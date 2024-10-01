Extract Labs Launches New USDA-Certified Organic CBD Edibles Designed for Daily Support and Stress Relief

CBD Company to Extend Certified Organic Manufacturing Services to Partnering Wellness Brands for the First Time

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Extract Labs , a veteran-owned CBD company committed to creating high-quality, natural CBD products has announced the launch of two new offerings, its Organic CBD Gummies Full Spectrum and its Organic CBD Gummies THC Free - the company's first edibles that are USDA-Certified Organic. The new gummies are intended for daily support and are designed to improve overall wellness and reduce stress.

This new achievement highlights the brand's commitment to producing clean, healthy products that are beneficial for the mind and body. Partnering wellness brands that utilize Extract Labs' in-house gummy manufacturing service will also have access to these advancements and be given the option to expand product lines to include USDA-Certified Organic CBD edibles. With other certifications under the company's belt including NASC certified products and a cGMP certified facility, Extract Labs remains a leader in organic and ethical product development in the CBD space.

"Creating high-quality products that allow you to reap the benefits of CBD in a clean, natural way has been a top priority for us since the beginning," said Craig Henderson, CEO of Extract Labs. "At Extract Labs we value transparency in our creation and formulation processes and hold ourselves to the highest standard when it comes to all-natural ingredients and production."

The new offerings are designed for daily use to help relieve stress, elevate mood, soothe tension and improve overall wellness. Created to have longer-lasting effects, the 50mg gummies are an ideal addition to your daily routine, with each bottle containing 30 gummies for regular and consistent use. In addition to being USDA-Certified Organic, the edibles are gluten free and made with a vegan formula. Ingredients include sugar, tapioca syrup, fractionated coconut oil, beet root juice and organic flavoring.

Both the THC free and full spectrum options are available in the tropical punch flavor and are retailing for $54.99. The new products can be purchased online alongside Extract Labs' wide variety of other non-edible USDA-Certified Organic options, all can be found at https://www.extractlabs.com/organic-products/.

To learn more about Extract Labs and their products, visit extractlabs.com .

ABOUT EXTRACT LABS:

Extract Labs is one of the nation's leading clean CBD companies founded by CEO and decorated army veteran Craig Henderson in 2016. From a humble garage setup in Arvada, Colorado, the company has since grown into a 22,000 sq ft facility in Lafayette, Colorado. Extract Labs is dedicated to making high-quality, affordable CBD products, and offers a range of items including creams, gummies, pet treats, tinctures, vapes, and isolates. They are certified cGMP, Kosher, Leaping Bunny, USDA Organic and cruelty-free, ensuring purity and potency. With an ongoing focus on innovation, Extract Labs brings premium CBD products that are accessible to all, especially since they are the only organization in the cannabinoid industry that offers 60% off all products to veterans, active military, first responders, healthcare workers, teachers, and those with a disability or low-income.

