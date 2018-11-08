Extracellular Matrix (ECM) Patches Market Analysis by Raw Material, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Nov 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Extracellular Matrix (ECM) Patches Market Analysis Report By Raw Material (Bovine, Porcine), By Application (Soft Tissue Repair, Vascular Repair & Reconstruction), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global extracellular matrix (ECM) patches market size is expected to reach USD 39.77 million by 2025 at a 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising number of trauma surgeries, and growing adoption of ECM patches among healthcare providers are some of the key drivers for this market. Recent development of advanced ECM patches for soft tissue repair and wound healing procedures is also expected to positively impact market growth.

Surging number of hernia and pelvic restoration surgeries is also propelling demand for ECM patches in healing processes. Moreover, these patches offer greater biocompatibility, durability, and pliability than synthetic patches, which is expected to drive demand in the market. Favorable reimbursement support by governments around the world is also expected to boost the adoption and acceptance of these patches in the market.

Rising number of research activities for development of extracellular matrix patches enables an expansion in applications, which in turn, drives the market. In addition, rising government initiatives toward improvement in healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure in developing countries are positively influencing market growth. However, high cost of these patches is a significant factor that can lower the adoption of these patches in lower- and middle-income countries.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Awareness and Rise in Adoption of ECM Patches

Increase in Incidence of Spinal and Trauma Injuries

Increase in Incidence of CVDs and Number of Vascular Reconstruction Procedures

Restraints

Availability of Alternative and Lower Priced Products

Key Findings



ECM patches for soft tissue repair emerged as the largest application segment in terms of revenue in 2017, owing to rising number of hernia repair and trauma surgeries

ECM patches derived from porcine accounted for the largest revenue share in 2017 based on raw material owing to several benefits of porcine over other sources, such as reduction in scar formation, durability, and pliability

In terms of geography, North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2017 and Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period

accounted for the largest revenue share in 2017 and is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period Boston Scientific Corporation; Coloplast; DSM; and Baxter are some of the major players operating in the market

Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Research Methodology

1.1 Information Procurement

1.2 Primary Research:



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot (USD Thousand), 2017



Chapter 3 Extracellular Matrix (ECM) Patches Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Extracellular Matrix (ECM) Patches Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.5 Extracellular Matrix (ECM) Patches Market - SWOT Analysis, By Factor (political & legal, economic and technological)

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7 Heat Map Analysis



Chapter 4 Extracellular Matrix (ECM) Patches Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Extracellular Matrix (ECM) Patches Market: Application Movement Analysis

4.2 Cardiac Repair

4.3 Vascular Repair & Reconstruction

4.4 Pericardial Repair

4.5 Dural Repair

4.6 Soft Tissue Repair

4.7 Wound Healing



Chapter 5 Extracellular Matrix (ECM) Patches Market: Raw Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Extracellular Matrix (ECM) Patches Market: Raw Material Movement Analysis

5.2 Bovine ECM Patches

5.3 Porcine ECM Patches

5.4 Other ECM Patches



Chapter 6 Extracellular Matrix (ECM) Patches Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Application and Raw Material

6.1 Extracellular Matrix (ECM) Patches Market Share, by Region, 2017 & 2025

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.5 Latin America

6.6 Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Strategy Framework



7.2 Company Profiles7.2.1 Cook Group

7.2.2 Coloplast Group

7.2.3 Smith & Nephew

7.2.4 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

7.2.5 MTF Biologics

7.2.6 Boston Scientific Corporation

7.2.7 Medtronic

7.2.8 Baxter

7.2.9 Aziyo Biologics

7.2.10 Admedus Ltd.



