Extraordinary Wedding and Events Venue Now Open at Transformed Historic Police Headquarters in San Diego's Seaport Village

Wedgewood Weddings at The Headquarters offers flexible spaces and high-end amenities designed for meetings, conferences, galas, and social gatherings of all sizes.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedgewood Weddings & Events , the nation's premiere full-service wedding and event management company, debuts its newest luxury venue, Wedgewood Weddings at The Headquarters , located at the iconic Seaport Village in San Diego. Originally built in 1939 as the city's police headquarters, this 15,000 square-foot venue honors much of its rich design heritage, showcasing art deco elegance with modern sophistication. The space features a dramatic cocktail lounge with a speakeasy ambiance, two unique and stylish get ready suites, elegant ceremony and reception spaces, and more, all set along the picturesque backdrop of San Diego's waterfront. This time-honored venue is positioned to attract guests from San Diego County and beyond, seeking an incredible setting where history seamlessly meets modern design.

The Headquarters Gilded Hall

"The Headquarters is an icon, and we approached it with the respect it deserves," said Bill Zaruka, CEO of Wedgewood Weddings & Events. "By honoring its history and refining its spaces, we're giving San Diego couples and event planners an exceptional venue that feels both timeless and newly inspired."

The venue serves as Wedgewood Weddings' sixth location in San Diego County. Designed with both weddings and corporate events in mind, Wedgewood Weddings at The Headquarters boasts two distinct and luxurious VIP suites, The Rose Room and The Vault, that feature dramatic wallpaper and glamorous art deco furnishings, perfect for capturing pre-event moments. The Velvet Lounge, the venue's plush and luxurious cocktail lounge space, features a dynamic circular bar showcasing jewel-toned tilework and gold accents, complemented by luxe velvet seating and ambient lighting, for an intimate speakeasy atmosphere. The Gilded Hall, the venue's primary space, can accommodate a 280-person seated capacity and showcases industrial-chic cement walls, dramatic exposed wooden beam ceilings, and dramatic statement chandeliers.

With a portfolio of 75+ venues nationwide, Wedgewood Weddings serves today's couples and event professionals with an all-inclusive model that streamlines planning, saves time and money, reduces stress, and delivers a spectacular celebration from start to finish.

Wedgewood Weddings at The Headquarters is ideally located minutes from the San Diego Convention Center and San Diego International Airport, and surrounded by world-class dining, hotels, shopping, and entertainment. For more information about the venue or to schedule a tour, visit WedgewoodWeddings.com/TheHeadquarters .

About Wedgewood Weddings & Events

Wedgewood Weddings & Events creates exceptional celebrations at more than 75 stunning venues across the country. We make planning effortless with all-inclusive, fully customizable packages that save time, save money, and reduce stress—without compromising on style or experience. Backed by a passionate team of event experts, we bring your vision to life with flawless execution and memorable moments. Explore our venues and start planning today at WedgewoodWeddings.com .

