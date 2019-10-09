Extraordinary and Rare Collection of 60 Prints Over 60 Years From Cape Dorset

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate 60 years of Cape Dorset printmaking, Feheley Fine Arts is pleased to present 60/60: an unbelievable collection of prints, one from each year since the studios' inception. The graphics chosen acknowledge the many artists who passed through the studios over six decades, highlighting their innovations in style, technique, scale, printmaking type, and subject matter. A preview of the 2019 Cape Dorset Annual Print Collection will also be on display.

Organized by decade, the exhibition tells the unique story of Cape Dorset printmaking since 1959, and its trajectory of experimentation that led to the production of remarkable print collections year after year. From the famously falsely advertised "sealskin stencil" print, to the iconic stonecut and all that came after: etching, engraving, lithography, and more—six decades of printmaking history is represented through continuous creativity and changing techniques.

"The longevity of the Kinngait Studios has been based in the combined talents of both the artists and the extraordinary printers who, for 60 years, have collaborated to make emblematic works," says Patricia Feheley, Director of Feheley Fine Arts. "As interests have changed, so have prints; though the level of excellence, extraordinary imagery, and quality of printing have remained consistent throughout 60 years."

Artists represented in 60/60 include Kenojuak Ashevak, Kananginak Pootoogook, Parr, Pudlo Pudlat, Lucy Qinnuayuak, Sheojuk Etidlooie, Arnaqu Ashevak, Ningiukulu Teevee, Papiara Tukiki, Annie Pootoogook, Tim Pitsiulak, Ooloosie Saila, and many, many more.

Opening Reception: Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM

Show runs from Saturday, October 12 to November 12, 2019.

