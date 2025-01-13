ExtraordinAri Gems Unveils Stunning New Additions: The Bongo Antelope Ring and Floral Hoops

The Bongo Antelope Ring is a masterpiece inspired by the grace and rarity of the African Bongo antelope. Featuring intricate detailing and vibrant diamonds, this one-of-a-kind ring encapsulates the essence of nature's beauty while showcasing ExtraordinAri Gems' dedication to artistry. "This ring tells a story of elegance and strength," says founder Ari Thomas, a GIA-graduate gemologist. "It's perfect for collectors who want a meaningful, show-stopping piece." View the Bongo Antelope Ring here.

Complementing the collection are the Floral Hoops, a breathtaking pair of earrings crafted with over 180 individual pieces of 18k yellow gold and platinum hand-milled wire. These hoops are adorned with radiant yellow diamonds, carefully set to enhance their intricate floral-inspired design. Perfect for both everyday elegance and special occasions, the Floral Hoops are a testament to ExtraordinAri Gems' commitment to exceptional craftsmanship and detail.

"The Floral Hoops symbolize timeless beauty and precision," says Thomas. "Their intricate structure and glowing yellow diamonds make them a standout piece for anyone seeking luxury and artistry in their jewelry." See more of the Floral Hoops here.

Both designs reflect ExtraordinAri Gems' hallmark of traditional craftsmanship and innovative artistry. Each piece is meticulously handcrafted by master craftsman Americo Izzo, using ethically sourced materials to ensure exceptional quality and individuality.

Based in Buckhead, Atlanta, and Manhattan, ExtraordinAri Gems offers a boutique experience tailored to clients who seek unique, one-of-a-kind jewelry. The brand's direct-to-client model ensures competitive pricing without compromising on quality.

Clients have already praised the brand for its ability to create meaningful designs. One recent client shared, "I was overjoyed when my partner proposed with the most beautiful engagement ring, designed and created by ExtraordinAri Gems! The ring is absolutely stunning and captures our love story perfectly."

Discover the Bongo Antelope Ring, Floral Hoops, and more at extraordinarigems.com or follow @Extraordinarigems on Instagram for the latest updates.

Contact:

ExtraordinAri Gems

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (470) 649-2797

SOURCE ExtraordinAri Gems