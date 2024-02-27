Extra Space Storage Inc. Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) (the "Company"), a leading owner and operator of self-storage facilities in the United States and a constituent of the S&P 500, announced operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023.

Highlights for the three months ended December 31, 2023:

Achieved net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.02 per diluted share, representing a 32.9% decrease compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to $30.6 million in transition costs, non-cash interest and amortization of intangibles related to the Life Storage Merger (as defined below).

per diluted share, representing a 32.9% decrease compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to in transition costs, non-cash interest and amortization of intangibles related to the Life Storage Merger (as defined below). Achieved funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders ("FFO") of $1.89 per diluted share. FFO, excluding adjustments ("Core FFO"), was $2.02 per diluted share, representing a 3.3% decrease compared to the same period in the prior year.

per diluted share. FFO, excluding adjustments ("Core FFO"), was per diluted share, representing a 3.3% decrease compared to the same period in the prior year. Increased same-store revenue by 0.8% and same-store net operating income ("NOI") decreased by (0.1)% compared to the same period in the prior year.

Reported ending same-store occupancy of 93.0% as of December 31, 2023 , compared to 94.1% as of December 31, 2022 .

, compared to 94.1% as of . The Company acquired three operating stores and four stores at completion of construction ("Certificate of Occupancy stores" or "C of O stores") for a total cost of approximately $82.7 million .

. In conjunction with a joint venture partner, acquired one operating store for a total cost of approximately $25.0 million , of which the Company invested $1.0 million .

, of which the Company invested . Originated $129.2 million in mortgage and mezzanine bridge loans and sold $43.9 million in mortgage bridge loans.

in mortgage and mezzanine bridge loans and sold in mortgage bridge loans. Added 74 stores (55 stores net) to the Company's third-party management platform. As of December 31, 2023 , the Company managed 1,337 stores for third parties and 472 stores in unconsolidated joint ventures, for a total of 1,809 managed stores.

, the Company managed 1,337 stores for third parties and 472 stores in unconsolidated joint ventures, for a total of 1,809 managed stores. Paid a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share.

Highlights for the year ended December 31, 2023:

Achieved net income attributable to common stockholders of $4.74 per diluted share, representing a 26.1% decrease compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to $97.9 million in transition costs, non-cash interest and amortization of intangibles related to the Life Storage Merger.

per diluted share, representing a 26.1% decrease compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to in transition costs, non-cash interest and amortization of intangibles related to the Life Storage Merger. Achieved FFO of $7.56 per diluted share, and Core FFO of $8.10 per diluted share, representing a 4.0% decrease compared to the same period in the prior year.

per diluted share, and Core FFO of per diluted share, representing a 4.0% decrease compared to the same period in the prior year. Increased same-store revenue by 3.1% and same-store NOI by 2.8% compared to the same period in the prior year.

On July 20, 2023 , the Company closed its merger with Life Storage, Inc. ("Life Storage" or "LSI") in an $11.6 billion all-stock transaction (the "Life Storage Merger"), adding over 1,200 stores to the Extra Space Storage platform.

, the Company closed its merger with Life Storage, Inc. ("Life Storage" or "LSI") in an all-stock transaction (the "Life Storage Merger"), adding over 1,200 stores to the Extra Space Storage platform. In addition to the stores acquired through the Life Storage Merger, the Company acquired seven operating stores and seven C of O stores for a total cost of approximately $147.1 million .

. In conjunction with joint venture partners, acquired eight operating stores and one C of O store for a total cost of approximately $170.5 million , of which the Company invested $31.3 million .

, of which the Company invested . Originated $329.6 million in mortgage and mezzanine bridge loans and sold $181.0 million in mortgage bridge loans.

in mortgage and mezzanine bridge loans and sold in mortgage bridge loans. Added 225 stores (189 stores net) to the Company's third-party management platform, in addition to the stores added through the Life Storage Merger.

