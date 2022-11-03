Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market to Reach US$ 0.5 Bn by 2027, TMR Study

Increase in the global geriatric population bolsters demand within the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market

Surge in the incidence of birth defects trigger increased demand within the market

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Products in the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market are used to provide extracorporeal life support. These products are used by medical professionals to treat individuals whose lungs and heart are rendered incapable of providing adequate amount of perfusion to maintain life signs. These medical devices are also used for the treatment of various respiratory issues in newborns. As per a recent research report, the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Advancements in technology have enabled manufacturers in the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market to create new generation of products that are more reliable and precise. Over the COVID-19 pandemic, various governments have started taking initiatives to incorporate the use of products in the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market for the treatment of infected individuals. Apart from this, increase in the rate of hospitalization to treat respiratory illnesses is also fostering growth within the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market.

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market – Key Findings of the Report

Growing Demand for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine : Owing to multiple factors, including the rising geriatric population across the globe, as well as increase in the instances of respiratory and cardiac illnesses is boosting the demand within the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market. Increase in the respiratory and cardiac diseases is triggered by shifting customer lifestyles, increasingly unhealthy eating habits, and rising consumption of tobacco products. Apart from respiratory and cardiac disorders, products in the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market are also used in various medical conditions amongst infants, such as persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, as well as meconium aspiration syndrome.

: Owing to multiple factors, including the rising geriatric population across the globe, as well as increase in the instances of respiratory and cardiac illnesses is boosting the demand within the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market. Increase in the respiratory and cardiac diseases is triggered by shifting customer lifestyles, increasingly unhealthy eating habits, and rising consumption of tobacco products. Apart from respiratory and cardiac disorders, products in the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market are also used in various medical conditions amongst infants, such as persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, as well as meconium aspiration syndrome. Rise in Incidence of Birth Defects : Growth in the number of cases of birth defect are leading to an increased demand within the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market. In neonates, the mortality rate caused by respiratory health issues is almost 33%. Furthermore, growing incidence of respiratory distress syndrome, as well as congenital diaphragmatic hernia in neonates is also driving demand within the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market.

: Growth in the number of cases of birth defect are leading to an increased demand within the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market. In neonates, the mortality rate caused by respiratory health issues is almost 33%. Furthermore, growing incidence of respiratory distress syndrome, as well as congenital diaphragmatic hernia in neonates is also driving demand within the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market. Increasing Elderly Population: Increase in the number of geriatric individuals is boosting demand within the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market. As a human being ages, their immune system weakens over time. This creates a very high risk of contracting infections and diseases amongst the elderly. Furthermore, increase in the number of geriatric individuals suffering from chronic health conditions is also anticipated to boost demand within the market.

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market – Growth Drivers

Increase in prevalence, as well as incidence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases boosts demand within the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market

Increasing adoption of technologically superior products fuels market growth

Growth in the number of geriatric individuals across the world who are more susceptible to chronic ailments fuels demand in the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market – Key Players

Some of the leading companies operating within the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market include Medtronic PLC, LivaNova PLC, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, OriGen Biomedical, Hemovent GmbH, Terumo Corporation, Getinge AB, Nipro Corporation, Xenios AG, and Eurosets. The competitive landscape of the global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine market is heavily fragmented in nature, with the presence of a large number of local, as well as multi-national players.

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market: Segmentation

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market, by Component Type

Pumps

Roller Pumps

Centrifugal Pumps

Oxygenators

Heat Exchangers

Saturation Monitors

Others

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market, by Application

Respiratory

Cardiology

Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market, by Modality

Venoarterial

Venovenous

Arteriovenous

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

