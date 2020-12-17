Extracker enhances data management functionality with PlanGrid integration

"Even though automation and technology have transformed the construction industry in recent years, contractors still find themselves all too often managing change order communications by email, spreadsheets or even pencil and paper," said Cameron Page, founder and CEO of Extracker. "The Extracker platform streamlines Change Order communication so subs, GCs and owners are on the same page financially at all times. Integrating with PlanGrid's data rich software is the next major step in our mission to modernize change order communication in the construction industry."

Extracker previously integrated with PlanGrid to populate T&M Tags and Change Order Requests in Extracker using PlanGrid Tasks, Photos, or Snapshots. The latest integration capabilities allow users to attach reports generated in PlanGrid Tasks to Time and Material Tags and Change Order Requests in Extracker. With the click of a button, users can select one or multiple PlanGrid Tasks and instantly convert them into an Extracker T&M Tags. The title and description automatically populate and Extracker creates and attaches a report to the Extracker Tag as a single PDF package, allowing customers to present complete and professional documentation to their clients for signature.

"Construction teams need real-time information from the field in order to maintain and communicate accurate change order information to all project stakeholders," said James Cook, head of integrations at Autodesk Construction Solutions. "By capturing information about jobsite challenges right on a mobile device in PlanGrid and automatically feeding the info in real-time to Extracker's T&M Tags or Change Orders, customers can maintain and communicate information accurately to keep all project stakeholders aligned."

About Extracker

Extracker is the easiest way for construction teams to track change orders. Most contractors and their customers struggle tracking change orders with tools like Excel and email. So we created a cloud-based Change Order Communication Platform to organize the process, helping contractors speed up processing time, increase profits and maintain better customer relationships. Founded by a former general contractor, Extracker is designed to automate the real-world process of creating and tracking time and material tags and change order requests using technology to streamline the workflows. For more information, visit www.extracker.com.