Joe Margolis, CEO of Extra Space Storage Inc., commented: "We had a solid quarter, focusing on optimizing the performance of the recently added Life Storage assets, while maximizing the performance of the legacy Extra Space Storage locations. We maintained healthy in-place rents and strong same-store occupancy in the quarter, averaging 93.4%, which drove positive same-store revenue growth.

Turning to 2024, we anticipate stronger revenue growth from the Life Storage assets, which are benefiting from the sophistication of the Extra Space platform. While we expect a headwind from lower new customer rates, we are confident in the durability of self-storage, our highly diversified portfolio and our platform's ability to capture customer volume when sector demand accelerates."

FFO Per Share:

The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's FFO and Core FFO for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022. The table also provides a reconciliation to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per diluted share for each period presented (amounts shown in thousands, except share and per share data):



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022





(per share)1





(per share)1





(per share)1





(per share)1 Net income attributable to

common stockholders $ 216,134

$ 1.02

$ 204,260

$ 1.52

$ 803,198

$ 4.74

$ 860,688

$ 6.41 Impact of the difference in

weighted average number of

shares – diluted2



(0.05)





(0.10)





(0.25)





(0.40) Adjustments:





























Real estate depreciation 152,881

0.69

71,983

0.50

418,149

2.34

263,923

1.85 Amortization of intangibles 30,246

0.14

4,882

0.03

59,295

0.33

13,623

0.10 Gain on real estate transactions —

—

—

—

—

—

(14,249)

(0.10) Unconsolidated joint venture real

estate depreciation and

amortization 8,041

0.04

4,295

0.03

24,400

0.14

16,644

0.12 Distributions paid on Series A

Preferred Operating Partnership

units —

—

(572)

—

(159)

—

(2,288)

(0.02) Income allocated to Operating

Partnership and other

noncontrolling interests 11,273

0.05

15,219

0.11

47,255

0.26

60,468

0.42 FFO $ 418,575

$ 1.89

$ 300,067

$ 2.09

$ 1,352,138

$ 7.56

$ 1,198,809

$ 8.38































Adjustments:





























Life Storage Merger transition

costs 12,558

0.05

—

—

66,732

0.37

—

— Non-cash interest expense related

to amortization of discount on

Life Storage unsecured senior

notes 10,558

0.05

—

—

18,786

0.10

—

— Amortization of other intangibles

related to the Life Storage

Merger, net of tax benefit 7,440

0.03

—

—

12,400

0.07

—

— Transaction costs - Bargold —

—

83

—

—

—

1,548

0.01 Property losses and tenant

reinsurance claims due to

hurricanes, net —

—

—

—

—

—

6,200

0.05 CORE FFO $ 449,131

$ 2.02

$ 300,150

$ 2.09

$ 1,450,056

$ 8.10

$ 1,206,557

$ 8.44































Weighted average number of

shares – diluted3 221,916,681





143,551,135





178,969,993





143,009,565









(1) Per share amounts may not recalculate due to rounding. (2) Adjustment to account for the difference between the number of shares used to calculate earnings per share and the number of shares used to calculate FFO per share. Earnings per share is calculated using the two-class method, which uses a lower number of shares than the calculation for FFO per share and Core FFO per share, which are calculated assuming full redemption of all OP units as described in note (3). (3) Extra Space Storage LP (the "Operating Partnership") has outstanding preferred and common Operating Partnership units ("OP units"). These OP units can be redeemed for cash or, at the Company's election, shares of the Company's common stock. Redemption of all OP units for common stock has been assumed for purposes of calculating the weighted average number of shares — diluted, as presented above. The computation of weighted average number of shares — diluted, for FFO per share and Core FFO per share also includes the effect of share-based compensation plans.

