid a first quarter common stock dividend of $1.62 per share to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2023, an 8.0% increase over the prior quarter's dividend.

Outlook:

The following table outlines the Company's initial Core FFO estimates and annual assumptions for the year ending December 31, 20231:



Ranges for 2023 Annual Assumptions

Initial Ranges for 2023 Annual Assumptions

Notes

(May 2, 2023)

(February 22, 2023)





Low

High

Low

High



Core FFO $8.30

$8.60

$8.30

$8.60



Dilution per share from C of O and

value add acquisitions $0.23

$0.23

$0.25

$0.25



Same-store revenue growth 3.75 %

5.25 %

3.75 %

5.25 %

Same-store pool of 914

stores Same-store expense growth 5.00 %

6.00 %

5.00 %

6.00 %

Same-store pool of 914

stores Same-store NOI growth 3.00 %

5.50 %

3.00 %

5.50 %

Same-store pool of 914

stores Weighted average one-month

LIBOR/SOFR 4.69% / 4.57%

4.69% / 4.57%

4.77% / 4.68%

4.77% / 4.68%























Net tenant reinsurance income $160,000,000

$161,000,000

$158,500,000

$159,500,000



Management fees and other income $86,000,000

$87,000,000

$86,000,000

$87,000,000



Interest income $82,000,000

$83,000,000

$87,000,000

$88,000,000

Includes interest from

bridge loans and dividends

from NexPoint preferred investment General and administrative expenses $139,000,000

$140,000,000

$140,500,000

$141,500,000

Includes non-cash compensation Average monthly cash balance $25,000,000

$25,000,000

$25,000,000

$25,000,000



Equity in earnings of real estate

ventures $53,000,000

$54,000,000

$48,500,000

$49,500,000

Includes dividends from

SmartStop preferred investments Interest expense $335,000,000

$338,000,000

$333,000,000

$336,000,000



Income Tax Expense $23,500,000

$24,500,000

$23,500,000

$24,500,000

Taxes associated with the Company's

taxable REIT subsidiary Acquisitions $250,000,000

$250,000,000

$250,000,000

$250,000,000

Represents the Company's investment

and excludes Life Storage merger Bridge loans outstanding $600,000,000

$600,000,000

$ 650,000,000

$ 650,000,000

Represents the Company's average

retained loan balances for 2023 Weighted average share count 144,000,000

144,000,000

144,000,000

144,000,000

Assumes redemption of all OP units

for common stock



(1) A reconciliation of net income outlook to same-store net operating income outlook is provided later in this release entitled "Reconciliation of Estimated GAAP Net Income to Estimated Same-Store Net Operating Income." The reconciliation includes details related to same-store revenue and same-store expense outlooks. A reconciliation of net income per share outlook to funds from operations per share outlook is provided later in this release entitled "Reconciliation of the Range of Estimated GAAP Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share to Estimated Fully Diluted FFO Per Share."

FFO estimates for the year are fully diluted for an estimated average number of shares and OP units outstanding during the year. The Company's estimates are forward-looking and based on management's view of current and future market conditions. The Company's actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

Supplemental Financial Information:

Supplemental unaudited financial information regarding the Company's performance can be found on the Company's website at www.extraspace.com. Under the "Company Info" navigation menu on the home page, click on "Investor Relations," then under the "Financials & Stock Information" navigation menu click on "Quarterly Earnings." This supplemental information provides additional detail on items that include store occupancy and financial performance by portfolio and market, debt maturity schedules and performance of lease-up assets.

Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, to discuss its financial results. Telephone participants may avoid any delays in joining the conference call by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIbd661983adb44bc19de7d41dba16595e.

A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com. To listen to the live webcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days on the investor relations section of the Company's website beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 3, 2023.

Extra Space Storage Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share data)



March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

(Unaudited)



Assets:





Real estate assets, net $ 9,991,446

$ 9,997,978 Real estate assets - operating lease right-of-use assets 226,483

221,725 Investments in unconsolidated real estate entities 600,617

582,412 Investments in debt securities and notes receivable 863,913

858,049 Cash and cash equivalents 47,951

92,868 Other assets, net 402,259

414,426 Total assets $ 12,132,669

$ 12,167,458 Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests and Equity:





Notes payable, net $ 1,306,301

$ 1,288,555 Unsecured term loans, net 2,672,668

2,340,116 Unsecured senior notes, net 3,258,329

2,757,791 Revolving lines of credit 94,500

945,000 Operating lease liabilities 234,255

229,035 Cash distributions in unconsolidated real estate ventures 68,284

67,352 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 178,156

171,680 Other liabilities 287,475

289,655 Total liabilities 8,099,968

8,089,184 Commitments and contingencies





Noncontrolling Interests and Equity:





Extra Space Storage Inc. stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued

or outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 135,007,280

and 133,921,020 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively 1,350

1,339 Additional paid-in capital 3,376,458

3,345,332 Accumulated other comprehensive income 35,081

48,798 Accumulated deficit (159,556)

(135,872) Total Extra Space Storage Inc. stockholders' equity 3,253,333

3,259,597 Noncontrolling interest represented by Preferred Operating Partnership units, net 222,940

261,502 Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership, net and other noncontrolling interests 556,428

557,175 Total noncontrolling interests and equity 4,032,701

4,078,274 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and equity $ 12,132,669

$ 12,167,458

Consolidated Statement of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands, except share and per share data) - Unaudited



For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022 Revenues:





Property rental $ 433,962

$ 379,808 Tenant reinsurance 47,704

43,797 Management fees and other income 21,384

19,957 Total revenues 503,050

443,562 Expenses:





Property operations 117,166

103,542 Tenant reinsurance 9,089

7,042 General and administrative 34,763

29,762 Depreciation and amortization 78,490

67,906 Total expenses 239,508

208,252 Income from operations 263,542

235,310 Interest expense (80,099)

(42,538) Interest income 19,438

18,989 Income before equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real estate

entities and income tax expense 202,881

211,761 Equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real estate entities 10,305

9,097 Income tax expense (4,308)

(3,141) Net income 208,878

217,717 Net income allocated to Preferred Operating Partnership noncontrolling interests (2,254)

(4,333) Net income allocated to Operating Partnership and other noncontrolling interests (10,320)

(9,805) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 196,304

$ 203,579 Earnings per common share





Basic $ 1.46

$ 1.52 Diluted $ 1.46

$ 1.51 Weighted average number of shares





Basic 134,511,273

134,180,175 Diluted 142,940,384

141,581,862 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 1.62

$ 1.50

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Total Same-Store Net Operating Income — for the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands) - Unaudited



For the Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022 Net Income $ 208,878

$ 217,717 Adjusted to exclude:





Equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real estate entities (10,305)

(9,097) Interest expense 80,099

42,538 Depreciation and amortization 78,490

67,906 Income tax expense 4,308

3,141 General and administrative 34,763

29,762 Management fees, other income and interest income (40,822)

(38,946) Net tenant insurance (38,615)

(36,755) Non same-store rental revenue (49,870)

(22,185) Non same-store operating expense 23,925

13,426 Total same-store net operating income $ 290,851

$ 267,507







Same-store rental revenues 384,092

357,623 Same-store operating expenses 93,241

90,116 Same-store net operating income $ 290,851

$ 267,507

Reconciliation of the Range of Estimated GAAP Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share to Estimated Fully Diluted FFO Per

Share — for the Year Ending December 31, 2023 - Unaudited





For the Year Ending December 31, 2023



Low End

High End Net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share

$ 5.66

$ 5.96 Income allocated to noncontrolling interest - Preferred Operating

Partnership and Operating Partnership

0.40

0.40 Net income attributable to common stockholders for diluted computations

6.06

6.36









Adjustments:







Real estate depreciation

2.01

2.01 Amortization of intangibles

0.10

0.10 Unconsolidated joint venture real estate depreciation and amortization

0.13

0.13 Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders

8.30

8.60









Adjustments:

















Core funds from operations attributable to common stockholders

$ 8.30

$ 8.60

Reconciliation of Estimated GAAP Net Income to Estimated Same-Store Net Operating Income —

for the Year Ending December 31, 2023 (In thousands) - Unaudited



For the Year Ending December 31, 2023

Low

High







Net Income $ 870,750

$ 906,100 Adjusted to exclude:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures (53,000)

(54,000) Interest expense 338,000

335,000 Depreciation and amortization 316,000

316,000 Income tax expense 24,500

23,500 General and administrative 140,000

139,000 Management fees and other income (86,000)

(87,000) Interest income (82,000)

(83,000) Net tenant reinsurance income (160,000)

(161,000) Non same-store rental revenues (210,000)

(210,000) Non same-store operating expenses 92,000

92,000 Total same-store net operating income1 $ 1,190,250

$ 1,216,600







Same-store rental revenues1 1,574,000

1,596,600 Same-store operating expenses1 383,750

380,000 Total same-store net operating income1 $ 1,190,250

$ 1,216,600





(1) Estimated same-store rental revenues, operating expenses and net operating income are for the Company's 2023 same-store pool of 914 stores.

SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.