Extra Space Storage Inc. Reports 2024 Second Quarter Results

SALT LAKE CITY, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) (the "Company"), a leading owner and operator of self-storage facilities in the United States and a constituent of the S&P 500, announced operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2024:

Achieved net income attributable to common stockholders of $0.88 per diluted share, representing a 41.3% decrease compared to the same period in the prior year primarily due to a $54.7 million loss related to the write down of assets held for sale as well as non-cash interest, amortization of intangibles, and additional depreciation related to the Company's 2023 merger (the "Life Storage Merger") with Life Storage, Inc. ("Life Storage" or "LSI").

per diluted share, representing a 41.3% decrease compared to the same period in the prior year primarily due to a loss related to the write down of assets held for sale as well as non-cash interest, amortization of intangibles, and additional depreciation related to the Company's 2023 merger (the "Life Storage Merger") with Life Storage, Inc. ("Life Storage" or "LSI"). Achieved funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unit holders ("FFO") of $1.98 per diluted share. FFO, excluding adjustments ("Core FFO"), was $2.06 per diluted share, which was flat compared to the same period in the prior year.

per diluted share. FFO, excluding adjustments ("Core FFO"), was per diluted share, which was flat compared to the same period in the prior year. Increased same-store revenue by 0.6% and same-store net operating income ("NOI") decreased by (1.1)% compared to the same period in the prior year.

Reported ending same-store occupancy of 94.3% as of June 30, 2024 , compared to 94.0% as of June 30, 2023 .

, compared to 94.0% as of . The Company acquired two operating stores and one store at completion of construction ("Certificate of Occupancy stores" or "C of O stores") for a total cost of approximately $27.6 million .

. In conjunction with a joint venture partners, completed two developments for a total cost of approximately $28.7 million , of which the Company invested $27.7 million .

, of which the Company invested . Originated $433.2 million in mortgage and mezzanine bridge loans and sold $11.1 million mortgage bridge loans.

in mortgage and mezzanine bridge loans and sold mortgage bridge loans. Added 77 stores (14 stores net) to the Company's third-party management platform. As of June 30, 2024 , the Company managed 1,423 stores for third parties and 472 stores in unconsolidated joint ventures, for a total of 1,895 managed stores.

, the Company managed 1,423 stores for third parties and 472 stores in unconsolidated joint ventures, for a total of 1,895 managed stores. Paid a quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share.

Highlights for the six months ended June 30, 2024:

Achieved net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.88 per diluted share, representing a 36.3% decrease compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to a $54.7 million loss related to the write down of assets held for sale as well as non-cash interest, amortization of intangibles, additional depreciation related to the Life Storage Merger.

per diluted share, representing a 36.3% decrease compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to a loss related to the write down of assets held for sale as well as non-cash interest, amortization of intangibles, additional depreciation related to the Life Storage Merger. Achieved FFO of $3.85 per diluted share, and Core FFO of $4.02 per diluted share, representing a 1.5% decrease compared to the same period in the prior year.

per diluted share, and Core FFO of per diluted share, representing a 1.5% decrease compared to the same period in the prior year. Increased same-store revenue by 0.8% and same-store NOI decreased by (0.8)% compared to the same period in the prior year.

Acquired seven operating store and two C of O stores for a total cost of approximately $62.7 million .

. In conjunction with joint venture partners, completed three developments for a total cost of approximately $49.1 million , of which the Company invested $47.1 million .

, of which the Company invested . Originated $597.5 million in mortgage and mezzanine bridge loans and sold $11.1 million in mortgage bridge loans.

in mortgage and mezzanine bridge loans and sold in mortgage bridge loans. Added 174 stores (86 stores net) to the Company's third-party management platform.

Joe Margolis, CEO of Extra Space Storage Inc., commented: "We've maintained strong occupancy levels in the Extra Space and Life Storage same-store pools despite a challenging demand and new customer rate environment. The occupancy gains drove positive revenue growth in both pools. In addition, we continue to realize G&A savings and stronger than expected tenant insurance income, supporting solid FFO per share performance ahead of our projections."

FFO Per Share:

The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's FFO and Core FFO for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023. The table also provides a reconciliation to GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per diluted share for each period presented (amounts shown in thousands, except share and per share data):



For the Three Months

Ended June 30,

For the Six Months

Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023





(per share)1





(per share)1





(per share)1





(per share)1 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 185,872

$ 0.88

$ 202,410

$ 1.50

$ 398,984

$ 1.88

$ 398,714

$ 2.95 Impact of the difference in weighted average number of shares – diluted2



(0.04)





(0.09)





(0.08)





(0.17) Adjustments:





























Real estate depreciation 153,217

0.68

72,385

0.50

307,589

1.38

143,633

1.00 Amortization of intangibles 28,137

0.13

3,609

0.03

57,421

0.26

7,779

0.05 Loss on real estate assets held for sale 54,659

0.25

—

—

54,659

0.25

—

— Unconsolidated joint venture real estate depreciation and amortization 8,009

0.04

4,722

0.03

15,849

0.07

9,661

0.07 Distributions paid on Series A Preferred Operating Partnership units —

—

—

—

—

—

(159)

— Income allocated to Operating Partnership and other noncontrolling interests 9,540

0.04

12,902

0.09

20,502

0.09

25,476

0.18 FFO $ 439,434

$ 1.98

$ 296,028

$ 2.06

$ 855,004

$ 3.85

$ 585,104

$ 4.08































Adjustments:





























Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on Life

Storage unsecured senior notes 10,853

0.05

—

—

21,558

0.10

—

— Amortization of other intangibles related to the Life Storage Merger, net

of tax benefit 7,438

0.03

—

—

14,878

0.07

—

— CORE FFO $ 457,725

$ 2.06

$ 296,028

$ 2.06

$ 891,440

$ 4.02

$ 585,104

$ 4.08































Weighted average number of shares – diluted3 221,857,627





143,752,935





221,797,751





143,555,781









(1) Per share amounts may not recalculate due to rounding. (2) The adjustment to account for the difference between the number of shares used to calculate earnings per share and the number of shares used to calculate FFO per share. Earnings per share is calculated using the two-class method, which uses a lower number of shares than the calculation for FFO per share and Core FFO per share, which are calculated assuming full redemption of all OP units as described in note (3). (3) Extra Space Storage LP (the "Operating Partnership") has outstanding preferred and common Operating Partnership units ("OP units"). These OP units can be redeemed for cash or, at the Company's election, shares of the Company's common stock. Redemption of all OP units for common stock has been assumed for purposes of calculating the weighted average number of shares — diluted, as presented above. The computation of weighted average number of shares — diluted, for FFO per share and Core FFO per share also includes the effect of share-based compensation plans.

Operating Results and Same-Store Performance:

The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's same-store performance for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (amounts shown in thousands, except store count data)1:



For the Three Months

Ended June 30,

Percent

For the Six Months

Ended June 30,

Percent

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change Same-store property revenues2





