Operating Results and Same-Store Performance:

The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's same-store performance for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (amounts shown in thousands, except store count data)1:



For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

Percent

For the Year Ended

December 31,

Percent

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change Same-store property revenues2





















Net rental income $ 376,862

$ 374,061

0.7 %

$ 1,503,441

$ 1,461,509

2.9 % Other income 14,891

14,568

2.2 %

58,845

53,856

9.3 % Total same-store revenues $ 391,753

$ 388,629

0.8 %

$ 1,562,286

$ 1,515,365

3.1 %























Same-store operating expenses2





















Payroll and benefits $ 21,910

$ 21,392

2.4 %

$ 85,090

$ 83,286

2.2 % Marketing 7,056

5,721

23.3 %

26,885

23,191

15.9 % Office expense3 11,928

11,166

6.8 %

48,025

44,450

8.0 % Property operating expense4 7,829

8,472

(7.6) %

34,514

34,090

1.2 % Repairs and maintenance 6,182

5,410

14.3 %

24,095

24,999

(3.6) % Property taxes 33,700

34,025

(1.0) %

140,306

138,594

1.2 % Insurance 4,794

3,653

31.2 %

17,251

12,960

33.1 % Total same-store operating expenses $ 93,399

$ 89,839

4.0 %

$ 376,166

$ 361,570

4.0 %























Same-store net operating income2 $ 298,354

$ 298,790

(0.1) %

$ 1,186,120

$ 1,153,795

2.8 %























Same-store square foot occupancy as of quarter end 93.0 %

94.1 %





93.0 %

94.1 %



























Average same-store square foot occupancy 93.4 %

94.6 %





93.9 %

94.8 %



























Properties included in same-store5 913

913





913

913









(1) A reconciliation of net income to same-store net operating income is provided later in this release, entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Total Same-Store Net Operating Income." (2) Same-store revenues, operating expenses and net operating income do not include tenant reinsurance revenue or expense. (3) Includes general office expenses, computer, bank fees, and credit card merchant fees. (4) Includes utilities and miscellaneous other store expenses. (5) The Company removed one store from the same-store pool due to a fire, reducing the property count of the same-store pool from 914 to 913.

Details related to the same-store performance of stores by metropolitan statistical area ("MSA") for the three months and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 are provided in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website

Investment and Property Management Activity:

The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's acquisitions and developments that are closed, completed or under agreement (dollars in thousands). Totals in the table do not include the stores or values associated with the Life Storage Merger.





Closed/Completed

through

December 31, 2023

Closed/Completed

Subsequent to

December 31, 2023

Scheduled to Still

Close/Complete

in 2024

Total 2024

To Close/Complete

in 2025 Wholly-Owned Investment

Stores

Price

Stores

Price

Stores

Price

Stores

Price

Stores

Price Operating Stores

7

$ 48,550

3

$ 15,575

3

$ 18,300

6

$ 33,875

—

$ — C of O and Development

Stores1

7

98,565

—

—

4

47,536

4

47,536

—

— EXR Investment in Wholly-

Owned Stores

14

147,115

3

15,575

7

65,836

10

81,411

—

—









































Joint Venture Investment







































EXR Investment in JV

Acquisition of Operating

Stores1

8

24,258

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

— EXR Investment in JV

Development and C of O1

1

7,015

1

19,395

8

92,941

9

112,336

1

13,968 EXR Investment in Joint

Ventures

9

31,273

1

19,395

8

92,941

9

112,336

1

13,968 Total EXR Investment

23

$ 178,388

4

$ 34,970

15

$ 158,777

19

$ 193,747

1

$ 13,968





The locations of C of O and development stores and joint venture ownership interest details are included in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website

The projected developments and acquisitions under agreement described above are subject to customary closing conditions and no assurance can be provided that these developments and acquisitions will be completed on the terms described, or at all.

Bridge Loans:

During the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company originated $129.2 million in bridge loans and sold $43.9 million in bridge loans, resulting in outstanding balances of approximately $594.7 million at quarter end. The Company has an additional $288.3 million in bridge loans that closed subsequent to quarter end or are under agreement to close in 2024.

Property Management:

As of December 31, 2023, the Company managed 1,337 stores for third-party owners and 472 stores owned in unconsolidated joint ventures, for a total of 1,809 stores under management. The Company is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

Balance Sheet:

During the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company completed a public bond offering issuing $600.0 million of 5.9% senior unsecured notes due 2031. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company completed another public bond offering issuing $600.0 million of 5.4% senior unsecured notes due 2034.

