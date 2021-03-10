'Extreme Actor' Tony Babcock Gets His Broadway (On Demand) Debut!

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Is it method or madness? Find out the extreme lengths an actor is willing to go in preparing for the next big role. Broadway On Demand's newest series, Extreme Actor, is now streaming and available for free until March 31st.

Follow actor Tony Babcock (Bunker Burger - Tribeca Film Festival, Cartoon Network's Bakugan) in this reality docu-series with heart, as he goes to the extreme while preparing for his auditions. With the help of actors Bree Wasylenko (Family Channel's The Next Step) & Jennifer Vallance (Hulu's Hardy Boys), Tony gets locked in a cell, trains as a Knight at Medieval Times, investigates the paranormal and more as he meets the real-life people behind the characters. How extreme can one actor go?

Broadway On Demand is the industry-leading livestream platform that fulfills Broadway's long-held promise of being the 'longest street in the world' with over 300,000 viewers in 82 countries. Adding Extreme Actor to its roster of 2,500 events & live productions, filmed broadway shows, concert series & original content, Broadway On Demand remains the preferred choice of top Broadway artists, producers, educators & professionals.

Stream Extreme Actor for free until March 31st on Broadway on Demand, available on the web, mobile, Apple and Android app store, AppleTV, Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV.

https://www.broadwayondemand.com/series/MVwEL4jUgqb8-extreme-actor

