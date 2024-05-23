Extraordinary 80+ Acre Paradise Island, Boca Grande, FL, Hits Market After 70-Years: A Once-in-a-Lifetime Opportunity for Discerning Buyers

Untouched by man and limited only by the imagination, this perfectly located island of approximately 30 acres, with an additional 50 deeded submerged acres in Boca Grande, FL, boasts unparalleled privacy, protection, and luxury. Allowing for extensive customization and development possibilities, making it the perfect setting for those seeking a lavish lifestyle tailored to their preferences.

And for those who wish to take exclusivity and imagination to another level, envision the two 2024 fully amphibious vehicles included in the island sale, ready for driving on the road and seamlessly transitioning to boat mode www.wheelsinwater.com.

Located directly west of the Boca Grande causeway, the island rests within close proximity to the world-famous Boca Grande, FL. The area, known as the 'Tarpon Capital of the World' for sport fishing, attracts vacationers such as Katharine Hepburn, Tom Brokaw, Harrison Ford, Tucker Carlson, and Nick Saban. Boca Dream Island combines secluded grandeur with accessibility, providing a unique balance between tranquility and convenience.

With a buildable home area of up to 40,000 square feet, owners have the opportunity to design a single-family home that epitomizes luxury and exclusivity. In addition, the zoning and size of the island accommodate various accessory structures up to 130,000 square feet, such as a marina, docks, houseboats, tennis courts, and a helicopter pad, to complement the main residence. The island is also within a few short miles of the Coral Creek private airport and with the (2) 2024 H2O Panther XL Amphibious Cars included with the purchase, will allow the ultimate ease in coming to and from your dream residence.

Boca Dream Island presents a very rare opportunity to purchase a massive property with Gulf protection while still being within convenient distance of all that Boca Grande has to offer. Based on the pricing of comparable waterfront property in the area, we expect the property to trade around $1 million per acre for the uplands,' says Edward Liss, the listing agent with Triton Realty Group. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity offers the chance to own a remarkable property with significant potential for appreciation and personal enjoyment.

For individuals seeking to construct their ultimate private residence, Boca Dream Island is the perfect canvas to create a lavish oasis that reflects their unique tastes and desires. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to own a piece of secluded grandeur within reach.

For more information about Boca Dream Island or to schedule a private viewing, please contact Edward Liss at Triton Realty Group via email at [email protected]

SOURCE Triton Realty Group, LLC