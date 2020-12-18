Extracorporeal Shockwave Device Global Market Insights (2020 to 2025) - Analysis and Forecasts
Dec 18, 2020, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Extracorporeal Shockwave Device Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes the global market size of Extracorporeal Shockwave Device from 2015 to 2019 and its CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2025 and its CAGR from 2020 to 2025.
For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2015 to 2025.
This report covers the following regions:
- North America
- South America
- Asia & Pacific
- Europe
- MEA
The key countries for each region are also included such as the United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Extracorporeal Shockwave Device as well as some small players.
The information for each competitor includes:
- Company Profile
- Main Business Information
- SWOT Analysis
- Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
- Market Share
Applications Segment:
- Lithotripsy
- Orthopedic
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
3.1 Research Scope
3.2 Research Sources
3.2.1 Data Sources
3.2.2 Assumptions
3.3 Research Method
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End-users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Extracorporeal Shockwave Device Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End-users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Extracorporeal Shockwave Device by Region
8.2 Import of Extracorporeal Shockwave Device by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Extracorporeal Shockwave Device Market in North America (2015-2025)
9.1 Extracorporeal Shockwave Device Market Size
9.2 Extracorporeal Shockwave Device Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 US
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Extracorporeal Shockwave Device Market in South America (2015-2025)
10.1 Extracorporeal Shockwave Device Market Size
10.2 Extracorporeal Shockwave Device Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Extracorporeal Shockwave Device Market in Asia & Pacific (2015-2025)
11.1 Extracorporeal Shockwave Device Market Size
11.2 Extracorporeal Shockwave Device Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 ASEAN
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Extracorporeal Shockwave Device Market in Europe (2015-2025)
12.1 Extracorporeal Shockwave Device Market Size
12.2 Extracorporeal Shockwave Device Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 UK
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Extracorporeal Shockwave Device Market in MEA (2015-2025)
13.1 Extracorporeal Shockwave Device Market Size
13.2 Extracorporeal Shockwave Device Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 GCC
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary for Global Extracorporeal Shockwave Device Market (2015-2020)
14.1 Extracorporeal Shockwave Device Market Size
14.2 Extracorporeal Shockwave Device Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Extracorporeal Shockwave Device Market Forecast (2020-2025)
15.1 Extracorporeal Shockwave Device Market Size Forecast
15.2 Extracorporeal Shockwave Device Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Dornier Medtech
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Extracorporeal Shockwave Device Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Dornier Medtech
16.1.4 Dornier Medtech extra corporeal Shockwave Device sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
16.2 Storz Medical AG
16.3 Electro Medical Systems (Ems) S.A.
16.4 Cellsonic Medical
16.5 Sanuwave Health
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xazcfg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets