Extraordinary Nurses at DaVita Kidney Care Honored with DAISY Awards

DENVER, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Kidney Care today announced that 60 of its nephrology nurses were honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses® during National Nurses Week. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate care that nurses provide to patients and families every day.

"By recognizing these nurses who received DAISY awards, we are celebrating their profound compassion and motivation to positively impact the lives of our patients and help them be successful on their unique care journeys," said Mandy Tilton, DNP, MSN, MBA, RN, CNN, chief nursing officer for DaVita Kidney Care.

In accordance with the DAISY Foundation's mission, the recipients were nominated by fellow employees (teammates) for the exceptional care they deliver to every patient encountered. For their commitment to respecting, encouraging and empathizing with each patient's kidney care journey, honorees received a personalized "Extraordinary Nurse" certificate, a DAISY Award pin and a hand-carved sculpture called "A Healer's Touch."

The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

"When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night," said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, president and co-founder of The DAISY Foundation. "Yet, these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human, extraordinary, compassionate work they do. The kind of work the nurses at DaVita are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award."

To learn more about the DaVita nurses who received this honor, visit DaVita.com/Newsroom.



About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage kidney disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of March 31, 2021, DaVita served 202,600 patients at 2,827 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 323 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

