Extraordinary Real Estate Experiences Coming To Groton With Opening Of New CENTURY 21 Shutters & Sails Office

GROTON, Conn., Nov. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Broker/Owner Laurie Finan, CENTURY 21 Shutters & Sails, and managing broker Mary Nasi, IMT Realty Group, announced that they have merged and are holding a grand opening today of a new, full service real estate office at 333 Long Hill Road in Groton to better serve its clientele and growing organization. The general public, those interested in becoming real estate agents, and other industry professionals are invited to the new CENTURY 21 Shutters & Sails office to connect with the relentless sales professionals to discuss their real estate needs and learn how the CENTURY 21® brand is transforming the industry from strictly transactional to experiential. Both Finan and Nasi look forward to delivering extraordinary experiences to homebuyers, sellers and renters throughout the Groton/New London region.

"The decision to affiliate with CENTURY 21 Shutters & Sails was upon meeting Broker and Owner Laurie Finan and discovering that the culture she created is strikingly similar to mine at IMT," explained Nasi. "I look forward to leveraging the 121% mindset and the CENTURY 21 brand's learning platform, brand relevance and tech tools to expand the footprint of both CENTURY 21 Shutters & Sails and our property management services in the Groton and New London areas."

"This is an exciting time for us," added Finan. "We're proud of the ongoing impact we're having on people's lives and the great many memorable moments we create out of our Southeastern CT offices, and now we look forward to accomplishing the same with Mary and her team."

CENTURY 21 Shutters & Sails is set to commemorate the grand opening from 4-6 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m., followed by guest speakers. Stop by to help us celebrate and enjoy music, refreshments, hors d'oeuvres, office tours and home buyer and seller discussions.

About CENTURY 21 Shutters & Sails

CENTURY 21 Shutters & Sails, a valued CENTURY 21 company since 2017, provides seamless access to the "quality of life" that the communities they serve have to offer. Our clients receive the exposure, knowledge and expertise that they would expect from a large brokerage, as well as the client focus only available from a boutique agency. Their service area reaches from Watch Hill, RI to New Haven, CT with offices in Groton, Mystic, Niantic and New Haven, CT as well as Fishers Island NY.

CENTURY 21 Shutters & Sails is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of CENTURY 21 Real Estate , franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21 brand, comprised of approximately 10,000 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 82 countries and territories worldwide with more than 131,000 independent sales professionals.



