Extracellular Nanoparticles Sourced From Another Species Reverses Biological Age of Rats by More Than 50%

News provided by

Yuvan Research Inc.

31 Oct, 2023, 20:37 ET

Peer Reviewed Publication: World's first demonstration of cross species epigenetic transfer that significantly reverses biological age by Scientists at Yuvan Research.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking research paper titled "Reversal of Biological Age in Multiple Rat Organs by Young Porcine Plasma Fraction" published in GeroScience, scientists have unveiled a remarkable breakthrough in the field of aging biology. A therapeutic called E5 developed by Harold Katcher PhD and his colleagues was injected into old rats making them significantly younger within days. E5 consists of nanoparticles of complex structure, including exosomes, from young plasma sourced from another species.

Steve Horvath, PhD, formerly a Professor of Genetics and Biostatistics at UCLA played an instrumental role in this study with his invention of epigenetic clocks, which determine biological age using DNA samples. Horvath remarked, "Initially, I could hardly believe the profound epigenetic rejuvenation effects of E5. However, our findings are robustly supported by parallel rodent studies from different labs." Upon final analysis by Horvath and his team, there was a remarkable 67.4% average reversal in the epigenetic age of treated elderly rats. If these results translate similarly to humans, it could equate to an 80-year-old reverting to the age of 26.

Two unlikely co-founders Harold Katcher and Akshay Sanghavi embarked on an impossible quest 5 years ago to 'cure' aging. Sanghavi, having lost his mother to diabetes, was researching aging from 12 years and had set up trials to upregulate repair pathways that go down with age. He came across Katcher's 2013 paper on Heterochronic Plasma Exchange and reached out to him to join his small team. The rest, as they say, is history. Their venture Yuvan Research is in Mountain View, California.

Another aging clock confirmed Horvath results, GlycanAge developed by Professor Gordan Lauc also showed age reversal of around 50%. Lauc said, "Human studies clearly demonstrated that glycans are very responsive to different interventions, but changes are usually relatively slow and not too extensive. Dramatic reduction in glycan age of rats treated with E5 is fascinating." 

Michael Snyder, Chair of the Department of Genetics and Professor of Genetics at Stanford University who did not participate in this study but sits on the Scientific Advisory Board of Yuvan Research said, "The results are stunning and have enormous potential, not just for humans, but also for animals including pets."

SOURCE Yuvan Research Inc.

Also from this source

Extracellular Nanoparticles Sourced From Another Species Reverses Biological Age of Rats by More Than 50%

Extracellular Nanoparticles Sourced From Another Species Reverses Biological Age of Rats by More Than 50%

In a groundbreaking research paper titled "Reversal of Biological Age in Multiple Rat Organs by Young Porcine Plasma Fraction" published in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.