During the three months ended December 31, 2023, the Company did not issue any shares on its ATM program, and it currently has $800.0 million available for issuance. Likewise, the Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock using its stock repurchase program during the quarter, and as of December 31, 2023, the Company had authorization to purchase up to an additional $500.0 million under the program.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company's percentage of fixed-rate debt to total debt was 73.4%. Net of the impact of variable rate receivables, the effective fixed-rate debt to total debt was 78.6%. The weighted average interest rates of the Company's fixed and variable-rate debt were 3.9% and 6.6%, respectively. The combined weighted average interest rate was 4.6% with a weighted average maturity of approximately 4.8 years.

Dividends:

On December 29, 2023, the Company paid a fourth quarter common stock dividend of $1.62 per share to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2023.

Outlook:

The following table outlines the Company's Core FFO estimates and annual assumptions for the year ending December 31, 20241.



Ranges for 2024

Annual Assumptions

Notes

(February 27, 2024)





Low

High



Core FFO $7.85

$8.15



Dilution per share from C of O and value add acquisitions $0.20

$0.20



EXR Same-store revenue growth (2.00) %

0.50 %

Same-store pool of 1,078 stores EXR Same-store expense growth 4.00 %

5.50 %

Same-store pool of 1,078 stores EXR Same-store NOI growth (4.25) %

(0.50) %

Same-store pool of 1,078 stores











Legacy LSI Same-store revenue growth 2.00 %

4.50 %

Same-store pool of 664 stores Legacy LSI Same-store expense growth 6.25 %

7.75 %

Same-store pool of 664 stores Legacy LSI Same-store NOI growth (0.25) %

4.00 %

Same-store pool of 664 stores











Weighted average one-month SOFR 4.75 %

4.75 %















Net tenant reinsurance income $248,000,000

$251,000,000



Management fees and other income $116,500,000

$117,500,000



Interest income $95,000,000

$96,000,000

Includes interest from bridge loans and

dividends from NexPoint preferred

investment General and administrative expenses $180,500,000

$182,500,000

Includes non-cash compensation Average monthly cash balance $65,000,000

$65,000,000



Equity in earnings of real estate ventures $66,000,000

$67,000,000

Includes dividends from SmartStop

preferred investments Interest expense $521,000,000

$525,000,000

Excludes non-cash interest expense

shown below Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount

on Life Storage unsecured senior notes $43,000,000

$44,000,000

Amortization of LSI debt mark-to-

market; excluded from Core FFO Income Tax Expense $31,000,000

$32,000,000

Taxes associated with the Company's

taxable REIT subsidiary Acquisitions $250,000,000

$250,000,000

Represents the Company's investment Bridge loans outstanding $750,000,000

$750,000,000

Represents the Company's average

retained loan balances for 2024 Weighted average share count 221,800,000

221,800,000

Assumes redemption of all OP units for

common stock



(1) A reconciliation of net income outlook to same-store net operating income outlook is provided later in this release entitled "Reconciliation of Estimated GAAP Net Income to Estimated Same-Store Net Operating Income." The reconciliation includes details related to same-store revenue and same-store expense outlooks. A reconciliation of net income per share outlook to funds from operations per share outlook is provided later in this release entitled "Reconciliation of the Range of Estimated GAAP Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share to Estimated Fully Diluted FFO Per Share."

FFO estimates for the year are fully diluted for an estimated average number of shares and OP units outstanding during the year. The Company's estimates are forward-looking and based on management's view of current and future market conditions. The Company's actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

Supplemental Financial Information:

Supplemental unaudited financial information regarding the Company's performance can be found on the Company's website at www.extraspace.com.

Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, to discuss its financial results. Telephone participants may avoid any delays in joining the conference call by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN:

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information set forth in this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the benefits of store acquisitions, developments, favorable market conditions, our outlook and estimates for the year, statements concerning the impact of the Life Storage Merger and other statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, the competitive landscape, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions and developments, estimated hurricane-related insurance claims and other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "estimates," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," or "intends," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. We may also make additional forward-looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, by us or on our behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in or contemplated by this release. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the risks referenced in the "Risk Factors" section included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such factors include, but are not limited to:

adverse changes in general economic conditions, the real estate industry and the markets in which we operate;

failure to realize the expected benefits of the Life Storage Merger;

the risk that Life Storage's business will not be fully integrated successfully or that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected, including our ability to retain and hire key personnel;

the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results of the combined company following completion of the Life Storage Merger;

failure to close pending acquisitions and developments on expected terms, or at all;

the effect of competition from new and existing stores or other storage alternatives, including increased or unanticipated competition for our or Life Storage's properties, which could cause rents and occupancy rates to decline;

potential liability for uninsured losses and environmental contamination;

the impact of the regulatory environment as well as national, state and local laws and regulations, including, without limitation, those governing real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), tenant reinsurance and other aspects of our business, which could adversely affect our results;

our ability to recover losses under our insurance policies;

disruptions in credit and financial markets and resulting difficulties in raising capital or obtaining credit at reasonable rates or at all, which could impede our ability to grow;

our reliance on information technologies, which are vulnerable to, among other things, attack from computer viruses and malware, hacking, cyberattacks and other unauthorized access or misuse, any of which could adversely affect our business and results;

changes in global financial markets and increases in interest rates;

availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings;

risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, including increased development costs due to additional regulatory requirements related to climate change and other factors;

reductions in asset valuations and related impairment charges;

our lack of sole decision-making authority with respect to our joint venture investments;

the effect of recent or future changes to U.S. tax laws;

the failure to maintain our REIT status for U.S. federal income tax purposes;

impacts from any outbreak of highly infectious or contagious diseases, including reduced demand for self-storage space and ancillary products and services such as tenant reinsurance, and potential decreases in occupancy and rental rates and staffing levels, which could adversely affect our results; and

economic uncertainty due to the impact of natural disasters, war or terrorism, which could adversely affect our business plan.

All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them, but there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. All forward-looking statements apply only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Definition of FFO:

FFO provides relevant and meaningful information about the Company's operating performance that is necessary, along with net income and cash flows, for an understanding of the Company's operating results. The Company believes FFO is a meaningful disclosure as a supplement to net income. Net income assumes that the values of real estate assets diminish predictably over time as reflected through depreciation and amortization expenses. The values of real estate assets fluctuate due to market conditions and the Company believes FFO more accurately reflects the value of the Company's real estate assets. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("NAREIT") as net income computed in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), excluding gains or losses on sales of operating stores and impairment write downs of depreciable real estate assets, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate and after adjustments to record unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures on the same basis. The Company believes that to further understand the Company's performance, FFO should be considered along with the reported net income and cash flows in accordance with GAAP, as presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements. FFO should not be considered a replacement of net income computed in accordance with GAAP.

For informational purposes, the Company also presents Core FFO. Core FFO excludes revenues and expenses not core to our operations and transaction costs. It also includes certain costs associated with the Life Storage Merger including transition costs, non-cash interest related to the amortization of discount on unsecured senior notes and amortization of other intangibles, net of tax benefit. Although the Company's calculation of Core FFO differs from NAREIT's definition of FFO and may not be comparable to that of other REITs and real estate companies, the Company believes it provides a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance. The Company believes that by excluding revenues and expenses not core to our operations and non-cash interest charges, stockholders and potential investors are presented with an indicator of our operating performance that more closely achieves the objectives of the real estate industry in presenting FFO. Core FFO by the Company should not be considered a replacement of the NAREIT definition of FFO. The computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs or real estate companies that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indication of the Company's performance, as an alternative to net cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an indicator of the Company's ability to make cash distributions.

