Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines Market size to grow by 640.24 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 10.05 between 2022 - 2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machines market is expected to grow by USD 243.6 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 10.05% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines Market 2023-2027

Drivers - The increasing incidence of respiratory and heart failure is a key driver, with ECMO machines serving as life-support for chronic cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

The increasing incidence of respiratory and heart failure is a key driver, with ECMO machines serving as life-support for chronic cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. Trends - Veno-venous segment dominance is a notable trend, driven by the rise in chronic respiratory diseases, respiratory failures, and technological advances in ECMO machines.

Veno-venous segment dominance is a notable trend, driven by the rise in chronic respiratory diseases, respiratory failures, and technological advances in ECMO machines. Challenges - High costs associated with cardiac and respiratory procedures

High costs associated with cardiac and respiratory procedures Segmentation - The report offers extensive research analysis on the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines Market, with a categorization based on modality , including veno-venous, arterio-venous, and veno-arterial . It further segments the market by Product , encompassing ECMO machines and Softwares . Additionally, the report provides geographical segmentation, covering North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW) .

The report offers extensive research analysis on the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines Market, with a categorization based on , including . It further segments the market by , encompassing . Additionally, the report provides geographical segmentation, covering . Region- North America contributes significantly, with 37% estimated growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases

Information Services Market Insights -

Companies : 15+, Including Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed Inc., Braile Biomedica, Chalice Medical Ltd., CytoSorbents Europe GmbH, Eurosets Srl, Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Getinge AB, LivaNova Plc, MC3 Cardiopulmonary, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Nipro Corp., OriGen Biomedical Inc., Palex Medical SA, Sechrist Industries Inc., Senko Medical Industry Co. Ltd., Spectrum Medical Ltd., Terumo Corp., and Xenios AG, among others

: 15+, Including Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed Inc., Braile Biomedica, Chalice Medical Ltd., CytoSorbents Europe GmbH, Eurosets Srl, Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Getinge AB, LivaNova Plc, MC3 Cardiopulmonary, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Nipro Corp., OriGen Biomedical Inc., Palex Medical SA, Sechrist Industries Inc., Senko Medical Industry Co. Ltd., Spectrum Medical Ltd., Terumo Corp., and Xenios AG, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies Segments: modality (veno-venous, arterio-venous, and veno-arterial), product (ECMO machines and software), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

To understand more about the information services market, request a Free sample report

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines Market - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies including Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed Inc., Braile Biomedica, Chalice Medical Ltd., CytoSorbents Europe GmbH, Eurosets Srl, Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Getinge AB, LivaNova Plc, MC3 Cardiopulmonary, Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Nipro Corp., OriGen Biomedical Inc., Palex Medical SA, Sechrist Industries Inc., Senko Medical Industry Co. Ltd., Spectrum Medical Ltd., Terumo Corp., and Xenios AG

Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The rising number of new product launches is a key factor driving market growth. This growth is particularly influenced by Veno-Venous ECMO and Veno-Arterial ECMO devices, crucial in providing cardiopulmonary support for respiratory failures and cardiac failures. Enhanced oxygenators, centrifugal pumps, and portable ECMO devices have amplified critical care capabilities, catering to diverse healthcare providers, including those specializing in pediatric ECMO and neonatal ECMO within the realm of critical care medicine.

Major Trend

Technological advances are a major trend in the market. This trend encompasses innovations in ECMO technology, integrating biocompatible materials and Artificial Intelligence in ECMO management. Hospital acquisitions, global market trends, and the integration of ECMO in COVID-19 treatment further accentuate this shift, fostering clinical trials and specialized ECMO training programs that address evolving healthcare economics while advancing critical care capabilities.

Significant Challenge

High costs associated with cardiac and respiratory procedures are significant challenges restricting market growth. Balancing research and development in ECMO, ensuring patient safety and quality control and navigating stringent medical device regulations present challenges. Challenges also encompass supply chain management, market analysis, and aligning reimbursement policies with the high costs involved in surgical procedures. Integrating remote monitoring in ECMO stands as a crucial yet complex challenge demanding attention for sustainable market growth.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a free sample report!

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines Market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machines Market companies

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The Global Base Editing Market size is forecast to increase by USD 307.66 million, at a CAGR of 15.1% between 2023 and 2028.

The Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Market size is forecast to increase by USD 145.05 million, at a CAGR of 5.49% between 2023 and 2028.

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio