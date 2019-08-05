Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a software-driven networking company, today announced its upcoming conference schedule for August:

  • Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference
    Stan Kovler, Executive Director, Investor Relations and Strategic Development
    Wednesday, August 7, 2019
    Time: 2:25 PM EDT
  • Jefferies 2019 Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit
    Rémi Thomas, CFO
    Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day

Live webcasts from the Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference will  be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks' website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Extreme Networks:
Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) delivers software-driven solutions from the enterprise edge to the cloud that are agile, adaptive, and secure to enable digital transformation. Our 100% in-sourced services and support are number one in the industry. Even with 30,000 customers globally, including half of the Fortune 50 and some of the world's leading names in business, hospitality, retail, transportation and logistics, education, government, healthcare and manufacturing, we remain nimble and responsive to ensure customer and partner success. We call this Customer-Driven Networking™. Founded in 1996, Extreme is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit Extreme's website or call 1-888-257-3000.

Extreme Networks, and the Extreme Networks logo are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contacts:


Stan Kovler

Jean Marie Young

Executive Director, Investor Relations and

The Piacente Group, Inc

Strategic Development

212-481-2050 ext. 402

Extreme Networks

extreme@tpg-ir.com

919-595-4196

skovler@extremenetworks.com

