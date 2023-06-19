Extracellular Vesicles Conference 2023: Technologies, Biomarker Cargo & Diagnostics (Orlando, Florida, United States - July 26-27, 2023)

19 Jun, 2023, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Extracellular Vesicles 2023: Technologies, Biomarker Cargo & Diagnostics" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Welcome to the Extracellular Vesicles 2023 Conference: From Technologies to Biomarker Cargo to Diagnostics.
This conference is being held July 26-27, 2023 in Orlando, Florida close to the Walt Disney World Resort and Attractions.
The host is honored to welcome Professor Mei He, University of Florida as Conference Chairperson.
This conference brings together academic and industry participants for a 2-day deep dive into timely topics in the Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) field with emphasis on technologies for the isolation and study of extracellular vesicles as well as the downstream studies in the EV field such as therapeutics development.
In addition to the biomarker and diagnostic potential of EVs, we explore at this conference the latest work and developments in EV-based Therapeutics and the Drug Delivery and Therapeutics Opportunities in the EV Field.
Presentations at this conference from academics as well as industry participants and the goal is 2 days of scientific exchange as well as networking opportunities.
We welcome exhibitors and companies in the field to engage and participate at this conference and showcase their latest developments and offerings to the field.
**This is a 2-Track Conference with Attendees Accessing All 2-Tracks**
- One Track Focuses on EV Technologies, Biomarkers & Diagnostics
- The Other Track Focuses on EV-based Drug Delivery, Biologics, and Therapeutics Development
Agenda Topics
- Biomarker Content of Extracellular Vesicles and Role for Diagnostics Development
- Proteins and Lipids
- Small RNAs such as microRNA Cargo within EVs
- Technologies for the Study of EV RNA Cargo such as RNA-Seq
- Disease Areas Where EV-based Diagnostics Being Developed
- Single Extracellular Vesicle (EV) Analysis by Flow Cytometry
- Technologies for the Isolation, Characterization, and Study of Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)-Exosomes
Agenda:
Wednesday, 26 July 2023
08:00 - Conference Registration and Materials Pick-Up + Coffee
Session Title: Where Does the Field of EVs Stand, circa 2023?
09:00 - Mei He - Conference Chair
Welcome and Introduction by Conference Co-Chairperson
Mei He, Assistant Professor, University of Florida, United States of America
09:05 - Michael Graner - Conference Chair
Welcome and Introduction by Conference Co-Chairperson
Michael Graner, Professor, Dept of Neurosurgery, University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine, United States of America
09:15 - Lucia Languino - Keynote Presentation
Extracellular Vesicle Integrins: Novel Opportunities for the Diagnosis and Therapy of Cancer
Lucia Languino, Professor of Cancer Biology, Thomas Jefferson University, United States of America
09:45 - Dominique PV de Kleijn - Keynote Presentation
Plasma Extracellular Vesicles for Cardiovascular Disease
Dominique PV de Kleijn, Professor Experimental Vascular Surgery, Professor Netherlands Heart Institute, University Medical Center Utrecht, The Netherlands, Netherlands
10:15 - Kristin Kopperud - Keynote Presentation
Low Earth Orbit Research Opportunities on the International Space Station
Kristin Kopperud, Program Director, Biomedicine, International Space Station National Laboratory, United States of America
10:45 - Mid-Morning Coffee Break and Networking in the Exhibit Hall
11:15 - Characterization of Proteins and Extracellular RNAs in Vesicles and Viruses for Cancer and COVID-19 Detection
Eduardo Reategui, Distinguished Assistant Professor of Engineering, The Ohio State University, United States of America
11:45 - Effect of Plasma Exosome Isolation Methods on Multi-Omic Profiles in Cancer Patients and Healthy Controls
Liang Wang, Senior Member of Tumor Biology, Moffitt Cancer Center, United States of America
12:15 - Networking Lunch - Network with Colleagues and Meet Exhibitors
Session Title: Technologies Driving EV Research Forward
13:00 - Terry Morgan - Keynote Presentation
NanoFACs EV Sorting - Strengths and Limitations
Terry Morgan, Professor, Oregon Health and Science University, United States of America
13:30 - NanoFCM Technology Spotlight Presentation
14:00 - Particle Metrix GmbH Technolology Spotlight Presentation
14:30 - Next-Generation Nanoplasmonic Sensing Technologies for Multiplexed Single Extracellular Vesicle Analysis
Hyungsoon Im, Assistant Professor, Center for Systems Biology, Mass General Hospital (MGH)/Harvard Medical School, United States of America
15:00 - Mid-Afternoon Coffee Break and Networking in the Exhibit Hall
15:30 - Andrew Godwin - Keynote Presentation
Andrew Godwin, Professor and Division Director, Genomic Diagnostics, Founding Director, Kansas Institute for Precision Medicine, Deputy Director, KU Cancer Center, University of Kansas Medical Center, United States of America
16:00 - Fatah Kashanchi - Keynote Presentation
Cross Talk Between Viruses and EV Biogenesis
Fatah Kashanchi, Professor and Director of Research, Lab of Molecular Virology, George Mason University, United States of America
