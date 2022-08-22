Extracellular Vesicles 2022: Two Day Conference - Biology, Disease & Medicine (Washington, United States - September 13-14, 2022)

Aug 22, 2022, 05:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Extracellular Vesicles 2022: Biology, Disease & Medicine" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The host is pleased to welcome you all to the Extracellular Vesicles 2022: Biology, Disease & Medicine Conference to be held on-site in-person live in beautiful downtown Seattle.
This conference is held co-located and concurrently with the SelectBIO 3D-Models for Drug Testing: Organoids and Tissue Chips 2022 Conference. All attendees receive full access to both tracks and the networking opportunities during the Food & Beverage events.
This Extracellular Vesicles 2022 Conference focuses on the emerging technologies and tools that are driving the field forward. Technologies such as Flow Cytometry and Single EV Analysis will be highlighted in this conference track. Another theme will be the use of Microfluidics for the Study of EVs in Particular and Circulating Biomarkers in General.
The EV Track brings together technologies and their utilization to study EVs in research, biomarker cargo studies as well as therapeutics development.
Agenda:
- Downstream Analysis of Biomarker Cargo Contained in Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)/Exosomes
- Harvesting Biological Value from EVs: Biomarker Potential, Therapeutic Potential
- Diagnostics Development
- EVs in Cancer
- EVs in Cardiovascular Disease
- EVs in Wound Healing
- Extracellular Vesicles and Stem Cells - An Emerging Area of Investigation for Regenerative Medicine
- Therapeutics Development + Drug Delivery via Engineered EVs
- Single Cell and Vesicle Studies by Flow Cytometry and Microfluidics
- Tools & Technologies for Isolation of Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)/Exosomes
Conference Chairs
Michael Graner
Professor, University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine
Lucia R. Languino
Professor of Cancer Biology, Thomas Jefferson University
Keynote Speakers
Daniel Chiu
A. Bruce Montgomery Professor of Chemistry, University of Washington
Jennifer Jones
NIH Stadtman Investigator, Head of Transnational Nanobiology, Laboratory of Pathology, Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute
Lynn Pulliam
Professor of Laboratory Medicine and Medicine, University of California San Francisco
Danilo Tagle
Director, Office of Special Initiatives, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences at the NIH (NCATS)
Dominique PV de Kleijn
Professor Experimental Vascular Surgery, Professor Netherlands Heart Institute, University Medical Center Utrecht, The Netherlands
Kendall Van Keuren-Jensen
Professor and Deputy Director, Translational Genomics Research Institute