Net rental income $ 403,087

$ 400,279

0.7 %

$ 801,879

$ 795,538

0.8 % Other income 16,162

16,425

(1.6) %

32,027

31,745

0.9 % Total same-store revenues $ 419,249

$ 416,704

0.6 %

$ 833,906

$ 827,283

0.8 %























Same-store operating expenses2





















Payroll and benefits $ 23,959

$ 22,464

6.7 %

$ 48,465

$ 44,990

7.7 % Marketing 9,164

7,639

20.0 %

18,017

14,812

21.6 % Office expense3 12,937

12,925

0.1 %

26,352

25,981

1.4 % Property operating expense4 8,275

8,892

(6.9) %

18,562

19,904

(6.7) % Repairs and maintenance 6,926

6,409

8.1 %

14,396

13,494

6.7 % Property taxes 39,600

37,284

6.2 %

77,657

74,700

4.0 % Insurance 5,066

4,315

17.4 %

10,328

8,236

25.4 % Total same-store operating expenses $ 105,927

$ 99,928

6.0 %

$ 213,777

$ 202,117

5.8 %























Same-store net operating income2 $ 313,322

$ 316,776

(1.1) %

$ 620,129

$ 625,166

(0.8) %























Same-store square foot occupancy as of quarter end 94.3 %

94.0 %





94.3 %

94.0 %



























Average same-store square foot occupancy 94.1 %

93.7 %





93.6 %

93.2 %



























Properties included in same-store5 1,078

1,078





1,078

1,078









(1) A reconciliation of net income to same-store net operating income is provided later in this release, entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Total Same-Store Net Operating Income." (2) Same-store revenues, operating expenses and net operating income do not include tenant reinsurance revenue or expense. (3) Includes general office expenses, computer, bank fees, and credit card merchant fees. (4) Includes utilities and miscellaneous other store expenses. (5) On January 1, 2024 the Company updated the property count of the same-store pool from 913 to 1,078 stores.

Details related to the same-store performance of stores by metropolitan statistical area ("MSA") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023 are provided in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.

Investment and Property Management Activity:

The following table (unaudited) outlines the Company's acquisitions and developments that are closed, completed or under agreement (dollars in thousands).





Closed/Completed through

June 30, 2024

Closed/Completed

Subsequent to June 30, 2024

Scheduled to Still Close/Complete

in 2024

Total 2024

To Close/Complete in 2025 Wholly-Owned Investment

Stores

Price

Stores

Price

Stores

Price

Stores

Price

Stores

Price Operating Stores

7

$ 40,350

2

$ 24,000

4

$ 57,500

13

$ 121,850

—

$ — C of O and Development Stores1

2

22,371

1

11,966

1

13,200

4

47,537

—

— EXR Investment in Wholly-Owned Stores

9

62,721

3

35,966

5

70,700

17

169,387

—

—









































Joint Venture Investment1







































EXR Investment in JV Acquisition of Operating Stores

—

—

—

—

5

9,200

5

9,200

—

— EXR Investment in JV Development and C of O

3

47,050

1

11,226

6

56,984

10

115,260

3

44,082 EXR Investment in Joint Ventures

3

47,050

1

11,226

11

66,184

15

124,460

3

44,082 Total EXR Investment

12

$ 109,771

4

$ 47,192

16

$ 136,884

32

$ 293,847

3

$ 44,082





(1) The locations of C of O and development stores and joint venture ownership interest details are included in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.

The projected developments and acquisitions under agreement described above are subject to customary closing conditions and no assurance can be provided that these developments and acquisitions will be completed on the terms described, or at all.

Property Sales:

During the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company listed seven properties for sale. Held for sale accounting requires that the properties be recorded at current fair value less selling costs. These assets were adjusted to fair value less selling costs resulting in a loss of $54.7 million.

Bridge Loans:

During the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company originated $433.2 million in bridge loans and sold one bridge loan totaling $11.1 million. Outstanding balances of the Company's bridge loans were approximately $1.1 billion at quarter end. The Company has an additional $310.2 million in bridge loans that have closed subsequent to quarter end or are under agreement to close in 2024 and 2025. Additional details related to the Company's loan activity and balances held are included in the supplemental financial information published on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com/.

Property Management:

As of June 30, 2024, the Company managed 1,423 stores for third-party owners and 472 stores owned in unconsolidated joint ventures, for a total of 1,895 stores under management. The Company is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

Balance Sheet:

During the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company did not issue any shares on its ATM program, and as of June 30, 2024, the Company had $800.0 million available for issuance. Likewise, the Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock using its stock repurchase program during the quarter, and as of June 30, 2024, the Company had authorization to purchase up to $500.0 million under the program.

During the three months ended June 30, 2024 , the Company reestablished its ATM program by entering a new equity distribution agreement for $800.0 million, which replaced and superseded its previous equity distribution agreement.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company's percentage of fixed-rate debt to total debt was 75.0%. Net of the impact of variable rate receivables, the effective fixed-rate debt to total debt was 84.7%. The weighted average interest rates of the Company's fixed and variable-rate debt were 4.0% and 6.5%, respectively. The combined weighted average interest rate was 4.6% with a weighted average maturity of approximately 4.7 years.

Dividends:

On June 28, 2024, the Company paid a second quarter common stock dividend of $1.62 per share to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2024.

Outlook:

The following table outlines the Company's current and prior quarter Core FFO estimates and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 20241.



Ranges for 2024 Annual Assumptions

Ranges for 2024 Annual Assumptions

Notes

(July 30, 2024)

(April 30, 2024)





Low

High

Low

High



Core FFO $7.95

$8.15

$7.85

$8.15



Dilution per share from C of O and value add acquisitions $0.20

$0.20

$0.20

$0.20



EXR Same-store revenue growth (1.00) %

0.50 %

(2.00) %

0.50 %

Same-store pool of 1,078 stores EXR Same-store expense growth 4.00 %

5.00 %

4.00 %

5.50 %

Same-store pool of 1,078 stores EXR Same-store NOI growth (3.00) %

(0.50) %

(4.25) %

(0.50) %

Same-store pool of 1,078 stores



















Legacy LSI Same-store revenue growth 0.50 %

2.00 %

2.00 %

4.50 %

Same-store pool of 662 stores Legacy LSI Same-store expense growth 4.50 %

5.50 %

6.25 %

7.75 %

Same-store pool of 662 stores Legacy LSI Same-store NOI growth (1.50) %

1.00 %

(0.25) %

4.00 %

Same-store pool of 662 stores



















Weighted average one-month SOFR 5.20 %

5.20 %

5.20 %

5.20 %























Net tenant reinsurance income $253,000,000

$256,000,000

$248,000,000

$251,000,000



Management fees and other income $119,000,000

$120,000,000

$117,500,000

$118,500,000



Interest income $117,000,000

$118,000,000

$105,000,000

$106,000,000

Includes interest from bridge loans and dividends from NexPoint preferred investment General and administrative expenses $171,000,000

$173,000,000

$176,000,000

$178,000,000

Includes non-cash compensation Average monthly cash balance $50,000,000

$50,000,000

$60,000,000

$60,000,000



Equity in earnings of real estate ventures $66,000,000

$67,000,000

$66,000,000

$67,000,000

Includes dividends from SmartStop preferred investments Interest expense $541,000,000

$545,000,000

$537,000,000

$541,000,000

Excludes non-cash interest expense shown below Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on Life Storage unsecured senior notes $43,000,000

$44,000,000

$43,000,000

$44,000,000

Amortization of LSI debt mark-to-market; excluded from Core FFO Income Tax Expense $35,000,000

$36,000,000

$32,000,000

$33,000,000

Taxes associated with the Company's taxable REIT subsidiary Acquisitions $400,000,000

$400,000,000

$250,000,000

$250,000,000

Represents the Company's investment Bridge loans outstanding $900,000,000

$900,000,000

$825,000,000

$825,000,000

Represents the Company's average retained loan balances for 2024 Weighted average share count 221,866,000

221,866,000

221,800,000

221,800,000

Assumes redemption of all OP units for common stock





(1) A reconciliation of net income outlook to same-store net operating income outlook is provided later in this release entitled "Reconciliation of Estimated GAAP Net Income to Estimated Same-Store Net Operating Income." The reconciliation includes details related to same-store revenue and same-store expense outlooks. A reconciliation of net income per share outlook to funds from operations per share outlook is provided later in this release entitled "Reconciliation of the Range of Estimated GAAP Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share to Estimated Fully Diluted FFO Per Share."

FFO estimates for the year are fully diluted for an estimated average number of shares and OP units outstanding during the year. The Company's estimates are forward-looking and based on management's view of current and future market conditions. The Company's actual results may differ materially from these estimates.

Supplemental Financial Information:

Supplemental unaudited financial information regarding the Company's performance can be found on the Company's website at www.extraspace.com. Under the "Company Info" navigation menu on the home page, click on "Investor Relations," then under the "Financials & Stock Information" navigation menu click on "Quarterly Earnings." This supplemental information provides additional detail on items that include store occupancy and financial performance by portfolio and market, debt maturity schedules and performance of lease-up assets.

Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, to discuss its financial results. Telephone participants may avoid any delays in joining the conference call by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1722e0ceeec44bb395d1d77fcbbae5d2.

A live webcast of the call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.extraspace.com. To listen to the live webcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

A replay of the call will be available for 30 days on the investor relations section of the Company's website beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 31, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information set forth in this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the benefits of store acquisitions, developments, market conditions, our outlook and estimates for the year, statements concerning the impact of the Life Storage Merger and other statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, the competitive landscape, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions and developments, estimated hurricane-related insurance claims and other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "estimates," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," or "intends," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. We may also make additional forward-looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, by us or on our behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in or contemplated by this release. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the risks referenced in the "Risk Factors" section included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Such factors include, but are not limited to:

adverse changes in general economic conditions, the real estate industry and the markets in which we operate;

failure to realize the expected benefits of the Life Storage Merger;

the risk that Life Storage's business will not be fully integrated successfully or that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected;

the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results of the combined company following completion of the Life Storage Merger;

failure to close pending acquisitions and developments on expected terms, or at all;

the effect of competition from new and existing stores or other storage alternatives, including increased or unanticipated competition for our properties, which could cause rents and occupancy rates to decline;

potential liability for uninsured losses and environmental contamination;

the impact of the regulatory environment as well as national, state and local laws and regulations, including, without limitation, those governing real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), tenant reinsurance and other aspects of our business, which could adversely affect our results;

our ability to recover losses under our insurance policies;

disruptions in credit and financial markets and resulting difficulties in raising capital or obtaining credit at reasonable rates or at all, which could impede our ability to grow;

our reliance on information technologies, which are vulnerable to, among other things, attack from computer viruses and malware, hacking, cyberattacks and other unauthorized access or misuse, any of which could adversely affect our business and results;

changes in global financial markets and increases in interest rates;

availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings;

risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, including increased development costs due to additional regulatory requirements related to climate change and other factors;

reductions in asset valuations and related impairment charges;

our lack of sole decision-making authority with respect to our joint venture investments;

the effect of recent or future changes to U.S. tax laws;

the failure to maintain our REIT status for U.S. federal income tax purposes;

impacts from any outbreak of highly infectious or contagious diseases, including reduced demand for self-storage space and ancillary products and services such as tenant reinsurance, and potential decreases in occupancy and rental rates and staffing levels, which could adversely affect our results; and

economic uncertainty due to the impact of natural disasters, war or terrorism, which could adversely affect our business plan.

All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them, but there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. All forward-looking statements apply only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Definition of FFO:

FFO provides relevant and meaningful information about the Company's operating performance that is necessary, along with net income and cash flows, for an understanding of the Company's operating results. The Company believes FFO is a meaningful disclosure as a supplement to net income. Net income assumes that the values of real estate assets diminish predictably over time as reflected through depreciation and amortization expenses. The values of real estate assets fluctuate due to market conditions and the Company believes FFO more accurately reflects the value of the Company's real estate assets. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("NAREIT") as net income computed in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), excluding gains or losses on sales of operating stores and impairment write downs of depreciable real estate assets, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate and after adjustments to record unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures on the same basis. The Company believes that to further understand the Company's performance, FFO should be considered along with the reported net income and cash flows in accordance with GAAP, as presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements. FFO should not be considered a replacement of net income computed in accordance with GAAP.

For informational purposes, the Company also presents Core FFO. Core FFO excludes revenues and expenses not core to our operations and transaction costs. It also includes certain costs associated with the Life Storage Merger including transition costs, non-cash interest related to the amortization of discount on unsecured senior notes and amortization of other intangibles, net of tax benefit. Although the Company's calculation of Core FFO differs from NAREIT's definition of FFO and may not be comparable to that of other REITs and real estate companies, the Company believes it provides a meaningful supplemental measure of operating performance. The Company believes that by excluding revenues and expenses not core to our operations and non-cash interest charges, stockholders and potential investors are presented with an indicator of our operating performance that more closely achieves the objectives of the real estate industry in presenting FFO. Core FFO by the Company should not be considered a replacement of the NAREIT definition of FFO. The computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs or real estate companies that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indication of the Company's performance, as an alternative to net cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an indicator of the Company's ability to make cash distributions.