Definition of Same-Store:

The Company's same-store pool for the periods presented consists of 913 stores that are wholly-owned and operated and that were stabilized by the first day of the earliest calendar year presented. The Company considers a store to be stabilized once it has been open for three years or has sustained average square foot occupancy of 80.0% or more for one calendar year. The Company believes that by providing same-store results from a stabilized pool of stores, with accompanying operating metrics including, but not limited to occupancy, rental revenue (growth), operating expenses (growth), net operating income (growth), etc., stockholders and potential investors are able to evaluate operating performance without the effects of non-stabilized occupancy levels, rent levels, expense levels, acquisitions or completed developments. Same-store results should not be used as a basis for future same-store performance or for the performance of the Company's stores as a whole. No modification has been made to the same-store pool to include any assets acquired from Life Storage.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.:

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

Extra Space Storage Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share data)



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

(Unaudited)



Assets:





Real estate assets, net $ 24,555,873

$ 9,997,978 Real estate assets - operating lease right-of-use assets 227,241

221,725 Investments in unconsolidated real estate entities 1,071,617

582,412 Investments in debt securities and notes receivable 904,769

858,049 Cash and cash equivalents 99,062

92,868 Other assets, net 597,700

414,426 Total assets $ 27,456,262

$ 12,167,458 Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests and Equity:





Notes payable, net $ 1,273,549

$ 1,288,555 Unsecured term loans, net 2,650,581

2,340,116 Unsecured senior notes, net 6,410,618

2,757,791 Revolving lines of credit 682,000

945,000 Operating lease liabilities 236,515

229,035 Cash distributions in unconsolidated real estate ventures 71,069

67,352 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 334,518

171,680 Other liabilities 383,463

289,655 Total liabilities 12,042,313

8,089,184 Commitments and contingencies





Noncontrolling Interests and Equity:





Extra Space Storage Inc. stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued

or outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 211,278,803

and 133,921,020 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and

December 31, 2022, respectively 2,113

1,339 Additional paid-in capital 14,750,388

3,345,332 Accumulated other comprehensive income 17,435

48,798 Accumulated deficit (379,015)

(135,872) Total Extra Space Storage Inc. stockholders' equity 14,390,921

3,259,597 Noncontrolling interest represented by Preferred Operating Partnership units,

net 222,360

261,502 Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership, net and other noncontrolling

interests 800,668

557,175 Total noncontrolling interests and equity 15,413,949

4,078,274 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and equity $ 27,456,262

$ 12,167,458

Consolidated Statement of Operations for the Three Months and Year-Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands, except share and per share data) - Unaudited



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:













Property rental $ 696,982

$ 438,096

$ 2,222,578

$ 1,654,735 Tenant reinsurance 70,415

47,438

235,680

185,531 Management fees and other income 30,377

21,184

101,986

83,904 Total revenues 797,774

506,718

2,560,244

1,924,170 Expenses:













Property operations 195,039

112,971

612,036

435,342 Tenant reinsurance 21,173

8,211

58,874

33,560 Transaction costs —

83

—

1,548 Life Storage Merger transition costs 12,558

—

66,732

— General and administrative 39,397

35,963

146,408

129,251 Depreciation and amortization 196,139

79,920

506,053

288,316 Total expenses 464,306

237,148

1,390,103

888,017 Gain on real estate transactions —

—

—

14,249 Income from operations 333,468

269,570

1,170,141

1,050,402 Interest expense (129,665)

(72,922)

(419,035)

(219,171) Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on Life Storage

unsecured senior notes (10,558)

—

(18,786)

— Interest income 22,250

17,248

84,857

69,422 Income before equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real estate

entities and income tax expense 215,495

213,896

817,177

900,653 Equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real estate entities 16,233

10,992

54,835

41,428 Income tax expense (4,321)

(5,409)

(21,559)

(20,925) Net income 227,407

219,479

850,453

921,156 Net income allocated to Preferred Operating Partnership noncontrolling interests (2,250)

(4,345)

(9,011)

(17,623) Net income allocated to Operating Partnership and other noncontrolling interests (9,023)

