Extract Labs Announces Launch of Organic, cGMP, Vegan Gummy Manufacturing for Wellness and Supplement Brands

BOULDER, Colo., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Extract Labs, a trailblazer in the CBD industry, is thrilled to unveil its latest innovation: a state-of-the-art, in-house gummy manufacturing service. This new offering is designed to cater to wellness and supplement brands looking to expand their product lines with high-quality, customizable gummies containing cannabinoids, functional ingredients, and more. With a commitment to excellence and sustainability, Extract Labs proudly offers products that are not only Organic and cGMP compliant but also vegan-friendly.

Understanding the growing consumer demand for clean, ethical, and effective wellness products, Extract Labs' gummy manufacturing capabilities are set to redefine industry standards. The company utilizes tapioca syrup instead of the commonly used corn syrup, alongside certified organic flavors and coloring, ensuring a pure, guilt-free indulgence for the end consumer.

"Our mission at Extract Labs has always been to bring the purest, most innovative products to the market," said Craig Henderson, CEO of Extract Labs. "With the launch of our gummy manufacturing services, we're excited to partner with other brands to help them create products that not only meet but exceed consumer expectations for quality and efficacy."

Extract Labs' facility is equipped with the latest technology to ensure that all products meet the highest standards of quality and safety. The company's expertise in cannabinoid extraction and formulation allows for a wide range of custom manufacturing options, from CBD to novel ingredients like supplements, kava and mushrooms, tailored to the specific needs of wellness and supplement companies.

Brands looking to take advantage of Extract Labs' cutting-edge gummy manufacturing services are encouraged to reach out to explore how they can bring their product visions to life. With a focus on partnership and innovation, Extract Labs is poised to become the go-to manufacturer for companies aiming to make a significant impact in the wellness and supplements market.

For more information on Extract Labs' gummy manufacturing services or to inquire about partnership opportunities, please contact:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 303-927-6130

SOURCE Extract Labs