Definition of Same-Store:

The Company's same-store pool for the periods presented consists of 1,078 stores that are wholly-owned and operated and that were stabilized by the first day of the earliest calendar year presented. The Company considers a store to be stabilized once it has been open for three years or has sustained average square foot occupancy of 80.0% or more for one calendar year. The Company believes that by providing same-store results from a stabilized pool of stores, with accompanying operating metrics including, but not limited to occupancy, rental revenue (growth), operating expenses (growth), net operating income (growth), etc., stockholders and potential investors are able to evaluate operating performance without the effects of non-stabilized occupancy levels, rent levels, expense levels, acquisitions or completed developments. Same-store results should not be used as a basis for future same-store performance or for the performance of the Company's stores as a whole. No modification has been made to the same-store pool to include any assets acquired from Life Storage.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.:

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2024, the Company owned and/or operated 3,812 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 292.1 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

Extra Space Storage Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data)



June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

(Unaudited)



Assets:





Real estate assets, net $ 24,340,817

$ 24,555,873 Real estate assets - operating lease right-of-use assets 218,823

227,241 Investments in unconsolidated real estate entities 1,065,155

1,071,617 Investments in debt securities and notes receivable 1,442,681

904,769 Cash and cash equivalents 76,973

99,062 Other assets, net 617,631

597,700 Total assets $ 27,762,080

$ 27,456,262 Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests and Equity:





Secured notes payable, net $ 1,265,981

$ 1,273,549 Unsecured term loans, net 2,252,872

2,650,581 Unsecured senior notes, net 7,028,452

6,410,618 Revolving lines of credit 948,000

682,000 Operating lease liabilities 229,035

236,515 Cash distributions in unconsolidated real estate ventures 73,133

71,069 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 381,941

334,518 Other liabilities 451,826

383,463 Total liabilities 12,631,240

12,042,313 Commitments and contingencies





Noncontrolling Interests and Equity:





Extra Space Storage Inc. stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 211,927,348 and 211,278,803

shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 2,120

2,113 Additional paid-in capital 14,810,938

14,750,388 Accumulated other comprehensive income 27,241

17,435 Accumulated deficit (667,667)

(379,015) Total Extra Space Storage Inc. stockholders' equity 14,172,632

14,390,921 Noncontrolling interest represented by Preferred Operating Partnership units, net 191,306

222,360 Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership, net and other noncontrolling interests 766,902

800,668 Total noncontrolling interests and equity 15,130,840

15,413,949 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and equity $ 27,762,080

$ 27,456,262

Consolidated Statement of Operations for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (In thousands, except share and per share data) - Unaudited



For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenues:













Property rental $ 697,100

$ 440,747

$ 1,385,144

$ 874,709 Tenant reinsurance 83,705

48,433

165,052

96,137 Management fees and other income 29,858

22,206

60,006

43,590 Total revenues 810,663

511,386

1,610,202

1,014,436 Expenses:













Property operations 196,902

114,637

401,420

231,803 Tenant reinsurance 19,631

9,482

38,136

18,571 General and administrative 39,901

34,842

83,623

69,605 Depreciation and amortization 194,809

79,086

391,775

157,576 Total expenses 451,243

238,047

914,954

477,555 Loss on real estate assets held for sale (54,659)

—

(54,659)

— Income from operations 304,761

273,339

640,589

536,881 Interest expense (137,133)

(86,372)

(270,020)

(166,471) Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on Life Storage

unsecured senior notes (10,853)

—

(21,558)

— Interest income 31,226

21,077

54,799

40,515 Income before equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real

estate entities and income tax expense 188,001

208,044

403,810

410,925 Equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real estate entities 17,255

13,254

32,262

23,559 Income tax expense (9,844)

(5,986)

(16,586)

(10,294) Net income 195,412

215,312

419,486

424,190 Net income allocated to Preferred Operating Partnership noncontrolling interests (1,933)

(2,254)

(4,141)

