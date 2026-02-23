Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine (ECMO) Market to Reach $793.7 Million, Globally, by 2033 at 4.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is experiencing growth due to rise in the incidence of chronic diseases especially cardiac disease, and increase in focus of the key players toward innovative extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine technologies.

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine (ECMO) Market by Type (Veno-arterial, Veno-venous and Others), Components (Pumps, Oxygenator, Controllers and Others), and Application (Adult, Pediatric and Neonates): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine (ECMO) market was valued at $504.2 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $793.7 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2033.

The global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is experiencing growth due to increase in the prevalence of severe respiratory diseases, including pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and acute respiratory distress syndrome. Modern life support systems have become essential due to the rise in incidence of heart failure, myocardial infarction, and other cardiovascular diseases. In addition, there are constant advancements in extracorporeal membrane oxygenation technology. Furthermore, development of portable and compact extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines that can be used in various settings, including during patient transport and in field hospitals are driving the market growth.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $504.23 million Market Size in 2033 $793.60 million CAGR 4.1 % No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Type, Component, Application, and Region. Drivers Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

Technological advancements in ECMO

Growth in demand for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) in lung transplants. Opportunities Opportunities in developing economies Restraint High cost of ECMO procedures

Increase in utilization of oxygenators

The oxygenator is a crucial component of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine serves as an artificial lung to facilitate gas exchange. Advancements in design have resulted in small and portable oxygenators, facilitating easier transport of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation patients within and between healthcare facilities without interrupting life support.

Rise in adoption of Arterio-Venous machine

Arterio-venous extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines provide several advantages in critical care, especially for patients with severe cardiac and respiratory failure. Arterio-venous extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines are simpler to implement than other types because it does not require cannulation of a major vein and artery. It might be less invasive since other types involve arterial cannulation, which can be technically challenging and carries higher risks of complications like limb ischemia.

Adult segment to dominate the market in 2033

The demand for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine is expected to experience growth as adults are anticipated to suffer from severe respiratory conditions. In addition, the prevalence of heart failure, myocardial infarction, and other cardiovascular diseases is higher in the adult population, driving the demand for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines as a life-saving intervention. The aging global population, which is susceptible to severe cardiopulmonary conditions, significantly contributes to the demand for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines in the adult segment.

How Intense Is Market Competition and What Defines Competitive Advantage?

Competition in the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is moderate to high. Leading companies such as Medtronic plc, Getinge AB, Terumo Corporation, LivaNova PLC, and Fresenius Medical Care collectively dominate the market. These established players leverage their extensive distribution networks, long-standing clinical relationships, and broad product portfolios to secure large shares of global sales. Further, competition is driven by need for continuous technological innovation, evolving clinical requirements, and the growing importance of ease of use and patient safety. Companies compete not only on product performance and reliability but also on post-sales service, training programs, and clinical support for healthcare providers.

Companies with strong global distribution and localized support systems tend to perform better. Although price competition exists, especially in cost-sensitive regions, value-based differentiation often outweighs pure price considerations. Providers increasingly prefer solutions that offer long-term reliability, total lifecycle support, and lower overall cost of care.

Regional Outlook

By region, North America held the largest market share in the terms of revenue in 2023 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to its advanced technology infrastructure, strong demand and availability of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine, and availability of well-developed healthcare facilities.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid industrialization. A surge in the geriatric population, increase in the prevalence of cardiac diseases, and increase in healthcare expenditure are expected to lead the growth of the market. Significant investments in healthcare infrastructure, especially in developing regions, are leading to the establishment of advanced critical care units equipped with extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines, primarily serving adult patients.

Key Players

Medtronic PLC

Sorin Group

Terumo Corporation

MAQUET Holding

Nipro Medical Corporation

Microport Scientific Corporation

Medos Medizintechnik AG

Getinge AB

Livanova PLC

Fresnius Medical Care

Recent Developments

In October 2021, Getinge launched the Rotaflow II extracorporeal life support system. The system, together with the Permanent Life Support (PLS) Set, offers up to 14 days of cardiopulmonary support in a compact, portable, safe, and reliable manner.

In summary, competition in the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is intense and defined by technological innovation, comprehensive service models, strong distribution networks, and proven clinical performance.

How Do Government Policies and Regulations Impact Regional Market Growth?

Government policies and regulatory frameworks play an important role in shaping the growth of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market across different regions. Clear regulatory pathways, favorable reimbursement policies, and government healthcare investment significantly influence both market penetration and adoption rates. In North America, government support through streamlined regulatory approvals and reimbursement schemes encourages adoption of advanced critical care equipment like extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine machines. In Europe, regulatory oversight is governed by the European Medical Device Regulation, which sets strict quality and safety standards for medical devices. In Asia-Pacific, policy initiatives around healthcare modernization and insurance coverage are expanding access to advanced therapies.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

