Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market: Driving factors, industry challenges, segmentation, key vendor analysis, leading countries, and market size and forecast 2023-2027 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

In-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions

Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021

Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth

Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis

Download a Sample Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines Market 2023-2027

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market size & segmentation analysis

The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.05% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 243.6 million. The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market is segmented based on modality, product, and geography.

Based on modality, the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market is segmented into eno-venous, arterio-venous, and veno-arterial.

Based on product, the market is segmented into ECMO machines and software.

Based on geography, the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World.

For insights on the market contribution of each segment, Buy the report!

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market: Country-Level Analysis

The countries covered in the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market report are the US and Canada (North America); the UK, Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe (Europe); China and India (Asia); and UAE and South Africa (Rest of World).

North America will account for 37% of the market growth during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The growth in North America can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, the increasing number of lung and heart transplant procedures, and the rising adoption of technologically advanced medical devices.

will account for of the market growth during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The growth in can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, the increasing number of lung and heart transplant procedures, and the rising adoption of technologically advanced medical devices. COPD is one of the most common chronic respiratory diseases that affect a majority of the population in North America . The prevalence of COPD in the US has increased over the years. It affects both younger and older people. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COPD was among the leading cause of deaths in the US in 2022. The incidence of this disease has increased significantly over the years in the country. The growing prevalence of COPD has increased the demand for more effective treatment options, which is fueling the growth of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market in North America .

The geographic landscape of the report also provides market-impacting factors and changes that impact current and future trends. For detailed information, Request a sample!

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market: Dynamics & Insights

Technavio's research report on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.

The increasing incidence of respiratory and heart failure is notably driving market growth. The prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases such as COPD, ARDS, and pulmonary embolism is increasing across the world. These diseases affect all age groups and are caused by factors such as respiratory infections, smoking, and air pollution. Similarly, the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is increasing significantly across the globe. Ischemic heart disease, coronary artery disease, and myocardial infarctions are major heart diseases that affect most people across the world. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines are mainly used as one of the major therapy options by healthcare professionals to treat patients with respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. Thus, the increasing prevalence of CVDs and respiratory diseases is expected to drive the growth of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market during the forecast period.

However, the high costs associated with cardiac and respiratory procedures is a major challenge impeding the market. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation is the gold standard for the treatment of various cardiovascular diseases, including hypothermic cardiocirculatory arrest. It is majorly performed in hospitals, clinics, and ASCs by skilled professionals, which makes the procedure expensive. Also, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines are technologically advanced and highly complex in nature. These machines require high initial investment and need regular maintenance of machines and their accessories. All these factors make the cost of the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation procedure highly expensive, which is hindering the market growth.

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market: Competitive Landscape and Vendor Analysis

Technavio's report includes the adoption lifecycle of the market, covering from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Some of the major players operating in the extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market are Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed Inc., Braile Biomedica, Chalice Medical Ltd., CytoSorbents Europe GmbH, Eurosets Srl, Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Getinge AB, LivaNova Plc, MC3 Cardiopulmonary, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Nipro Corp., OriGen Biomedical Inc., and Palex Medical SA among others. For insights on the vendor offerings, Download a PDF sample!

Related Reports:

The enteral feeding devices market size is expected to increase by USD 1.22 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2%. The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and preterm birth is notably driving the enteral feeding devices market growth, although factors such as frequent product recalls may impede the market growth.

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2%. The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and preterm birth is notably driving the enteral feeding devices market growth, although factors such as frequent product recalls may impede the market growth. The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market size is expected to increase to USD 5.42 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and related risk factors is notably driving the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market growth, although factors such as the shortage of skilled professionals may impede the market growth.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.05% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 243.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed Inc., Braile Biomedica, Chalice Medical Ltd., CytoSorbents Europe GmbH, Eurosets Srl, Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Getinge AB, LivaNova Plc, MC3 Cardiopulmonary, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Nipro Corp., OriGen Biomedical Inc., Palex Medical SA, Sechrist Industries Inc., Senko Medical Industry Co. Ltd., Spectrum Medical Ltd., Terumo Corp., and Xenios AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Modality



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Modality Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Modality Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Modality

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Modality - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Modality - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Modality

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Modality



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Modality

6.3 Veno-venous and arterio-venous - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Veno-venous and arterio-venous - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Veno-venous and arterio-venous - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Veno-venous and arterio-venous - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Veno-venous and arterio-venous - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Veno-arterial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Veno-arterial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Veno-arterial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Veno-arterial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Veno-arterial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Modality

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Modality ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 ECMO machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on ECMO machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on ECMO machines - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on ECMO machines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on ECMO machines - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Softwares - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Softwares - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Softwares - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Softwares - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Softwares - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 97: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 98: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 99: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 100: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 101: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 102: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 103: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 104: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 105: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 107: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

12.4 Braile Biomedica

Exhibit 109: Braile Biomedica - Overview



Exhibit 110: Braile Biomedica - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Braile Biomedica - Key offerings

12.5 Chalice Medical Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Chalice Medical Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Chalice Medical Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Chalice Medical Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Eurosets Srl

Exhibit 115: Eurosets Srl - Overview



Exhibit 116: Eurosets Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Eurosets Srl - Key offerings

12.7 Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 118: Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 119: Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 121: Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

12.8 Getinge AB

Exhibit 123: Getinge AB - Overview



Exhibit 124: Getinge AB - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Getinge AB - Key news



Exhibit 126: Getinge AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Getinge AB - Segment focus

12.9 LivaNova Plc

Exhibit 128: LivaNova Plc - Overview



Exhibit 129: LivaNova Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 130: LivaNova Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: LivaNova Plc - Segment focus

12.10 MC3 Cardiopulmonary

Exhibit 132: MC3 Cardiopulmonary - Overview



Exhibit 133: MC3 Cardiopulmonary - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: MC3 Cardiopulmonary - Key offerings

12.11 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 135: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 136: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 138: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

12.12 MicroPort Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 140: MicroPort Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 141: MicroPort Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: MicroPort Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: MicroPort Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Nipro Corp.

Exhibit 144: Nipro Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Nipro Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Nipro Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Nipro Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 OriGen Biomedical Inc.

Exhibit 148: OriGen Biomedical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: OriGen Biomedical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: OriGen Biomedical Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Sechrist Industries Inc.

Exhibit 151: Sechrist Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Sechrist Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Sechrist Industries Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Terumo Corp.

Exhibit 154: Terumo Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Terumo Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Terumo Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 157: Terumo Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Terumo Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Xenios AG

Exhibit 159: Xenios AG - Overview



Exhibit 160: Xenios AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Xenios AG - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 165: Research methodology



Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 167: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio