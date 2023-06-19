Extracellular Vesicles Conference 2023: Technologies, Biomarker Cargo & Diagnostics (Orlando, Florida, United States - July 26-27, 2023)

DUBLIN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Extracellular Vesicles 2023: Technologies, Biomarker Cargo & Diagnostics" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Welcome to the Extracellular Vesicles 2023 Conference: From Technologies to Biomarker Cargo to Diagnostics.

This conference is being held July 26-27, 2023 in Orlando, Florida close to the Walt Disney World Resort and Attractions.

The host is honored to welcome Professor Mei He, University of Florida as Conference Chairperson.

This conference brings together academic and industry participants for a 2-day deep dive into timely topics in the Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) field with emphasis on technologies for the isolation and study of extracellular vesicles as well as the downstream studies in the EV field such as therapeutics development.

In addition to the biomarker and diagnostic potential of EVs, we explore at this conference the latest work and developments in EV-based Therapeutics and the Drug Delivery and Therapeutics Opportunities in the EV Field.

Presentations at this conference from academics as well as industry participants and the goal is 2 days of scientific exchange as well as networking opportunities.

We welcome exhibitors and companies in the field to engage and participate at this conference and showcase their latest developments and offerings to the field.

**This is a 2-Track Conference with Attendees Accessing All 2-Tracks**

One Track Focuses on EV Technologies, Biomarkers & Diagnostics

The Other Track Focuses on EV-based Drug Delivery, Biologics, and Therapeutics Development

Agenda Topics

Biomarker Content of Extracellular Vesicles and Role for Diagnostics Development

Proteins and Lipids

Small RNAs such as microRNA Cargo within EVs

Technologies for the Study of EV RNA Cargo such as RNA-Seq

Disease Areas Where EV-based Diagnostics Being Developed

Single Extracellular Vesicle (EV) Analysis by Flow Cytometry

Technologies for the Isolation, Characterization, and Study of Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)-Exosomes

Agenda:

Wednesday, 26 July 2023

08:00 - Conference Registration and Materials Pick-Up + Coffee

Session Title: Where Does the Field of EVs Stand, circa 2023?

09:00 - Mei He - Conference Chair

Welcome and Introduction by Conference Co-Chairperson

Mei He, Assistant Professor, University of Florida, United States of America

09:05 - Michael Graner - Conference Chair

Welcome and Introduction by Conference Co-Chairperson

Michael Graner, Professor, Dept of Neurosurgery, University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine, United States of America

09:15 - Lucia Languino - Keynote Presentation

Extracellular Vesicle Integrins: Novel Opportunities for the Diagnosis and Therapy of Cancer

Lucia Languino, Professor of Cancer Biology, Thomas Jefferson University, United States of America

09:45 - Dominique PV de Kleijn - Keynote Presentation

Plasma Extracellular Vesicles for Cardiovascular Disease

Dominique PV de Kleijn, Professor Experimental Vascular Surgery, Professor Netherlands Heart Institute, University Medical Center Utrecht, The Netherlands, Netherlands

10:15 - Kristin Kopperud - Keynote Presentation

Low Earth Orbit Research Opportunities on the International Space Station

Kristin Kopperud, Program Director, Biomedicine, International Space Station National Laboratory, United States of America

10:45 - Mid-Morning Coffee Break and Networking in the Exhibit Hall

11:15 - Characterization of Proteins and Extracellular RNAs in Vesicles and Viruses for Cancer and COVID-19 Detection

Eduardo Reategui, Distinguished Assistant Professor of Engineering, The Ohio State University, United States of America

11:45 - Effect of Plasma Exosome Isolation Methods on Multi-Omic Profiles in Cancer Patients and Healthy Controls

Liang Wang, Senior Member of Tumor Biology, Moffitt Cancer Center, United States of America

12:15 - Networking Lunch - Network with Colleagues and Meet Exhibitors

Session Title: Technologies Driving EV Research Forward

13:00 - Terry Morgan - Keynote Presentation

NanoFACs EV Sorting - Strengths and Limitations

Terry Morgan, Professor, Oregon Health and Science University, United States of America

13:30 - NanoFCM Technology Spotlight Presentation

14:00 - Particle Metrix GmbH Technolology Spotlight Presentation

14:30 - Next-Generation Nanoplasmonic Sensing Technologies for Multiplexed Single Extracellular Vesicle Analysis

Hyungsoon Im, Assistant Professor, Center for Systems Biology, Mass General Hospital (MGH)/Harvard Medical School, United States of America

15:00 - Mid-Afternoon Coffee Break and Networking in the Exhibit Hall

15:30 - Andrew Godwin - Keynote Presentation

Andrew Godwin, Professor and Division Director, Genomic Diagnostics, Founding Director, Kansas Institute for Precision Medicine, Deputy Director, KU Cancer Center, University of Kansas Medical Center, United States of America

16:00 - Fatah Kashanchi - Keynote Presentation

Cross Talk Between Viruses and EV Biogenesis

Fatah Kashanchi, Professor and Director of Research, Lab of Molecular Virology, George Mason University, United States of America

16:30 - Cytek BioSciences Technology Spotlight Presentation

17:00 - The AlphaV-Beta3 Integrin/NgR2 Complex is Up-regulated in Prostate Cancer Cell-derived EVs and Patient-derived EVs and Represents a Promising Therapeutic Target

Anna Testa, Medical Resident, Thomas Jefferson University; Internal Medicine Fellow, University of Tur, United States of America

17:15 - Extracellular Vesicles-Enabled Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Diagnosis, Prognosis, and Treatment

Yong Zeng, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry, University of Florida, United States of America

17:45 - Close of Day 1 Conference Programming + Networking Reception with Beer and Wine

18:45 - Close of Conference Day

Thursday, 27 July 2023

08:00 - Morning Coffee and Networking in the Exhibit Hall

08:30 - Mei He - Conference Chair

EVs for Therapeutics - Welcome and Introduction by Conference Co-Chairperson

Mei He, Assistant Professor, University of Florida, United States of America

08:45 - Michael Graner - Conference Chair

EVs for Therapeutics - Welcome and Introduction by Conference Co-Chairperson

Michael Graner, Professor, Dept of Neurosurgery, University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine, United States of America

09:00 - Steve Soper - Keynote Presentation

Steve Soper, Foundation Distinguished Professor, Director, Center of BioModular Multi-scale System for Precision Medicine, The University of Kansas, United States of America

09:30 - James Lee - Keynote Presentation

Exosome mRNA-Based Gene Therapy for Regenerative Medicine and Cancer Treatment

James Lee, Helen C. Kurtz Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, The Ohio State University, United States of America

10:00 - Damien Pearse - Keynote Presentation

Glial Cell-Derived EVs for Axon Growth and Neurorepair

Damien Pearse, Professor, Department of Neurological Surgery; The John M. and Jocelyn H.K. Watkins Distinguished Chair in Cell Therapies, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, United States of America

10:30 - Mid-Morning Coffee Break and Networking in the Exhibit Hall

11:00 - Aethlon MedicalThe Aethlon Hemopurifier for the Removal of Enveloped Viruses and Injurious Extracellular Vesicles

Steven LaRosa, Chief Medical Officer, Aethlon Medical

11:30 - Enhancing Therapeutic Extracellular Vesicle Biomanufacturing via Mechanoregulation

Steven Jay, Associate Professor, University of Maryland, United States of America

12:00 - X-Cell Therapeutics Technology Spotlight Presentation

12:30 - Aijun Wang - Keynote Presentation

Engineered Stem Cell-Derived Extracellular Vesicles: Promising Theranostics for Tissue Regeneration

Aijun Wang, Chancellor's Fellow Professor, University of California-Davis, United States of America

13:00 - Networking Lunch - Network with Colleagues and Meet Exhibitors

13:30 - Large Scale Manufacturing and Functional Assessment of Extracellular Vesicles

Heather Branscome, Supervisor, Laboratory Operations, ATCC and Research Assistant, George Mason University, United States of America

14:00 - EVs and the Inner Ear: Diagnostic and Treatment Opportunities

Hinrich Staecker, David and Mary Zamierowsky Professor, Department of Otolaryngology, University of Kansas Health System, United States of America

14:30 - An Effective Peptide-based Platform for Efficient Exosomal Loading and Cellular Delivery of a microRNA

Zucai Suo, Eminent Professor & Dorian and John Blackmon Chair in Biomedical Science, Florida State University College of Medicine, United States of America

15:00 - Stimulating Production of Osteoclast-derived Regulatory Extracellular Vesicles to Therapeutically-control Bone Remodeling

Shannon Holliday, Associate Professor of Orthodontics and Anatomy & Cell Biology, University of Florida, United States of America

15:30 - Delivery of Mitochondria-Containing Extracellular Vesicles to the BBB

Devika Manickam, Associate Professor, Duquesne University, United States of America

16:00 - Shilpa Buch - Keynote Presentation

Astrocytes at the Crossroads of HIV and Alzheimer's Disease

Shilpa Buch, Professor and Senior Executive Vice Chair for Research, University of Nebraska Medical Center, United States of America

16:30 - sEV Sub-populations Derived from Cancer Cells that Express the AlphaVBeta3 Integrin

Cecilia Verrillo, Research Student, Thomas Jefferson University, United States of America

16:45 - Extracellular Vesicle-Mediated Amyloid Transfer and Intercellular Communication within the Neurovascular Unit

Michal Toborek, Professor and Vice-Chair for Research, University of Miami School of Medicine, United States of America

17:15 - Extracellular Vesicles-mediated Organ Crosstalk in Systemic Inflammatory Disorders

Nazli Khodayari, Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, University of Florida, United States of America

17:45 - Genetic Engineering of Nanoscale Exosomes for Targeted Drug Delivery and Therapy

Bill Lu, Associate Professor, Santa Clara University, United States of America

18:15 - Title to be Confirmed.

Daniel Gallego-Perez, Associate Professor, The Ohio State University, United States of America

18:30 - Title to be Confirmed.

Natalia Higuita-Castro, Assistant Professor, The Ohio State University, United States of America

18:45 - Close of Day 2 Conference Programming

