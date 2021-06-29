Extreme Extends Leadership Position in New Cloud-Managed Network Services Report from 650 Group

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced it is one of the fastest growing cloud-managed network service providers and is the second-ranking brand in the industry as reported in 650 Group's June 2021 Cloud-Managed Network Services Report. Extreme is significantly outpacing the market, including the market leader, and holds more market share than the third and fourth ranked vendors combined.

Key Facts

According to 650 Group, the cloud-managed network services market experienced 38% growth year-over-year from 2020 to 2021, while Extreme delivered 101% growth during that same period. Extreme was ranked as the second leading vendor in the cloud-managed network services market.



The 650 Group anticipates additional growth in the cloud-managed network services market over the next five years as vendors bring further innovation to the market such as artificial intelligence (AI), analytics, and locationing. The report shows that Wi-Fi 6 market revenues have doubled year-over-year and forecasts that the highest growth access point (AP) types in 2022 will be Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E systems. Wi-Fi 6 ensures networks can support the bandwidth demands of the rapidly increasing number of internal and external IoT devices that flood every organization today.



ExtremeCloud™ IQ is a machine learning and AI-driven cloud management platform that simplifies onboarding, configuration, monitoring, managing, troubleshooting, alerting, and reporting for network infrastructure devices. The platform is trusted to manage nearly 1.6 million network devices each day and counting. All ExtremeCloud IQ Pilot subscribers have automatic access to CoPilot, a new subscription level available within the platform that delivers explainable AI insights for IT network administrators, enabling them to more easily monitor highly distributed network environments.



ExtremeCloud IQ holds multiple industry-first designations. It is the only cloud-agnostic network management solution available on Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure; it offers public, private, or distributed cloud deployment options; and it is the only cloud platform with unlimited data retention as well as 90-day data retention.



To support compliance requirements , ExtremeCloud IQ is the only cloud network management platform that is currently ISO 27001 , ISO 27017, and ISO 27701 certified. The platform complies with Global Data Privacy Regulation ( GDPR ) and all ExtremeCloud IQ customers retain the ability to delete any of their data at any time. ExtremeCloud IQ has also attained Level 1 status in the Cloud Security Alliance ( CSA ) Security Trust Assurance and Risk (STAR) program. The platform has unmatched data sovereignty, with 17 Regional Data Centers ( RDCs ) around the world and a cloud footprint spanning 5 continents in 13 countries.

Executive Perspectives

Chris DePuy, Founder and Technology Analyst, 650 Group

"Over the past year we have seen rapid growth in the cloud-managed network services market as an expanding number of enterprises adopt cloud services. Cloud and wireless technology are critical for today's working world and are a necessity for enterprises looking to succeed in the flexible, distributed environment that exists today. This is a rapidly growing market where Extreme is punching above its weight, and we anticipate the market will continue to expand as leading vendors like Extreme further their cloud offerings."

Wes Durow, Chief Marketing Officer, Extreme Networks

"The value of cloud services for today's enterprise cannot be overstated and is reflected in the fact that cloud is the fastest growing segment of the networking industry. Extreme's strong position in this market was established through unsurpassed network automation capabilities, insights, and performance assurance. We work relentlessly so our customers can stay ahead of the curve by innovating next generation networking solutions powered by the cloud. Extreme is proud of this industry recognition and we look forward to continuing to expand our cloud offerings, which will enable us continue to earn the trust of present and future customers."

