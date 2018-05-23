Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a software-driven networking company, today announced its upcoming conference schedule for June:
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference
Ed Meyercord, CEO, and Drew Davies, CFO
San Francisco, CA
Thursday, June 7, 2018
Available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day
- Baird's 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Stan Kovler, Sr. Director, Investor Relations and Finance, and Matt Cleaver, VP of Finance
New York, NY
Thursday, June 7, 2018
2:00 pm ET presentation and available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day
- Credit Suisse 2018 Boston Semiconductor Supply Chain Conference
Drew Davies, CFO
Boston, MA
Friday, June 15, 2018
Available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day
A live webcast at Baird's 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference will be accessible under Events on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks' website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com or via the following link: http://wsw.com/webcast/baird51/extr/, and it will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.
About Extreme Networks:
Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) delivers software-driven solutions from the enterprise edge to the cloud that are agile, adaptive, and secure to enable digital transformation. Our 100% in-sourced services and support are number one in the industry. Even with 30,000 customers globally, including half of the Fortune 50 and some of the world's leading names in business, hospitality, retail, transportation and logistics, education, government, healthcare and manufacturing, we remain nimble and responsive to ensure customer and partner success. We call this Customer-Driven Networking™. Founded in 1996, Extreme is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit Extreme's website or call 1-888-257-3000.
Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
|
Investor Relations Contacts:
|
Stan Kovler
|
Jean Marie Young
|
Sr. Director, Investor Relations and Finance
|
The Piacente Group, Inc.
|
Extreme Networks
|
212-481-2050 ext. 409
|
919-595-4196