(4,508) Net income allocated to Operating Partnership and other noncontrolling interests (7,607)

(10,648)

(16,361)

(20,968) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 185,872

$ 202,410

$ 398,984

$ 398,714 Earnings per common share













Basic $ 0.88

$ 1.50

$ 1.88

$ 2.96 Diluted $ 0.88

$ 1.50

$ 1.88

$ 2.95 Weighted average number of shares













Basic 211,584,155

134,832,232

211,433,877

134,672,672 Diluted 211,587,105

143,529,817

220,114,016

143,337,522 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 1.62

$ 1.62

$ 3.24

$ 3.24

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Total Same-Store Net Operating Income — for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (In thousands) - Unaudited



For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months

Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net Income $ 195,412

$ 215,312

$ 419,486

$ 424,190 Adjusted to exclude:













Loss on real estate assets held for sale 54,659

—

54,659

— Equity in earnings and dividend income from unconsolidated real estate entities (17,255)

(13,254)

(32,262)

(23,559) Interest expense 137,133

86,372

270,020

166,471 Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on Life Storage

unsecured senior notes 10,853

—

21,558

— Depreciation and amortization 194,809

79,086

391,775

157,576 Income tax expense 9,844

5,986

16,586

10,294 General and administrative 39,901

34,842

83,623

69,605 Management fees, other income and interest income (61,084)

(43,283)

(114,805)

(84,105) Net tenant insurance (64,074)

(38,951)

(126,916)

(77,566) Non same-store rental revenue (277,851)

(24,043)

(551,238)

(47,426) Non same-store operating expense 90,975

14,709

187,643

29,686 Total same-store net operating income $ 313,322

$ 316,776

$ 620,129

$ 625,166















Same-store rental revenues 419,249

416,704

833,906

827,283 Same-store operating expenses 105,927

99,928

213,777

202,117 Same-store net operating income $ 313,322

$ 316,776

$ 620,129

$ 625,166

Reconciliation of the Range of Estimated GAAP Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share to Estimated Fully Diluted FFO Per Share — for the Year Ending December 31, 2024 - Unaudited





For the Year Ending December 31, 2024



Low End

High End Net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share

$ 3.74

$ 3.94 Income allocated to noncontrolling interest - Preferred Operating

Partnership and Operating Partnership

0.20

0.20 Net income attributable to common stockholders for diluted computations

3.94

4.14









Adjustments:







Real estate depreciation

2.78

2.78 Amortization of intangibles

0.52

0.52 Unconsolidated joint venture real estate depreciation and amortization

0.14

0.14 Loss on real estate transactions

0.25

0.25 Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders

7.63

7.83









Adjustments:







Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on Life Storage unsecured senior notes

0.20

0.20 Amortization of other intangibles related to the Life Storage Merger, net of tax benefit

0.12

0.12 Core funds from operations attributable to common stockholders

$ 7.95

$ 8.15

Reconciliation of Estimated GAAP Net Income to Estimated Same-Store Net Operating Income — for the Year Ending December 31, 2024 (In thousands) - Unaudited



For the Year Ending December 31, 2024

Low

High







Net Income $ 929,000

$ 972,500 Adjusted to exclude:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures (66,000)

(67,000) Interest expense 545,000

541,000 Non-cash interest expense related to amortization of discount on Life Storage unsecured senior notes 44,000

43,000 Depreciation and amortization 783,000

783,000 Income tax expense 36,000

35,000 General and administrative 173,000

171,000 Management fees and other income (119,000)

(120,000) Interest income (117,000)

(118,000) Net tenant reinsurance income (253,000)

(256,000) Non same-store rental revenues (1,125,000)

(1,125,000) Non same-store operating expenses 397,000

397,000 Total same-store net operating income1 $ 1,225,000

$ 1,254,500







Same-store rental revenues1 1,657,500

1,683,000 Same-store operating expenses1 432,500

428,500 Total same-store net operating income1 $ 1,225,000

$ 1,254,500





(1) Estimated same-store rental revenues, operating expenses and net operating income are for the Company's 2024 same-store pool of 1,078 stores.

SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.