Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule

Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference

Ed Meyercord , CEO, and Drew Davies , CFO

San Francisco, CA

Thursday, June 7, 2018

Available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day

Stan Kovler , Sr. Director, Investor Relations and Finance, and Matt Cleaver , VP of Finance

New York, NY

Thursday, June 7, 2018

2:00 pm ET presentation and available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day

Drew Davies , CFO

Boston, MA

Friday, June 15, 2018

Available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day

A live webcast at Baird's 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference will be accessible under Events on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks' website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com or via the following link: http://wsw.com/webcast/baird51/extr/, and it will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) delivers software-driven solutions from the enterprise edge to the cloud that are agile, adaptive, and secure to enable digital transformation. Our 100% in-sourced services and support are number one in the industry. Even with 30,000 customers globally, including half of the Fortune 50 and some of the world's leading names in business, hospitality, retail, transportation and logistics, education, government, healthcare and manufacturing, we remain nimble and responsive to ensure customer and partner success. We call this Customer-Driven Networking™. Founded in 1996, Extreme is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit Extreme's website or call 1-888-257-3000.

Extreme Networks and the Extreme Networks logo are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Stan Kovler Jean Marie Young Sr. Director, Investor Relations and Finance The Piacente Group, Inc. Extreme Networks 212-481-2050 ext. 409 919-595-4196 extreme@tpg-ir.com skovler@extremenetworks.com



