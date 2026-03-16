Extreme conditions on the quay: Why Eurogate relies on noax IPCs

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Salty air, constant vibrations, heat in summer, frost in winter – the port is no place for sensitive technology. At Eurogate's container terminals, systems must function around the clock – and that's exactly what the robust industrial panel PCs from noax Technologies deliver.

More than 300 devices are in use at Eurogate – on van carriers, rail cranes, and container gantries. They run reliably, withstand vibrations and moisture, and support smooth operations in 24/7 shift work.

"Avoiding downtime saves costs immediately. We would recommend noax anytime!" says Heiko Biederbick from the Operational Technology department at Eurogate.

When technology in the port goes unnoticed – because it works

In the port, performance counts more than being flashy. "We have been relying on noax for years – and we are still convinced," explains a project manager. "The devices run. Period. We don't have to worry about them. That's exactly what we expect from industrial hardware."

And this stays true in the tough everyday life at the port: temperature fluctuations, rough weather, vibrations from container vehicles weighing a ton – the IPCs continue to work reliably. Even the salty ambient air directly at the quayside is no problem for the completely enclosed devices.

Service as you wish it would be

When support is needed, speed is of the essence: "One call – and we get immediate support. No contracts, no waiting on hold. That's become rare."

This direct communication, combined with fail-safe technology, makes noax a reliable long-term partner for Eurogate – without compromise. The fact that there is hardly any feedback from employees about the devices speaks for itself: "A port employee who doesn't complain is uncommon. But there are simply no complaints about the noax terminals."

Economical and durable – even beyond the vehicle's life cycle

Another advantage: noax PCs outlast their vehicles. When a van carrier is taken out of service, the terminal PC is simply transferred to the new vehicle. "The noax PCs are like the good old car radios – they outlive the vehicle," says a project manager. "When the van carrier is taken out of service, we simply install the PC in the next vehicle."

Reusability saves investment costs and significantly extends the service life. For Eurogate, it's clear: this robust, flexible hardware is more than just a component—it's part of the strategy for maximum availability.

Built for the port – made for extremes

noax logistics terminals have become a quiet but indispensable part of port operations. Whether on vehicles, bridges, or cranes, their reliability in continuous operation and their resistance to environmental influences make them the ideal solution for harsh logistics environments.

For more information, visit www.noax.com.

About noax Technologies AG

noax Technologies AG is one of the leading suppliers of high-quality, robust, and reliable industrial panel PCs. Low power consumption, economical use of raw materials, durability, waste avoidance, and the extensive use of recyclable materials make industrial hardware from noax an investment that is not only economical but also environmentally friendly.

The company has over 25 years of experience in the in-house development and production of completely closed systems. In addition, noax offers its customers a comprehensive range of services, from consulting and sales to service and support. noax industrial PCs are used worldwide in the harshest industrial environments by well-known companies, e.g., in the automotive, logistics, food, and chemical industries. Here, the touch panel computers specially developed for industry prove their worth every day.

SOURCE noax Technologies Corp