16:30 - Cytek BioSciences Technology Spotlight Presentation
17:00 - The AlphaV-Beta3 Integrin/NgR2 Complex is Up-regulated in Prostate Cancer Cell-derived EVs and Patient-derived EVs and Represents a Promising Therapeutic Target
Anna Testa, Medical Resident, Thomas Jefferson University; Internal Medicine Fellow, University of Tur, United States of America
17:15 - Extracellular Vesicles-Enabled Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Diagnosis, Prognosis, and Treatment
Yong Zeng, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, University of Florida, United States of America
17:45 - Close of Day 1 Conference Programming + Networking Reception with Beer and Wine
18:45 - Close of Conference Day
Thursday, 27 July 2023
08:00 - Morning Coffee and Networking in the Exhibit Hall
08:30 - Mei He - Conference Chair
EVs for Therapeutics - Welcome and Introduction by Conference Co-Chairperson
Mei He, Assistant Professor, University of Florida, United States of America
08:45 - Michael Graner - Conference Chair
EVs for Therapeutics - Welcome and Introduction by Conference Co-Chairperson
Michael Graner, Professor, Dept of Neurosurgery, University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine, United States of America
09:00 - Steve Soper - Keynote Presentation
Steve Soper, Foundation Distinguished Professor, Director, Center of BioModular Multi-scale System for Precision Medicine, The University of Kansas, United States of America
09:30 - James Lee - Keynote Presentation
Exosome mRNA-Based Gene Therapy for Regenerative Medicine and Cancer Treatment
James Lee, Helen C. Kurtz Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, The Ohio State University, United States of America
10:00 - Damien Pearse - Keynote Presentation
Glial Cell-Derived EVs for Axon Growth and Neurorepair
Damien Pearse, Professor, Department of Neurological Surgery; The John M. and Jocelyn H.K. Watkins Distinguished Chair in Cell Therapies, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, United States of America
10:30 - Mid-Morning Coffee Break and Networking in the Exhibit Hall
11:00 - Aethlon MedicalThe Aethlon Hemopurifier for the Removal of Enveloped Viruses and Injurious Extracellular Vesicles
Steven LaRosa, Chief Medical Officer, Aethlon Medical
11:30 - Enhancing Therapeutic Extracellular Vesicle Biomanufacturing via Mechanoregulation
Steven Jay, Associate Professor, University of Maryland, United States of America
12:00 - X-Cell Therapeutics Technology Spotlight Presentation
12:30 - Aijun Wang - Keynote Presentation
Engineered Stem Cell-Derived Extracellular Vesicles: Promising Theranostics for Tissue Regeneration
Aijun Wang, Chancellor's Fellow Professor, University of California-Davis, United States of America
13:00 - Networking Lunch - Network with Colleagues and Meet Exhibitors
13:30 - Large Scale Manufacturing and Functional Assessment of Extracellular Vesicles
Heather Branscome, Supervisor, Laboratory Operations, ATCC and Research Assistant, George Mason University, United States of America
14:00 - EVs and the Inner Ear: Diagnostic and Treatment Opportunities
Hinrich Staecker, David and Mary Zamierowsky Professor, Department of Otolaryngology, University of Kansas Health System, United States of America
14:30 - An Effective Peptide-based Platform for Efficient Exosomal Loading and Cellular Delivery of a microRNA
Zucai Suo, Eminent Professor & Dorian and John Blackmon Chair in Biomedical Science, Florida State University College of Medicine, United States of America
15:00 - Stimulating Production of Osteoclast-derived Regulatory Extracellular Vesicles to Therapeutically-control Bone Remodeling
Shannon Holliday, Associate Professor of Orthodontics and Anatomy & Cell Biology, University of Florida, United States of America
15:30 - Delivery of Mitochondria-Containing Extracellular Vesicles to the BBB
Devika Manickam, Associate Professor, Duquesne University, United States of America
16:00 - Shilpa Buch - Keynote Presentation
Astrocytes at the Crossroads of HIV and Alzheimer's Disease
Shilpa Buch, Professor and Senior Executive Vice Chair for Research, University of Nebraska Medical Center, United States of America
16:30 - sEV Sub-populations Derived from Cancer Cells that Express the AlphaVBeta3 Integrin
Cecilia Verrillo, Research Student, Thomas Jefferson University, United States of America
16:45 - Extracellular Vesicle-Mediated Amyloid Transfer and Intercellular Communication within the Neurovascular Unit
Michal Toborek, Professor and Vice-Chair for Research, University of Miami School of Medicine, United States of America
17:15 - Extracellular Vesicles-mediated Organ Crosstalk in Systemic Inflammatory Disorders
Nazli Khodayari, Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, University of Florida, United States of America
17:45 - Genetic Engineering of Nanoscale Exosomes for Targeted Drug Delivery and Therapy
Bill Lu, Associate Professor, Santa Clara University, United States of America
18:15 - Title to be Confirmed.
Daniel Gallego-Perez, Associate Professor, The Ohio State University, United States of America
18:30 - Title to be Confirmed.
Natalia Higuita-Castro, Assistant Professor, The Ohio State University, United States of America
18:45 - Close of Day 2 Conference Programming
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ufwbgj
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article