Extra Technology Named 2021 Digital Workforce Partner (Europe) of the Year by Automation Anywhere

Extra Technology recognised by leading RPA software provider for enabling customers to transform their businesses

LONDON, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Technology Ltd, a leading automation research and advisory firm, today announced it has been named Automation Anywhere's 2021 Digital Workforce Partner Award (EMEA) to recognize outstanding success in selling Automation Anywhere's Intelligent Automation solutions and enabling customers to transform their businesses.

The award was presented to Extra Technology at Automation Anywhere's annual 2021 Global Partner Awards.

Extra Technology has been an Automation Anywhere partner since 2016 and was previously awarded the Emerging Partner Award (EMEA) at their 'Imagine London' event in 2019.

"Client demand for Digital Transformation solutions continues to rise, and Extra Technology's holistic understanding of Intelligent Automation makes us ideally positioned for continued growth in 2021," said Mark Mannion, CEO, Extra Technology. "Our partnership with Automation Anywhere, a global leader in RPA and Intelligent Automation software, enables us to offer our clients access to market-leading, native cloud-based, truly scalable automation of their business operations."

Extra Technology is a market leader in automation and digital business solutions. The firm's Intelligent Automation business is one of its fastest-growing specialisms, reflecting strong market demand among enterprise clients for business process automation. Their portfolio includes RPA, Cognitive Automation, Machine Learning, Natural Language Expertise, and Enterprise Workload Automation advisory and delivery services.

"Automation Anywhere is delighted to recognize Extra Technology with this award," said Arnaud Lagarde, Vice President European Partner and Channel Business at Automation Anywhere. "We are thrilled to honor Extra Technology for their continued dedication in putting the customer first, ensuring successful implementations and business transformations with each customer they engage with."

"Harnessing Automation Anywhere's RPA platform, we help organizations transform their businesses, as we all recover from Covid-19 and build for the future," Mark Mannion said.

About Extra Technology

Extra Technology is a specialist automation consultancy, a trusted advisor on Intelligent Automation technologies delivering radical, affordable, truly scalable transformation outcomes to finance, workforce, and operations teams. Founded by renowned automation experts, we've been transforming business processes since 2007. We have successfully deployed automation solutions for the NHS, councils, global banks, major retailers, automotive manufacturers, global pharmaceuticals including Amgen, telecom organizations, online gaming companies and international stock exchanges.

"It has been a pleasure to work with Extra Technology. They showed us very clearly the benefits that RPA could offer and then very professionally and very patiently got us going on that journey. Their team is full of energy, enthusiasm, and in-depth knowledge. Since working with Extra Technology we can really see the huge benefits that automation will bring to our organization." Edd Berry, Programme Finance Director at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, 2021

Collaborative Consultation

We provide trusted advice and guidance in collaboration for those embarking on the automation journey. Our dedicated team of experts have an enviable track record of successful automation deployments in large organizations. Working with the latest technologies and vendor certified to the highest possible level. We work to understand our clients' challenges; offering education-led advice and recommending the ideal Intelligent Automation solutions.

Our clients are informed on the costs versus benefits value of any project investment from the outset, avoiding projects without tangible benefit.

Education: The Key to Effective Transformation

Our executive courses demonstrate how Intelligent Automation can be harnessed to deliver meaningful business change in a scalable, safe and rapid fashion. Our online and live classroom courses are instructor-led, hands-on and completely interactive. Our instructors are experienced practitioners, providing relatable, real-life examples. After attending our training, office staff become certified experts and able to implement their own departmental bots.

Using the latest Intelligent Automation technology coupled with education, sophisticated bots can be developed rapidly by the business's own administrative staff, supported by Extra Technology. We offer a truly scalable and value-assured transformative delivery methodology.

Automation is in our DNA.

For more information about Extra Technology, visit extratechnology.com or email [email protected]

Related Images

extra-technology-ltd-2021-digital.jpg

Extra Technology Ltd 2021 Digital Workforce Partner of the Year

A prestigous award presented to Extra Technology at Automation Anywhere's annual 2021 Global Partner Awards.

SOURCE Extra Technology Ltd