Extra Virgin Olive Oil, the New Trendy Gift for This Holiday Season in the US

In addition, there are a lot of reasons to give extra virgin olive oil as a gift:

It is a versatile product for lovers of gastronomy and healthy eating.

It is especially environmentally friendly: The olive grove prevents erosion and captures huge amounts of carbon dioxide, favoring the fixation of greenhouse gases in the soil.

We can find an almost infinite variety of aromas and flavors that also have presentations that do not detract from the most exclusive perfumes. Packaging and content form a whole that invite the consumer to enjoy its quality and an experience that is, no doubt, special and different.

Gift health, flavor and memories, because every time they use it, they will think of you

Gifting the most important ingredient of the Mediterranean diet is an upward trend, especially among those who bet on a healthy diet. We have to remember that there is evidence that using two tablespoons of olive oil in our dishes to replace the same amount of saturated fat can help reduce the risk of coronary heart disease thanks to its high oleic acid content. Spain, for example, is currently the country with the best quality of life in the world, and by 2030 it will also be the one with the highest life expectancy, according to the latest Bloomberg index. The report reinforces evidence that a healthy Mediterranean diet, based on products such as olive oil, can help with longer life expectancy, together with other overall health and environmental factors.

Olive Oils from Spain is the promotional brand of the Spanish Olive Oil Interprofessional, a non-profit organization formed by all the representative associations of the Spanish olive oil sector, and whose main objective is the dissemination of the healthy product at an international level. With the support of the European Union, it has launched the "Olive Oil World Tour" promotional initiative that urges consumers to join the European way of life (Join the European Healthy Lifestyle with Olive Oils from Spain).

