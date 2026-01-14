Extract Labs Introduces Sojourn THC Seltzers, Expanding into the Functional Cannabis Beverage Space

New Naturally Derived THC Seltzers Offer a Low Calorie, Precisely Dosed Alternative for Relaxation and Social Occasions

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Extract Labs , a veteran-owned cannabinoid brand known for clean, thoughtfully made products, is introducing Sojourn THC Seltzers, a new line of hemp-derived THC plus CBD drinks designed for easy, intentional enjoyment. The launch marks a fresh take on cannabis consumption, offering a familiar, refreshing option for consumers looking to unwind without alcohol.

Sojourn THC Seltzers are made with full spectrum, hemp-derived Delta-9 THC and crafted for consistent, approachable dosing. Each 12-ounce can contains 10 milligrams each of THC and CBD and is sold in four-packs, making it easy to enjoy at home, at a gathering, or on vacation. The debut flavor, Strawberry Lemonade, delivers a lightly sweet, citrus-forward taste meant to feel more like a treat than a supplement.

"People want alternatives that still feel social and enjoyable, not overly complicated or intimidating," said Craig Henderson, founder and CEO of Extract Labs. "Sojourn was created as a naturally derived, plant-based beverage option for people looking for an alcohol-free drink that still feels approachable and social."

Made with purified water, fresh lemon juice, pure cane sugar and natural flavors, Sojourn THC Seltzers are low calorie and produced in cGMP-compliant facilities. The drink format has a low bioavailability, meaning the cannabinoid will enter the bloodstream at a slower rate with longer-lasting effects, encouraging consumers to sip mindfully.

Designed to promote relaxation, relieve stress, elevate mood, and support overall wellness, Sojourn THC Seltzers fit seamlessly into modern routines, especially for those exploring alcohol-free or "California sober" lifestyles.

Sojourn THC Seltzers are available in four-packs with a retail price of $34.99, and can be purchased at extractlabs.com/product/sojourn-thc-seltzer-strawberry-lemonade/ . To learn more about Extract Labs and shop the full product lineup, visit extractlabs.com .

ABOUT EXTRACT LABS:

Extract Labs is one of the nation's leading clean cannabinoid wellness companies, founded by CEO and decorated Army veteran Craig Henderson in 2016. From a humble garage setup in Arvada, Colorado, the company has since grown into a 22,000 sq. ft. cGMP-certified facility in Lafayette, Colorado. Extract Labs is dedicated to making high-quality, affordable wellness products and offers a wide range of solutions, including creams, gummies, pet chews, tinctures, vapes, isolates, and a rapidly expanding kava line.

The company is certified cGMP, Leaping Bunny, USDA Organic, and cruelty-free, ensuring purity, transparency, and potency across its product portfolio.

With an ongoing focus on innovation and inclusivity, Extract Labs remains the only cannabinoid company to offer 60% off all products to veterans, active military, first responders, healthcare workers, teachers, and individuals with disabilities or low income.

