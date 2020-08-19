Extreme Networks Announces Corporate Social Responsibility Council; Appoints Katy Motiey to Chief Sustainability Officer and Kimberley Basnight to Head of Diversity and Inclusion

"Extreme is taking the next steps in our corporate social responsibility efforts with the appointment of Katy Motiey and Kimberley Basnight to their newly expanded roles. As a diverse and increasingly socially responsible employer, our Board of Directors and our leadership team are committed to creating and adopting meaningful policies and practices that improve our environmental footprint and expand diversity, equity, and inclusion among our employees, partners, customers, suppliers, and business communities," said Ed Meyercord, President and CEO of Extreme Networks

"Throughout their careers, and in their time at Extreme, both Katy and Kimberley have been passionate advocates for progress on environmental and social justice. Katy was instrumental in driving the creation of Extreme's highly successful Women's Council and other philanthropic efforts. She spearheaded our deployment of Bloom Energy, which has created significant cost savings and reduced our carbon emissions in California, and was at the forefront of adding Social Responsibility to our Corporate Governance charter in fiscal 2020. Kimberley has also played an important role in advancing our corporate social responsibility efforts. She has been a force on our Women's Council and rallied company leadership to start an employee resource group for African-American and Black employees at Extreme," concluded Meyercord.

Katy has over 25 years of global legal and employment law experience. Since joining the company in 2015, she has overseen corporate governance, mergers & acquisitions, commercial contract negotiation and licensing, corporate sustainability, real estate, facilities, and employment matters, among other initiatives. She has been a driving force in building Extreme's Women's Leadership Council, started in 2018. She is also the corporate sponsor for Extreme's partnership with the American India Foundation, a non-profit organization that is devoted to accelerating social and economic change in India. As Chief Sustainability Officer, she will lead the strategy and governance of Extreme's 2025 sustainability plan.

Kimberley has more than 20 years of experience in executive program management, strategic planning, organizational change management, and operations. As Head of Diversity and Inclusion, she will serve as a change agent that influences the organization on matters of diversity and inclusion. This is a complement to her role as Chief of Staff/Office of the CEO. Kimberley started Black at Extreme ("BEX"), an employee resource group that champions and facilitates workplace diversity by embracing cultural, ethnic, and racial differences. The group provides programming that promotes inclusion in recruitment activities, offers professional development, and enables a more collaborative and diverse work environment. Kimberley joined Extreme in 2016.

In fiscal 2020, Extreme's Board of Directors amended the charter of its Nominating, Governance, and Social Responsibility Committee to include Social Responsibility within the responsibilities of the committee and to officially re-name it the Nominating, Governance, and Social Responsibility Committee. This committee is charged with providing oversight of Extreme's initiatives in the arena of corporate social responsibility, including diversity and inclusion goals, environmental matters, and philanthropic initiatives. Executive leadership reports on these matters to the Nominating, Governance, and Social Responsibility Committee on a quarterly basis.

Additional Resources

Extreme Corporate Social Responsibility Page

Extreme Leadership Page

Extreme Investor Page

Connect with Extreme via Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.extremenetworks.com

