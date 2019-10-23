Extreme Networks and Broadcom Partner to Bring Leading Solutions to Enterprise Customers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced it has selected Broadcom's leading-edge networking products to power its extensive family of access, edge, and campus networking solutions. As a Broadcom preferred provider for enterprise campus networking solutions, Extreme will give enterprise customers and partners powerful security, segmentation, resiliency, policy, telemetry, and performance advantages as they pursue cloud-driven digital transformation with the industry's most simple, secure, and intelligent campus architecture.

Key Facts:

Broadcom networking chipsets and programmable silicon can be found everywhere from client to edge to data center. Broadcom ships millions of switches into enterprise networks each year and has shipped over 100 million Wi-Fi 6 chips in mobile phones and access points around the world to date.

New Extreme hardware products, from the edge to the data center, will be built with Broadcom chips. As a member of Broadcom's early access and support program, Extreme has priority access to Broadcom testing, technology, and training. This early access enables Extreme to introduce next-generation networking solutions to the market quickly, providing its customers and partners with a definitive competitive advantage.

Extreme was first to market with Broadcom-enabled Wi-Fi 6 access points, bringing faster upload and download speeds and increased coverage to cloud-managed enterprise Wi-Fi deployments. Extreme is committed to being first to market with next-generation, 6 GHz enabled Wi-Fi solutions utilizing Broadcom chipsets.

Broadcom's Trident family of switch ICs are embedded in ExtremeSwitching™ technology, bringing the same telemetry capabilities leveraged by leading hyperscale cloud providers to the enterprise. Combined with Extreme's industry-leading flow analytics, the Broadcom-powered solutions provide customers and partners with superior network health and performance metrics.

Extreme and Broadcom are collaborating on a validated campus networking design that will be available later this year. With Extreme Elements™, enterprises can tailor their network to specific business goals and realize the power of Extreme products with Broadcom technology.

Executive Perspectives

Ed Meyercord, President and Chief Executive Officer, Extreme Networks

"Broadcom's silicon and expanded suite of software solutions are second to none in our industry. For Broadcom to select Extreme as a recommended networking provider for enterprise customers speaks volumes about the superior quality and ease of use of our rapidly evolving cloud-driven solutions. All enterprise customers should take note of this."

Charlie Kawwas, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer, Broadcom

"Broadcom is proud of its long heritage, of over 20 years, collaborating with Extreme on their enterprise campus networking solutions. Extreme has an extensive line-up of leading campus networking solutions, verified leadership in the enterprise wired and wireless LAN market for innovations in fabric networking, Wi-Fi access solutions, and IoT security. Coupled with our best-in-class networking products, Extreme customers will have access to some of the most innovative solutions in the marketplace."

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is the industry's first cloud-driven, end-to-end enterprise networking company. Our best-of-breed technology solutions, from the wireless and IoT edge to the data center, are flexible, agile, and secure to accelerate the digital transformation of our customers and provide them with the fastest path to the autonomous enterprise. Our 100% in-sourced services and support are number one in the industry. Even with 50,000 customers globally, including half of the Fortune 50 and some of the world's leading names in business, hospitality, retail, transportation and logistics, education, government, healthcare, and manufacturing, we remain nimble and responsive to ensure customer and partner success. We call this Customer-Driven Networking™. Founded in 1996, Extreme is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit Extreme's website or call 1-888-257-3000.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise and mainframe software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation. For more information go to www.broadcom.com.

Broadcom, the pulse logo, and Connecting everything are among the trademarks of Broadcom. The term "Broadcom" refers to Broadcom Inc., and/or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