(10,874)

(38,244)

(42,845) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 216,134

$ 204,260

$ 803,198

$ 860,688 Earnings per common share













Basic $ 1.02

$ 1.52

$ 4.74

$ 6.41 Diluted $ 1.02

$ 1.52

$ 4.74

$ 6.41 Weighted average number of shares













Basic 211,071,794

133,921,234

169,216,989

134,050,815 Diluted 219,961,282

143,341,111

169,220,882

141,681,388

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Total Same-Store Net Operating Income — for the Three Months and Year Ended

December 31, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands) - Unaudited



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Year Ended December

31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net Income $ 227,407

$ 219,479

$ 850,453

$ 921,156 Adjusted to exclude:













Gain on real estate transactions —

—

—

(14,249) Equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real

estate entities (16,233)

(10,992)

(54,835)

(41,428) Interest expense 129,665

72,922

419,035

219,171 Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on

Life Storage unsecured senior notes 10,558

—

18,786

— Depreciation and amortization 196,139

79,920

506,053

288,316 Income tax expense 4,321

5,409

21,559

20,925 Transaction costs —

83

—

1,548 Life Storage Merger transition costs 12,558

—

66,732

— General and administrative 39,397

35,963

146,408

129,251 Management fees, other income and interest income (52,627)

(38,432)

(186,843)

(153,326) Net tenant insurance (49,242)

(39,227)

(176,806)

(151,971) Non same-store rental revenue (305,229)

(49,467)

(660,292)

(139,370) Non same-store operating expense 101,640

23,132

235,870

73,772 Total same-store net operating income $ 298,354

$ 298,790

$ 1,186,120

$ 1,153,795















Same-store rental revenues 391,753

388,629

1,562,286

1,515,365 Same-store operating expenses 93,399

89,839

376,166

361,570 Same-store net operating income $ 298,354

$ 298,790

$ 1,186,120

$ 1,153,795

Reconciliation of the Range of Estimated GAAP Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share to Estimated Fully Diluted FFO Per

Share — for the Year Ending December 31, 2024 - Unaudited





For the Year Ending December 31, 2024



Low End

High End Net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share

$ 3.84

$ 4.14 Income allocated to noncontrolling interest - Preferred Operating

Partnership and Operating Partnership

0.21

0.21 Net income attributable to common stockholders for diluted computations

4.05

4.35









Adjustments:







Real estate depreciation

2.77

2.77 Amortization of intangibles

0.55

0.55 Unconsolidated joint venture real estate depreciation and amortization

0.14

0.14 Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders

7.51

7.81









Adjustments:







Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on Life

Storage unsecured senior notes

0.20

0.20 Amortization of other intangibles related to the Life Storage Merger, net of

tax benefit

0.14

0.14 Core funds from operations attributable to common stockholders

$ 7.85

$ 8.15

Reconciliation of Estimated GAAP Net Income to Estimated Same-Store Net Operating Income — for the Year Ending

December 31, 2024 (In thousands) - Unaudited



For the Year Ending December 31, 2024

Low

High







Net Income $ 896,000

$ 958,000 Adjusted to exclude:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures (66,000)

(67,000) Interest expense 525,000

521,000 Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on Life

Storage unsecured senior notes 44,000

43,000 Depreciation and amortization 788,000

788,500 Income tax expense 32,000

31,000 General and administrative 182,500

180,500 Management fees and other income (116,500)

(117,500) Interest income (95,000)

(96,000) Net tenant reinsurance income (248,000)

(251,000) Non same-store rental revenues (1,134,000)

(1,134,000) Non same-store operating expenses 398,000

398,000 Total same-store net operating income1 $ 1,206,000

$ 1,254,500







Same-store rental revenues1 1,640,500

1,683,000 Same-store operating expenses1 434,500

428,500 Total same-store net operating income1 $ 1,206,000

$ 1,254,500





(1) Estimated same-store rental revenues, operating expenses and net operating income are for the Company's 2024 same-store pool of 1,078 stores.

SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.